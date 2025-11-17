Search results for

Galaxy Tab S11 gets its first $150 price drop, and more Samsung tablet deals

Black Friday has come early to the Samsung tablet lineup, including a chance to get the Galaxy Tab S11 for just $649.99.
21 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 in man's hand showing back
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Black Friday tablet deals are starting to pop up early, and that includes offers on several of Samsung’s top slates. Among them is the first-ever price drop on the new Galaxy Tab S11, and it’s not just a token cut. The 128GB model is down from $799.99 to $649.99 right now, and the 256GB and 512GB versions also get the same $150 markdown.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 for $649.99 ($150 off)

Samsung’s positioning the Tab S11 as the more compact sibling to the Ultra, but you’re not losing much in terms of capability. It has a 10.9-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz, a slim 5.6mm body, and an IP68 rating. Inside, Samsung is using the new 3nm Dimensity 9400+, which it claims offers noticeable gains across CPU, GPU, and NPU performance compared to last year’s hardware.

Capable 11-inch Android tablet
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a 11-inch tablet with a high-resolution, 120Hz display, 8,400mAh battery, and large storage options. This MediaTek-powered tablet has a good selection of AI tools baked in.
The S Pen comes in the box, now with the new hexagonal shape and no Bluetooth features to worry about. One UI 8 is preloaded, along with Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools for note-taking, drawing, and text summaries. You also get the upgraded Samsung DeX, which now supports more workspace flexibility and proper multi-screen handling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in man's hand showing home screen
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Elsewhere, it’s a straightforward setup: an 8,400mAh battery with 45W charging, 12GB of RAM across all storage tiers, microSD expansion up to 2TB, and simple 13MP/12MP cameras. There’s no cellular model this year, so Wi-Fi 6E is your only connectivity option.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop before picking one up, this is your first chance, and it’s a sizeable one for a device that only just hit shelves.

More Samsung Galaxy Tab Black Friday deals

In the market for a different type of Samsung tablet? This holiday sale has you covered. Here are some of the other top picks from the selection:

