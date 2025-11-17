Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy Tab S11 gets its first $150 price drop, and more Samsung tablet deals
21 minutes ago
Black Friday tablet deals are starting to pop up early, and that includes offers on several of Samsung’s top slates. Among them is the first-ever price drop on the new Galaxy Tab S11, and it’s not just a token cut. The 128GB model is down from $799.99 to $649.99 right now, and the 256GB and 512GB versions also get the same $150 markdown.
Samsung’s positioning the Tab S11 as the more compact sibling to the Ultra, but you’re not losing much in terms of capability. It has a 10.9-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz, a slim 5.6mm body, and an IP68 rating. Inside, Samsung is using the new 3nm Dimensity 9400+, which it claims offers noticeable gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU performance compared to last year’s hardware.
The S Pen comes in the box, now with the new hexagonal shape and no Bluetooth features to worry about. One UI 8 is preloaded, along with Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools for note-taking, drawing, and text summaries. You also get the upgraded Samsung DeX, which now supports more workspace flexibility and proper multi-screen handling.
Elsewhere, it’s a straightforward setup: an 8,400mAh battery with 45W charging, 12GB of RAM across all storage tiers, microSD expansion up to 2TB, and simple 13MP/12MP cameras. There’s no cellular model this year, so Wi-Fi 6E is your only connectivity option.
If you’ve been waiting for a price drop before picking one up, this is your first chance, and it’s a sizeable one for a device that only just hit shelves.
More Samsung Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals
In the market for a different type of Samsung tablet? This holiday sale has you covered. Here are some of the other top picks from the selection:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for $229.99 ($170 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $779.99 ($220 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE for $359.99 ($140 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus for $499.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $149.99 ($70 off)
