What tech are you buying this Black Friday?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Black Friday is just over a week away, followed swiftly by Cyber Monday. It’s the weekend when retailers worldwide typically join forces to offer popular products at discounted prices. It’s a great weekend to purchase all of those devices and accessories you’ve been saving up for, and while some of the discounts can be disappointing, you will encounter some great deals by looking a little deeper.

We’re gearing up for our usual in-depth and often per-deal coverage for some of the tech world’s biggest products and deals, but a week ahead of the event, I want to know: Which products are you looking to buy this Black Friday?

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

I have a few items on my list. I could use a set of Android tracker tags to affix to my phone, keys, and other household items. I’m also keeping an eye out for a new wireless keyboard. Although I immensely love my Strafe, its thick control cable has become unwieldy paired with my standing desk. Then, to go with it, a new wireless mouse. That would do quite nicely!

But what about you? I want to know what’s on your shopping list this year, and, more importantly, how you’re approaching the big sales day.

Here are some more questions: What’s the one tech item you most want to buy on Black Friday?

How much are you budgeting for Black Friday tech deals this year?

Do you prefer online or in-store shopping on Black Friday?

Has Black Friday lost its appeal over the years? Do you still care to check on deals?

How much are you budgeting on tech items this Black Friday? 11 votes Less than $50 27 % $50 to $100 9 % $101 to $200 0 % $201 to $400 18 % $400 to $1000 18 % More than $1000 0 % I don’t plan on spending anything. 27 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow