No matter which road you’ve chosen to travel, chances are you have a smartphone, and there is no better way to represent your lifestyle than with a matching wallpaper. The bohemians among us will likely identify with artistic and unconventional images. This is why we have put together a collection of great boho wallpapers for your phone.

Download these boho wallpapers for your phone First things first, let’s tell you how things work with these wallpaper posts. While it might be your first instinct, do not download the images you see right below. They are compressed and optimized for improved website performance, so they won’t look as good as they could. They are for demonstration purposes only. You can look through them to find your favorite ones, then click on the download button right below them to download the full-resolution files.

How to set these boho wallpapers on your phone Did you find your favorite boho wallpapers? It’s time to set them as your wallpaper, and we can help you figure out how to do this. The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simply images, so you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background. These are mainly made for phones, so we’ve put together step-by-step instructions for the two leading mobile platforms: Android and iOS.

As previously mentioned, make sure to grab your boho wallpapers from the download button right below the previews. It would be easier to download them straight from the device you’ll be using the wallpapers on, but you can also grab them using any other device. Then, simply transfer the boho wallpapers to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Just ensure you don’t use a service that compresses images, as this would defeat the purpose. Services like Messenger or WhatsApp reduce the image quality.

Once you have your boho wallpapers on your phone, use the instructions below to set them as your background.

How to set these boho wallpapers on an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your boho wallpaper. Modify the boho wallpaper to your liking, then hit Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the boho wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these boho wallpapers on an iPhone: Open the Settings app. Go into the Wallpaper option. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your boho wallpaper. Modify the boho wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.5. Some steps and menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. If these boho wallpapers don’t quite convince you, we have some similar collections with very interesting options. Take a look at our posts with artistic wallpapers, eccentric wallpapers, or funky wallpapers. You can also check out all the best stock Android wallpapers from the most popular devices. These are all mainstream ones, but there are some unique options in there.

