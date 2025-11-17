Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra gets its Black Friday cut early, and it's big

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung’s hulking Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting the Black Friday treatment a week and a half early, and we’re here for it. On Samsung’s online store, the 256GB model of the best ultra-tier Android phone is down from $1,300 to just $949.99, which is a straight $350 discount at checkout with no hoops to jump through. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $949.99 ($350 off)

Samsung is also running its usual stack of promos on top. There’s up to $700 in instant trade-in credit and six months of Google AI Pro included, though you can’t stack the instant savings and the trade-in discount.

If you need more storage, Samsung hasn’t forgotten those tiers either. All three options are $350 off their regular prices. The 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at $1,069.99 (down from $1,419.99), and the 1TB model drops from $1,659.99 to $1,309.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $350.00 Black Friday deal!

We came away from our review calling the Galaxy S25 Ultra a big, brilliant phone that’s loaded with power, even if it doesn’t feel radically different from last year. You’re still getting a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, excellent battery life from a 5,000mAh cell, top-tier Snapdragon performance, and a very flexible camera system that holds up well to 30x zoom. Samsung’s seven-year software promise also means this device should continue to receive Android and security updates for a long time.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

A substantial discount also alters the competitive landscape. At $1,299.99, the S25 Ultra was competing against cheaper rivals like the Pixel 10 series and the OnePlus 13, which undercut it while matching or surpassing it in some areas. Temporarily dropping the base model to $949.99 puts Samsung as the obvious choice if you want its approach to software and the S Pen — especially if your trade-in nets you more savings.

If you don’t need an Ultra at all, there are some more modest savings to be had on some of the other Galaxy S25 series models. Just follow the link above to find them. Either way, Samsung hasn’t provided any indication that these deals will last the entire Black Friday period, so it’s worth acting sooner rather than later if you’re interested.

Follow