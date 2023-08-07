Does T-mobile have Wi-Fi calling?

Wondering how Wi-Fi calling works on T-Mobile’s network? Honestly, it’s pretty much like all the others. You can use your home Wi-Fi connections to place calls and texts, even if you are in a building with poor phone reception. This brief guide discusses what you need to know about T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling.

Does T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling work with all phones? Yes, as long as it supports HD Voice (VoLTE) standards that work with the T-Mobile network. That includes every phone sold by T-Mobile and almost all phones sold, even in unlocked form, in the United States.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on T-Mobile

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Apple iPhone As long as you have an iPhone 6 or newer, you shouldn’t have issues using T-Mobile Wifi calling. You can turn it on by using the following steps: On your iPhone, open Settings. Go to Cellular. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Tap the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle to turn it on. In the confirmation, tap Enable.

Android As long as it supports T-Mobile VoLTE standards, most Android devices will work just fine. This includes all Android phones sold by T-Mobile and the vast majority of unlocked phones sold in the US.

Here’s how you turn the feature on: Go to Settings. Type in Wi-Fi Calling into the search box. Navigate to the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap it to turn it on.

T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling not working? Running into issues with Wi-Fi calling? There are a few things you should check that could possibly solve this issue: Ensure your phone is properly connected to your Wi-Fi.

Ensure your OS is up to date.

Make sure Airplane mode isn’t on by mistake.

Ensure Wi-Fi calling is turned on in the settings.

Make sure your device is actually supports US Mobile VoLTE standards. If you’ve checked the following and it makes no difference, you’re next move is to contact customer support.

