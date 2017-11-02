

Thanksgiving is a trying, but ultimately happy time of year for many people. You get a chance to see your family, eat a ton of food, and you finally get to whip out all those excuses you’ve been saving up on why you haven’t come to visit more often. The dominant opinion is that it’s a day to put your phone or tablet away and interact with your family, but we have a list of awesome Thanksgiving apps that can help make the day go by smoother.

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner Price: Free Allrecipes Dinner Spinner is a great app for recipes. Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner is quite stressful. You may not have all of your grandma's perfect recipes on hand. This app can help. It boasts a metric ton of recipes that range from breakfast to dinner and even a lot of seasonal stuff. It also includes tons of instructional videos, a method to save favorite recipes, and more. The app is also entirely free to download and use. It can be very helpful during one of the biggest cooking days of the year. There's no reason it shouldn't be on a Thanksgiving apps list.

Google Assistant Price: Free Google Assistant is another great Thanksgiving app. The holiday is all about planning, cooking, and things like that. Google Assistant is quite helpful for virtually all of that. You can use it to set reminders, find helpful cooking videos on YouTube, or even arrange travel plans. There are a lot of opportunities for such an app to steal the show. It works on basically every modern Android phone and it's also entirely free to use.

Groupon Price: Free Groupon is one of the more helpful Thanksgiving apps. The app finds coupons for various things. You redeem the coupons and save a little bit of money. Usually the app includes stuff like food, clothing, hotels, spas, and various other things. Some of that stuff is definitely useful for Thanksgiving. There are other coupon apps like Krazy Coupon Lady that focus more on things like food. Either way, you can't go wrong with saving a few extra bucks on Thanksgiving dinner or hotel reservations!

iHeartRadio Price: Free / $9.99 per month iHeartRadio is a music streaming service. They do as good as other music services as a whole. However, they seem to excel at holiday-themed music playlists. We have no doubt that you can find some good Thanksgiving music from this one. It's generally free to use with advertising. You can get rid of that for $9.99 per month, but it is optional. Google Play Music, YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and others definitely also have some great music for the holidays as well. Any of them make for great Thanksgiving apps.

Pinterest Price: Free Pinterest is one of the interesting Thanksgiving apps. It doesn't provide any specifically helpful information. However, you can find ideas for all kinds of fun stuff. That includes recipes, decorations, DIY projects, and stuff like that. Everything is posted by community members. That gives it a bit of a genuine flavor to everything you find. Most of the stuff is also relatively inexpensive and not overly time consuming. Pinterest is also free with no in-app purchases.

Reddit Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $29.99 per year Reddit is a lot like Pinterest when it comes to Thanksgiving apps. It doesn't provide any specific benefits. However, you can find subreddits for all kinds of Thanksgiving stuff. That includes funny stories, memes, and photos as well as recipes, decoration options, and advice. It's a bit challenging to find the proper subreddits, but the information is good. We recommend the official Reddit app for starters. There are plenty of excellent third party options as well. Most of them are free or at least very inexpensive.

TickTick Price: Free / $27.99 per year TickTick is one of the better to do list apps. It allows you to create tasks. That way you remember to actually do them. Thanksgiving (and other holidays) usually require a lot of planning. To do list apps like TickTick remind you to get all of those tasks done. Additionally, it lets you share tasks with other people. Thus, you can assign tasks to family members to make sure everyone gets their stuff done as well. You can even set up grocery lists there. All of the basic features are completely free. The paid version is really only useful in business scenarios.

Timely Alarm Clock Price: Free Timely Alarm Clock is one of the obvious Thanksgiving apps. It's really just a great looking timer app. Your turkey is going to be in the oven for a really long time. An app like Timely works like any other timer. That way you don't burn it or whatever. Frankly, the stock clock app on your phone will do just fine as well. Timely just looks really nice. It's also free with no in-app purchases or advertisements.

Wallpapers HD Price: Free Wallpapers HD is one of the better Thanksgiving apps for theming. Most wallpapers apps promote holiday wallpapers during various holiday seasons. Wallpapers HD is no different. This one will only show you wallpapers that fit your device. That way there is no guess work about whether or not the wallpaper will look good. This one is also free with no in-app purchases. If this one doesn't work, there are plenty of other wallpaper apps as well!

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month YouTube is probably the overall best Thanksgiving app. Video tutorials work so much better than written ones most of the time. I am not embarrassed to admit that I carved my first turkey by following a YouTube tutorial. It should also have plenty of recipe videos, decoration videos, and even Thanksgiving music. We heartily recommend the original 1967 recording of Alice's Restaurant by Arlo Guthrie (linked below). It's a Thanksgiving classic. In any case, YouTube is free to use. There are ads, but they're not that big of a deal. You can pay $9.99 per month to remove ads, add background play, and other excellent features as well.

