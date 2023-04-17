Snapchat was the app that popularized fleeting photo messages. However, as it has evolved, more and more settings and features have been added. While we wouldn’t say the interface is exactly cluttered, some things are harder to find than before. With that in mind, let’s review how to block or unblock someone on Snapchat.

How to block someone on Snapchat You can block someone on Snapchat by visiting their profile and managing your friendship. Within that options menu, you will find the Block button.

Launch Snapchat and go to the Chat tab. Find the person you want to block and tap their profile picture. This will take you to their profile. On their profile, tap the ⋯ button in the top right. Select Manage Friendship from the menu that pops up. In Manage Friendship, tap Block. A confirmation box will appear. Select Block.

How to unblock someone on Snapchat Blocking someone isn’t a permanent action. In many cases, people reconsider a past block and decide to go back on their decision. To unblock someone, you must navigate to the Blocked section of the app.

Launch Snapchat and tap your profile icon in the top left. This will take you to your own profile. On your profile, tap the Settings gear in the top right. Scroll down and tap the Blocked tab under ACCOUNT ACTIONS. Tap the X button next to the person in the list you want to unblock. In the confirmation box, select Yes.

What happens when you block someone on Snapchat? When you block another user, a number of things occur: Both users disappear from each other’s friends lists.

Your account won’t appear in search results for them.

All messages and chat history will disappear for you. Blocking someone prevents further contact with the other person. They won’t be able to interact with you, meaning they won’t be able to message you, send pictures to you, or see your stories.

Can someone see if you block them on Snapchat? Snapchat does not notify the other person if they’ve been blocked. However, it’s easy to catch on if your stories don’t show up for them or they can’t find you in searches. In fact, you may want to check on whether or not someone has blocked you on Snapchat. If you notice someone isn’t appearing in your chats anymore and you can’t find them, there’s a good chance you’ve been blocked. They may also have deleted their account.

Does blocking someone on Snapchat delete messages? Not for the other person. You see, your chat will still be accessible for the person you block. That said, they won’t be able to send any messages in that chat thread, and they won’t be able to see any of your stories. They also won’t be able to use the search function within the app to find you.

If they saved any messages in your chat, they will still be able to access them after being blocked. You, as the blocker, will no longer be able to see that chat.

