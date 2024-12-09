Verizon, AT&T, and T-mobile's entry plans may cost you more for worse prioritization than prepaid

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ve seen it many times from friends and family: they stick with the big carriers because it’s all they’ve ever known, and there’s an expectation that bigger equals better. This might be true if you’re on a mid-range plan or better, but what about entry-level plans like Verizon’s myPlan Welcome Unlimited? The reality is that not all plans are prioritized equally, meaning entry-level plans are often slowed down much more than their pricier counterparts.

In fact, these lower-tier plans use the same prioritization level as most prepaid carriers on the network. Notice I said most — some prepaid carriers actually offer higher priority than entry-level plans from the big three carriers. Let’s dive into what prioritization means, how much prepaid could save you, and whether this faster prioritization will truly equal better service or not.

What does prioritization mean exactly? Prioritization determines how a network allocates bandwidth during congestion. Every network breaks down its service tiers using Quality of Service Class Identifiers (QCI). Generally, higher QCI numbers correspond to lower priority. That said, lower-priority tiers don’t always experience worse speeds. In areas with plenty of network capacity, you’ll get the same speeds as someone on the most expensive plan. However, during peak times —like after work for those with 9 to 5 hours — you may notice slower speeds.

How bad it gets depends on your location. In my experience, in a congested downtown area, you could experience glacial speeds of 3Mbps or less if you have a plan with the lowest priority. On the other hand, rural areas with little traffic may show no noticeable difference between prioritized and non-prioritized plans. Even where you live in a specific city can make all the difference in the world.

If you want the fastest speeds no matter where you are, you’ll need a plan with higher priority. Here’s a quick breakdown of how the big three prioritize their traffic, based on my research: Verizon: The best QCI for its mobile plans is 8, while most prepaid carriers use QCI 9. Verizon’s myPlan Welcome Unlimited also operates at QCI 9.

The best QCI for its mobile plans is 8, while most prepaid carriers use QCI 9. Verizon’s myPlan Welcome Unlimited also operates at QCI 9. AT&T: The best QCI for mobile plans is a 7 though it is reserved for postpaid customers with AT&T Turbo. Standard postpaid accounts default to QCI 8 unless upgraded. Entry-level plans use QCI 9, matching most prepaid carriers on AT&T’s network.

The best QCI for mobile plans is a 7 though it is reserved for postpaid customers with AT&T Turbo. Standard postpaid accounts default to QCI 8 unless upgraded. Entry-level plans use QCI 9, matching most prepaid carriers on AT&T’s network. T-Mobile: Most branded plans, including premium prepaid options, operate at QCI 6. Entry-level plans like Essentials and Essentials Saver use QCI 7, which is the same priority as nearly all prepaid carriers on T-Mobile’s network. While most prepaid carriers have the same deprioritized speeds as entry level plans directly from the big three carriers, the good news is that there are a few alternatives for those who want the same or similar priority to what you’d get from a more expensive postpaid plan.

How much will a prepaid plan with high priority save you?

Prepaid plans have a reputation for being cheaper than postpaid, and while that is almost always true when it comes to single-user accounts, it may not hold true in all cases. For those with big families, the big carriers often end up being slightly cheaper due to multi-line discounts. Still, if you care about priority there are a few prepaid plans that might still be worth a look.

Let’s break down a few of my top recommendations and the potential savings compared to your current carrier:

Prepaid plans that have higher prioritization than Verizon myPlan Unlimited Welcome Visible Plus : At $35 per line, it can save you up to $30 per month for a single line. However, families of four will find it slightly more expensive by $20 in total. This plan includes 50GB of Verizon’s highest-priority data, after which prioritization drops to Welcome Unlimited levels. Keep in mind that the savings may be even higher, as Visible’s advertised price includes taxes and fees, which typically add $8 or more to Verizon’s plans. Also, be aware that if you sign up before the end of January you can lock in 25 months at the price of $30 a month instead.

: At $35 per line, it can save you up to $30 per month for a single line. However, families of four will find it slightly more expensive by $20 in total. This plan includes 50GB of Verizon’s highest-priority data, after which prioritization drops to Welcome Unlimited levels. Keep in mind that the savings may be even higher, as Visible’s advertised price includes taxes and fees, which typically add $8 or more to Verizon’s plans. Also, be aware that if you sign up before the end of January you can lock in 25 months at the price of $30 a month instead. US Mobile Unlimited Starter : Priced at $25 per month, this plan offers savings of up to $40 per month for a single line and up to $20 for a family of four. Taxes and fees are included as well, which provides additional savings. This plan provides unlimited high priority data for the first 30GB, followed by reduced speeds of 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. Paying annually drops the cost to the equivalent of $22.50 per month.

Priced at $25 per month, this plan offers savings of up to $40 per month for a single line and up to $20 for a family of four. Taxes and fees are included as well, which provides additional savings. This plan provides unlimited high priority data for the first 30GB, followed by reduced speeds of 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. Paying annually drops the cost to the equivalent of $22.50 per month. US Mobile Flex: At $210 per year (equivalent to $17.50 per month), this plan can save up to $47.50 per month for a single line and up to $50 in savings for four. It includes 10GB of Verizon’s highest-priority data, dropping to Welcome Unlimited levels after that. Heavy users may see further reduced speeds of 1Mbps after 30GB. Looking for a deeper analysis or even more options? I’ve written a detailed guide exploring six carriers that provide Verizon’s best priority speeds for less.

Prepaid carriers that have higher prioritization than AT&T Value Plus or Unlimited Starter To clarify, QCI 7 is only available through AT&T directly, often requiring a monthly Turbo upgrade. In most cases, QCI 8 performs admirably so you aren’t missing out. This priority level is available in AT&T’s mid-tier and high-tier plans, as well as some prepaid options.

If you want to upgrade from your entry-level AT&T plan, any of these options will offer a better experience while likely costing you less: US Mobile Unlimited Starter : Costs $25 per month, with an optional $12 fee for QCI 8 priority, bringing the total to $37 per line. This plan can save single-line users up to $13.99 compared to AT&T’s Value Plus. For families with four lines, it costs $7 more per line for faster priority access. Speeds are throttled to 1Mbps after 30GB of usage. Without QCI 8, US Mobile could save up to $25.99 per line compared to Value Plus.

: Costs $25 per month, with an optional $12 fee for QCI 8 priority, bringing the total to $37 per line. This plan can save single-line users up to $13.99 compared to AT&T’s Value Plus. For families with four lines, it costs $7 more per line for faster priority access. Speeds are throttled to 1Mbps after 30GB of usage. Without QCI 8, US Mobile could save up to $25.99 per line compared to Value Plus. Cricket Unlimited + 15GB hotspot plan : Costs $60 per month for one line, which is $5–$10 more depending on the number of lines. This plan is better in almost every way, offering unlimited QCI 8 priority data, 15GB of hotspot access, Max with Ads, 150GB of cloud storage, and several international roaming features.

: Costs $60 per month for one line, which is $5–$10 more depending on the number of lines. This plan is better in almost every way, offering unlimited QCI 8 priority data, 15GB of hotspot access, Max with Ads, 150GB of cloud storage, and several international roaming features. AT&T Unlimited MAX + 25GB hotspot prepaid: At $45 per month, this plan is $5 more for a single line and up to $96 more for a family of four due to multi-line discounts. It includes 50GB of high-priority data. Despite its name, “Max” does not include the Max streaming service perk found in Cricket plans. It’s best for users with a single line only. For those considering US Mobile, be sure to check out my guide comparing T-Mobile vs US Mobile in greater detail.

Prepaid carriers that have higher prioritization than T-Mobile Essentials or Essentials Saver Few MVNOs offer T-Mobile’s highest priority. Google Fi is an exception, providing priority equivalent to T-Mobile postpaid plans (aside from Essentials). You can learn more in our best Google Fi plans guide, but the two unlimited plans below are the best options: Google Fi Simply Unlimited : Costs $50 for one line, dropping to $25 per line for four lines — identical to what you’d pay with T-Mobile Essentials (including Saver). Families with five or more lines save $1 per line with T-Mobile. It may cost the same but Google Fi’s plan offers better priority than T-Mobile’s base plans and includes data in Canada and Mexico as well.

: Costs $50 for one line, dropping to $25 per line for four lines — identical to what you’d pay with T-Mobile Essentials (including Saver). Families with five or more lines save $1 per line with T-Mobile. It may cost the same but Google Fi’s plan offers better priority than T-Mobile’s base plans and includes data in Canada and Mexico as well. Google Fi Unlimited Plus: Costs $65 for one line or $40 per line for four lines, a $15 per line increase compared to T-Mobile Essentials. Still, there’s a ton of features here, especially for frequent travelers. This plan offers prioritized data, unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data in 200 countries, along with perks like unlimited shareable data for tablets, six months of YouTube Premium, and 100GB of Google One storage.

Are there any advantages to entry level postpaid beyond prioritization?

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile charge more for entry-level postpaid plans compared to prepaid options, but what advantages might you miss out on by switching? Here are the three biggest factors to consider: Easier financing options : Financing is typically more straightforward with postpaid carriers. While prepaid carriers offer financing options, they’re often through third-party services like Affirm, which may carry some risks. Alternatively, you could finance through retailers like Best Buy, which offers 0% interest for up to 24 months on phones costing over $300.

: Financing is typically more straightforward with postpaid carriers. While prepaid carriers offer financing options, they’re often through third-party services like Affirm, which may carry some risks. Alternatively, you could finance through retailers like Best Buy, which offers 0% interest for up to 24 months on phones costing over $300. In-store customer service : Postpaid carriers provide in-store customer service, which can be a huge plus for less tech-savvy users. Prepaid providers rarely offer this, though there are exceptions like Cricket Wireless. If you don’t need frequent assistance, services like Geek Squad could also fill this gap for prepaid users.

: Postpaid carriers provide in-store customer service, which can be a huge plus for less tech-savvy users. Prepaid providers rarely offer this, though there are exceptions like Cricket Wireless. If you don’t need frequent assistance, services like Geek Squad could also fill this gap for prepaid users. Family discounts: The truth is most carriers are only a better value for a few lines, though again this isn’t true in all cases. It’s also possible you might pay more than an entry level postpaid plan but you’ll still save over any higher tier plan that gives you the same level of prioritization as you can find through some prepaid providers.

Debunking Common Myths Some people argue that insurance and promotions are better with postpaid plans, but this isn’t always true. Entry-level postpaid plans typically don’t qualify for the best deals, and prepaid carriers often match or exceed these lesser offers. For instance, Cricket and Google Fi frequently provide free or discounted phones for new customers.

As for insurance, reliable third-party providers like Allstate offer protection plans that are often as good as — or better than — carrier plans. Ultimately, a postpaid entry level plan is a barebones experience and you’ll need to upgrade your postpaid plan to really see a major difference over prepaid. You’ll also pay more in the long run, though.

Should I upgrade to a more expensive postpaid plan, or switch to prepaid? If you’re unhappy with your entry-level postpaid plan, you have two options: upgrade to a higher-priority postpaid plan or switch to a prepaid alternative. Here’s a cost breakdown for upgrading with the major carriers: Verizon : Upgrading from MyPlan Welcome to MyPlan Unlimited Plus (unlimited high-priority data) costs $15 extra per line, regardless of how many lines.

: Upgrading from MyPlan Welcome to MyPlan Unlimited Plus (unlimited high-priority data) costs $15 extra per line, regardless of how many lines. AT&T : Single-line users on Value Plus VL pay an additional $25/month for 75GB of high-priority data or $35/month for unlimited priority access. Customers on Unlimited Starter will pay at least $10 more per line for high-priority data, with greater savings for multiple lines.

: Single-line users on Value Plus VL pay an additional $25/month for 75GB of high-priority data or $35/month for unlimited priority access. Customers on Unlimited Starter will pay at least $10 more per line for high-priority data, with greater savings for multiple lines. T-Mobile: Essentials Saver customers will need to pay at least $25 more per line to move to a plan with higher prioritization. Note that the standard Essentials plan also has lower prioritization, but upgrading to the higher-priority Go5G Base plan costs just $15 per line. The exact increase per line may vary slightly based on the number of lines you need. On average, upgrading costs at least $15 per line. While that may not seem significant for a single line, the cost difference can balloon to $60 monthly or more for four lines.

How to Decide which path to take If you’re happy with your current entry-level plan aside from deprioritization, switching to prepaid may feel like an upgrade — and it will save you money. There are advantages to sticking with Verizon and upgrading to a higher-tier postpaid plan, though. To decide what’s best for you, ask yourself these key questions: Do you need financing? If financing through the carrier is essential, stick with your postpaid plan or upgrade to a higher tier. Prepaid financing options are limited and often less reliable.

If financing through the carrier is essential, stick with your postpaid plan or upgrade to a higher tier. Prepaid financing options are limited and often less reliable. Are carrier deals important to you? If you rely on carrier-exclusive promotions or free phone offers, upgrading to a higher-tier postpaid plan might be a better fit. Some prepaid carriers like Cricket and Google Fi offer solid deals, but these tend to be limited to specific devices.

If you rely on carrier-exclusive promotions or free phone offers, upgrading to a higher-tier postpaid plan might be a better fit. Some prepaid carriers like Cricket and Google Fi offer solid deals, but these tend to be limited to specific devices. How important is customer service? Postpaid carriers provide in-store support and faster replacements, which are beneficial if you value hands-on assistance. Prepaid providers often lack this convenience.

Postpaid carriers provide in-store support and faster replacements, which are beneficial if you value hands-on assistance. Prepaid providers often lack this convenience. Do perks matter to you? Prepaid plans rarely include extras like streaming subscriptions. Higher-tier postpaid plans sometimes offer perks—though neither AT&T nor Verizon include free perks by default, and Verizon requires paid add-ons for discounts. Ultimately, the choice depends on your priorities and budget. For some, upgrading to a postpaid plan makes sense; for others, prepaid offers better value and flexibility.

