Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Does T-mobile have Wi-Fi calling?
Wondering how Wi-Fi calling works on T-Mobile’s network? Honestly, it’s pretty much like all the others. You can use your home Wi-Fi connections to place calls and texts, even if you are in a building with poor phone reception. This brief guide discusses what you need to know about T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling.
Does T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling work with all phones?
Yes, as long as it supports HD Voice (VoLTE) standards that work with the T-Mobile network. That includes every phone sold by T-Mobile and almost all phones sold, even in unlocked form, in the United States.
How to enable Wi-Fi calling on T-Mobile
Apple iPhone
As long as you have an iPhone 6 or newer, you shouldn’t have issues using T-Mobile Wifi calling. You can turn it on by using the following steps:
- On your iPhone, open Settings.
- Go to Cellular.
- Tap Wi-Fi Calling.
- Tap the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle to turn it on.
- In the confirmation, tap Enable.
Android
As long as it supports T-Mobile VoLTE standards, most Android devices will work just fine. This includes all Android phones sold by T-Mobile and the vast majority of unlocked phones sold in the US.
Here’s how you turn the feature on:
- Go to Settings.
- Type in Wi-Fi Calling into the search box.
- Navigate to the Wi-Fi Calling option and tap it to turn it on.
T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling not working?
Running into issues with Wi-Fi calling? There are a few things you should check that could possibly solve this issue:
- Ensure your phone is properly connected to your Wi-Fi.
- Ensure your OS is up to date.
- Make sure Airplane mode isn’t on by mistake.
- Ensure Wi-Fi calling is turned on in the settings.
- Make sure your device is actually supports US Mobile VoLTE standards.
If you’ve checked the following and it makes no difference, you’re next move is to contact customer support.