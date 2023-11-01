When someone blocks you on Snapchat, you don’t get any notification about it. This is a decision on Snapchat’s part to respect the privacy and safety of the person blocking. At the same time, overthinking a situation where someone no longer appears for you can lead to groundless tension. For example, they may have deleted their account without notifying you of their decision. Whatever the case, it can be hard to tell if someone blocked you or not on Snapchat. Let’s go over how to know if you’ve been blocked on Snapchat. Read more: How to block or unblock someone on Snapchat

How to tell if someone blocked you on Snapchat Getting blocked by someone can sting. However, there isn’t much you can do about it aside from respecting their decision. Control what you can control and move on.

Snapchat will not notify you if you’ve been blocked. As such, if you’re curious as to whether you were actually blocked, you must check My Friends, search for them, ask a friend to search for them, or check your Chat tab.

Check your Friends list On your mobile, tap on your icon at the top left corner.

Scroll down and select My Friends .

. Tap on the search bar and type your friend’s name.

If someone blocks you, they won’t appear in your My Friends list (or as one of your Best Friends). In our testing, the person who blocked us continued to appear in our friends list until we logged out and logged back in. After logging out and logging back in, the person who blocked us disappeared from our My Friends list.

Check if they appear in the search result From the Snapchat homepage (or the “Snapchat camera” tab), tap the magnifying glass-shaped Search button at the top.

button at the top. Type your friend’s name. If the person you think blocked you appears in your Recents or when you search for them, there’s a chance they didn’t block you. If the person decides to block you, they will no longer show up when you search for them.

Check the Chat tab When someone else blocks you, your chat goes with them. That means, after being blocked, your past chat history — in fact, the entire conversation — will disappear from the Chat tab.

Check another account’s search results The person you think blocked you may have deleted their account. If they did block you, they would continue to appear on the platform for other peoples’ accounts. Ask someone else to look for them and see if they still show up.

Create a new account and check if they appear As a last resort, you can create a new Snapchat account and search for their username. If you can find them on the new account but not on your primary account, then you’ve most likely been blocked. Read more: How to mute someone on Snapchat

We couldn't find error message when trying to add a contact If you have an issue adding a friend or if you receive an error message stating, “We couldn’t find [your friend’s name],” it may be because the Snapchatter has blocked you or deleted their account. Snapchat has an article to troubleshoot issues related to adding friends, which you can explore for more details.

