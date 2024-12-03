Visible’s New Year's deal is even better than its Black Friday sale

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible is celebrating the upcoming new year with its best promotion yet, with the offer ending January 31.

Right now you can get Visible Plus for just $30 a month or Visible standard for $20 a month. Both have pricing locked for 25 months.

This monthly plan is currently a little cheaper than Visible Plus’ annual pricing, making it a better alternative for now.

It seems Visible waited until after Black Friday and Cyber Monday to unveil its best deal of the holiday season. Previously, you could lock in two years of discounts, reducing the cost to $25 or $35 per month for 24 months on the Visible and Visible Plus plans, respectively. Now, the new promotion lowers the Visible Plus price by an additional $5 per month over the previous offer. Regardless of the plan you choose, Visible guarantees that your rate will stay locked for the next 25 months to celebrate the upcoming new year.

In total, this promotion saves you $125 over two years compared to Visible’s standard pricing — or an impressive $375 for those who opt for Visible Plus. To take advantage of the deal, you must be a new member and enter the code SWITCH25 during checkout. Not ready to switch yet but will be soon? You’ll have until January 31 to sign up for this promotion.

This is an exceptional offer, even surpassing the savings of Visible’s annual plans, with the added benefit of not requiring upfront payment. With this deal, you’ll pay monthly. If you’ve been considering a switch, we highly recommend Visible. Not only do you get the reliability of Verizon’s network, but Visible Plus includes unlimited data with 50GB of high-priority speeds — equivalent to what you’d get with a mid-tier or higher Verizon postpaid plan. After that speeds are slowed down to the same as you’d get with Verizon’s lower-tier MyPlan Welcome Unlimited.

While this deal is fantastic, it may be frustrating for those who jumped on Visible’s earlier Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. Can you get this new deal retroactively? Possibly. According to the chat in the Visible subreddit, you might have luck convincing a customer service representative to switch your discount to SWITCH25 if you haven’t yet activated your new phone, SIM, or eSIM. However, if your service is already active, you’re likely out of options.

