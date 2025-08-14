These displays are banned in US, and here's how it affects Pixel 10 and iPhone 17

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The International Trade Commission has decided to ban BOE’s OLED screens from the US.

However, a display expert says companies like Apple and Google can still sell devices with BOE screens in the US.

The ruling could adversely affect the repair market, though.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) recently ruled that it would ban display maker BOE’s OLED screens from the US market. The ban, which isn’t final, could see BOE banned from the country for almost 15 years. But what does this mean for smartphone makers like Apple, Google, and others that use BOE displays?

Display analyst Ross Young noted on Twitter that the ban could have “little impact” on brands like Apple and Google as they’d still be able to sell their phones in the US. Check out the tweet below.

Unfortunately, Young adds that this ban would hurt the repair market. That’s bad news for consumers, as it means they might not have recourse in the event of a broken phone screen. Even if you can get your display fixed in the first place, a limited supply of replacement screens could theoretically lead to much higher screen repair costs. This could be particularly problematic for upcoming phone releases, as manufacturers and repair agents might not have the chance to stockpile replacement screens.

We also asked OnePlus earlier this week about the ramifications of a BOE ban in the US. However, the company refused to comment on the matter. If Young’s claims hold true, though, then OnePlus doesn’t necessarily have to worry about OnePlus 15 sales.

Either way, this preliminary display ban might not affect sales of smartphones with BOE screens. So I don’t anticipate sales issues with the Pixel 10 series or iPhone 17 range. But you should probably invest in a durable case and a screen protector.

