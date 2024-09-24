T-Mobile vs US Mobile: US Mobile can use all three networks, but does Tmo still stand stronger?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile has quickly become a dominant force in the mobile world, though it is far from your only choice. Not only are there two other major networks, but there are also plenty of smaller carriers that run on T-Mobile’s network. Then there’s US Mobile, which stands out on its own, thanks to its new status as the so-called “super carrier.”

US Mobile is the only prepaid carrier that can switch between all three major networks. While the process isn’t necessarily instantaneous, it can be very helpful and grants the carrier a level of flexibility unseen elsewhere. So, how does US Mobile compare to T-Mobile? Good question. Let’s dive in and take a closer look at US Mobile vs T-Mobile.

Plan Cost Talk & Text Data Extras

Plan Unlimited Flex

Cost $210 for 12 months ($17.50 per month)

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data 10GB Premium Data



Extras

5GB hotspot data

International calling within the US

Plan Unlimited Starter

Cost $25 a month



OR



$270 for 12 months ($22.50 per month)



Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data 35GB Premium Data

Extras

10GB hotpsot data

International calling within the US

1GB international data

Plan Unlimited Premium

Cost $44 a month



$390 for 12 months ($32.50 per month)

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data 100GB Premium Data

Extras

50GB hotspot data

International calling and texting

10GB international data



Plan Essentials Saver

Cost Prices per line, plus taxes and fees:



$50 for one line

$40 for two lines

$33.33 for three lines

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 50 of Premium Data

Extras

Unlimited 3G hotspot

SD streaming



Plan Essentials

Cost Prices per line, plus taxes/fees:



$60 for one line

$45 for two lines

$30 for three lines

$26.25 for four lines

$24 for five lines



$100/month for Essentials 4 Line Offer - better deal if you sign up for all four lines at once.



Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data Yes, but might slow down during congestion after 50GB per month

Extras

Unlimited 3G hotspot

SD streaming



Plan Go5G

Cost Prices per line (taxes/fees included):



$75 for one line

$65 for two lines

$51.67 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$41 for five lines

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data Yes, but might slow down during congestion after 100GB per month

Extras

10GB premium hotspot data

SD streaming

Apple TV Plus subscription

Plan Go5G Plus

Cost Prices per line (taxes/fees included):



$90 for one line

$75 for two lines

$61.67 for three lines

$55 for four lines

$51 for five lines

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data Yes, but might slow down during congestion after 100GB per month

Extras

50GB premium hotspot data

Up to 4K UHD streaming

Apple TV Plus subscription

Netflix Standard with Ads

Plan Go5G Next

Cost Prices per line (taxes/fees included):



$100 for one line

$85 for two lines

$71.67 for three lines

$65 for four lines

$61 for five lines

Talk & Text Unlimited talk and text

Data Unlimited Premium 5G & 4G LTE



Extras

50GB premium hotspot data

Up to 4K UHD streaming

Apple TV Plus subscription

Netflix Standard with Ads



T-Mobile vs US Mobile: Pricing and value Winner: US Mobile T-Mobile has a reputation for offering better pricing than the other two major US carriers, though it’s dropped the ball a bit recently as its pricing has increased significantly in recent years. The cheapest T-Mobile plan starts at $50 for one line and offers a relatively barebones experience with no perks and even lower priority than some of its more expensive plans. There are ways to get T-Mobile’s service even cheaper, as five lines on its Essential plan will run you as low as $24 per line, but keep in mind that this doesn’t include taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, US Mobile’s cheapest plan is US Mobile Flex, an annual plan that costs $210 a year, breaking down to an impressively low $17.50 per month. Granted, you only get 10GB of data and may experience slower speeds after that during times of congestion. However, in our experience, you’ll still often see speeds well above 10Mbps unless you’re in an area with particularly crowded cells.

Need more data or a higher-tier plan? US Mobile offers Unlimited Starter and Unlimited Premium for those looking for unlimited data. The former provides 35GB of premium data, while the latter bumps that up to 100GB. These plans cost $25 and $44 per month, respectively.

In a recent change in 2024, all of US Mobile’s plans now include taxes and fees, making their pricing even more impressive.

For a comparable T-Mobile plan, you’d likely be looking at Go5G, which starts at $75 but can go as low as $41 per line for five lines. This plan gives you 100GB of priority data and includes extras like Apple TV access. T-Mobile also offers higher-priced plans like Go5G Plus and Go5G Next, starting at $90 and $100, with prices dropping as low as $51 and $61 per line for five lines. These higher tiers include better streaming perks, higher-resolution streaming, and additional benefits.

We’ll dive more into the extras that set these two apart, but before that, let’s talk about coverage, data allotments, and prioritization.

How does coverage compare between T-Mobile vs US Mobile?

Winner: US Mobile US Mobile is the only prepaid carrier that can technically claim to have better coverage than all three major networks, as it allows you to use all three. However, that’s a bit of a simplification. You can switch between networks on US Mobile, but it’s not as simple as flicking a switch.

If you used Google Fi back in its early days, you might remember how it could automatically change networks as needed. US Mobile works a bit differently, as there’s no dynamic switching. Instead, you’ll use the official app to switch networks, and there are some serious caveats.

First, you’re only allowed to switch networks up to eight times per billing period. Second, you’ll need Wi-Fi to switch, and you’ll lose your mobile connection for about ten minutes after requesting the change. Third, you must wait at least three hours between changes. The last (and biggest) catch is that you can only change networks twice per month for free; any additional switches will cost you $2 each.

While these limitations mean you won’t be switching between Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T daily, it’s still nice to know you have the option if you travel frequently and run into dead spots. If there are any doubts about the coverage you can expect in your area, we highly recommend typing your address into both the US Mobile coverage map and the T-Mobile coverage.

Data allotments and prioritization Winner: Tie We’ve already touched on data allotments in the value section, but it’s time to dive a bit deeper. Both carriers offer unlimited data but guarantee a certain amount of “highest-speed” data, often called priority or premium data. The standards for this premium data can vary.

If you were considering an Essential plan thinking it would have better network quality than US Mobile, you’d be wrong.

T-Mobile offers 50GB of priority data on its Essentials and Essentials Saver plans, while its Go5G plans offer 100GB of premium data or even completely unlimited premium access in the case of Go5G Next. You might think this means premium speeds are the same on Essentials for the first 50GB as they are on Go5G, but that’s not how it works.

US Mobile Light Speed (T-Mobile) and T-Mobile Essentials are both QCI 7 plans, meaning they receive slightly less priority compared to the Go5G plans during times of congestion. Additionally, US Mobile complicates things by offering different QCI levels depending on the network in use.

So, what does this mean and how does it affect you? Let’s break it down: US Mobile Warp (Verizon) Speed will offer the fastest speeds possible, comparable to postpaid Verizon service.

will offer the fastest speeds possible, comparable to postpaid Verizon service. US Mobile Light (T-Mobile) Speed will offer a priority level that is shared with Metro by T-Mobile, Essentials, and pretty much every other T-Mobile MVNO. The speeds will be good, but not as good as T-Mobile’s highest tier plans.

will offer a priority level that is shared with Metro by T-Mobile, Essentials, and pretty much every other T-Mobile MVNO. The speeds will be good, but not as good as T-Mobile’s highest tier plans. US Mobile Dark Star (AT&T) has a priority level of QCI-9 if you paid for the $129 Early Access bundle, or QCI 8 for others that came later. This means it has a priority that is either as good as AT&T or similar to many of AT&T’s highest-priority third-party partners. Bottom line: choose US Mobile Warp Speed if you care about the absolute best speeds. Dark Star and Light Speed are still very usable, but don’t expect speeds as fast as T-Mobile’s Go5G plans.

As for the actual speeds on US Mobile, my tests show that Warp performs as well as my Verizon postpaid plan. Speeds with AT&T and T-Mobile have varied but typically remain within 60% of what you’d get from postpaid, even during congestion. That might not be enough if you’re using your mobile connection as your primary internet source, but it’s more than adequate for most users.

Perks and extras

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Winner: T-Mobile We’ve already touched on some of US Mobile’s unique features, such as the ability to switch between all three carriers. What about international data, streaming perks, and other bonuses? US Mobile offers a fairly basic experience with no extra streaming services or cloud storage. However, you do get at least 5GB of hotspot data, and up to 50GB on the Unlimited Premium plan. All plans include international calling, and the Starter and Premium plans add 1GB and 10GB of international data, respectively.

T-Mobile doesn’t offer much with its Essential plans, but its Go5G plans include several perks. At a minimum, you’ll get Apple TV Plus, with some plans also including Netflix Standard with ads and 4K UHD streaming support.

In terms of international options, Essentials gives you unlimited talk and text in Canada and Mexico, but data is limited to a barely usable 128Kbps. You also get unlimited text in 215 countries, both within the US and abroad.

Go5G plans step things up with 10GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, four full-flight streaming sessions a year, and 5GB of high-speed data in 215 other countries. Go5G Plus and Go5G Next offer similar perks but add more international data (15GB in Mexico and Canada).

Promotions, special offers, and phone selection

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Winner: T-Mobile Postpaid carriers tend to have the advantage when it comes to promotions, special offers, and phone selection. T-Mobile is no exeption. You’ll find a wide range of deals for both new and existing customers, including promotions for a free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and many other great T-Mobile deals.

There are trade-in offers, plan upgrade offers, and much more. You’ll also find every major flagship offered in the US here and plenty of great mid-range and budget devices too. T-Mobile also has payment plans, device protection plans, accessory sales, and plenty of other offers.

There’s no denying that T-Mobile does a good job here but what about US Mobile? The latter does offer device payment plans through Affirm, but device protection insurance is something you’d have to turn to a third-party provider for. US Mobile doesn’t have quite as extensive of a device library as T-Mobile, but it comes very close and you’ll find a wide range of devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24, and Google Pixel 9.

Apple fans will find a weaker showing here, unfortunately. You won’t find the iPhone 16 family just yet and the iPhone 15 series is currently sold out. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are available, however, if you don’t mind an older device.

As for special promotions? US Mobile gives you a free 30-day trial if you switch your number to US Mobile, but beyond that you won’t really find much else.

What about T-Mobile prepaid vs US Mobile?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

While this comparison focused on T-Mobile’s postpaid offerings, what about T-Mobile prepaid vs US Mobile? Here’s a quick breakdown of what T-Mobile offers: T-Mobile Prepaid 10GB: For $40 a month you’ll get 10GB of data and unlimited talk and text. You can also share via the hotspot function. Those with multiple lines will see greater savings, with 4 lines of this plan running $32.50 each.

For $40 a month you’ll get 10GB of data and unlimited talk and text. You can also share via the hotspot function. Those with multiple lines will see greater savings, with 4 lines of this plan running $32.50 each. T-Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Promo: Right now there are two base Unlimited offerings called Unlimited and Unlimited Promo. The latter is priced at $55 a line and likely not going to be available forever and is essentially the same other than for $5 more a month you get international perks including unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada from within the US, as well as texting to 215 countries while within the US, Mexico, or Canada. Want it cheaper? Four lines will bring the price down to $36.25 a line.

Right now there are two base Unlimited offerings called Unlimited and Unlimited Promo. The latter is priced at $55 a line and likely not going to be available forever and is essentially the same other than for $5 more a month you get international perks including unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada from within the US, as well as texting to 215 countries while within the US, Mexico, or Canada. Want it cheaper? Four lines will bring the price down to $36.25 a line. T-Mobile Unlimited Plus: At $60 a line, this tier brings hotspot data up to 10GB but is actually a worse deal than Unlimited Promo, as you pay $5 more for improved hotspot access but you lose all the international perks found in the Unlimited Promo offer. Despite multi-line discounts and other extras, T-Mobile prepaid pricing isn’t exactly that enticing. Sure, it’s a tad cheaper than what you’d get from T-Mobile Go5G tiers, but you also get weaker service and plenty of other sacrifices. For most, you’d be better off considering a different prepaid carrier over T-Mobile’s prepaid offerings. A good alternative is Mint Mobile if you’re not impressed by US Mobile.

US Mobile vs T-Mobile: Which carrier is right for you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Ultimately, the answer depends on your priorities. US Mobile is an excellent deal, especially with its multiple carrier support. However, as an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), it may not offer the same stability or out-of-the-box simplicity as a major carrier like T-Mobile.

When comparing US Mobile to T-Mobile, they stack up quite well against each other. If you’re not interested in perks or trade-in deals and simply want good service at a fair price, US Mobile is incredibly hard to beat. I’ve encountered occasional quirks when switching networks, and sometimes manual settings adjustments are needed. But if you’re tech-savvy or don’t mind interacting with US Mobile’s customer service, the minor trade-offs are well worth the savings.

On the other hand, if you’re already a T-Mobile customer with a solid grandfathered plan, there’s likely no reason to switch. T-Mobile is also an appealing option for new customers drawn to its promotions, financing, and stability.

Who am I, and why should you trust me? I’ve been an Android Authority veteran for over a decade, with a particular focus on the US carrier market for the past two years. I’ve become an advocate for prepaid plans and for fostering a more flexible, competitive mobile landscape in the US market.

For this comparison, I’ve personally used US Mobile extensively, though I haven’t used T-Mobile postpaid as a daily driver for several years. However, I remain well-versed in T-Mobile’s services, speeds, and policies. I’ve also used a variety of T-Mobile-based MVNOs and have a solid grasp of its pros and cons.

You might like

Comments