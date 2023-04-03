If you are unfortunate enough to be experiencing nuisance phone calls, the best course of action is to block the number, and hope that puts an end to it. On the iPhone, it is simple to block a number. Here’s how to do it.

How to block a number on the iPhone There are two methods to blocking a number. Which one you use depends on whether the caller is in your Contacts app or not.

Via the call history logs If the number is not listed as one of your contacts in the Contacts app, then you need to go through the call history logs. This can be accessed by going to the Phone app and tapping on Recents at the bottom. Tap the i icon next to the number you want to block. Don’t tap on the actual number, otherwise, you will be calling them!

Now scroll down and tap Block This Caller.

Via the Contacts app

If the person is in your contacts list, then you can still do the previous method. But an alternative is to find their entry in your Contacts app and block them from there. You can also access your contacts by going to the Phone app and tapping Contacts at the bottom of the screen.

How to manage blocked contacts By going to Settings >Phone >Blocked Contacts, you can manage the blocked numbers list and remove any if you have a change of heart later. Tap Edit to start.

Tap the red circle next to the number you want to unblock. When it disappears from the list, it’s unblocked. Tap Done to save your changes.

How to send unknown numbers to voicemail One great feature is to send all unknown numbers (numbers not in your contacts) straight to voicemail. If you do this, any numbers not in your contact book will not even ring on your phone and will instead be redirected to your voicemail. In most cases, spammers and marketers will not even leave a message, saving you the hassle of picking up and listening to their spiel.

Just go to Settings >Phone >Silence Unknown Callers.

Toggle the feature on. As it says on the screen, calls will still ring if you recently called them yourself (recent outgoing calls), because the phone will consider those numbers to be “known.”

What happens when you block a number on an iPhone When you block someone on your iPhone: If the blocked contact tries to text you, you won’t receive those messages. But they won’t know that.

Blocked phone numbers go straight to voicemail and your phone won’t ring. However, if they leave a message, it will go into its own special section of your voicemail app, which you can totally ignore if you want.

FaceTime calls will ring at their end, but not at your end.

You can easily unblock on an iPhone by returning to their contact info or your call history.

