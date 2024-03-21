10 best stock market apps for Android

The stock market is a big place, producing a lot of information daily. There are entire industries for tracking and analyzing stock market results. Believe it or not, many mobile apps exist for this kind of stuff. Some of it lets you manage your portfolio. Others provide news and analysis on market trends. Often, an app can do both. Some even integrate crypto, but there’s a whole set of cryptocurrency apps. In any case, here are the best stock market apps for Android to keep track of your investments.

The best stock market apps for Android

JStock Price: Free

JStock is a stock market app with a ton of information. This one supports 28 world stock markets, 10 years of chart history, and even more features for the U.S. stock market. In addition, you can manage your portfolio and dividends. It even comes with a widget. This may be a little much for weekend traders or beginners.

However, we couldn’t find many other stock market apps with as much information as this one. The UI is a little old, but it’s perfectly functional. The free version has all of the features, but it also has ads.

Inoreader Price: Free / $8.99 per month

Inoreader isn’t a stocks app, but it can be if you set it upright. An RSS reader lets you create a feed from a news source you want or trust. This is an excellent way to follow all big finance and stock blogs. A lot of the opinion stuff is hogwash, but it can still affect what happens in the stock market, so you should know when it happens.

Many apps, like Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, etc, have a feed, but those apps don’t usually catch every single thing published on any given website. Inoreader usually does, so it’s a bit more complete news feed than most.

Investing.com Price: Free

Investing.com is a large stock market information, news, and prices source. It boasts over 100,000 institutions across 70 global markets. That makes it among the largest stock market apps of its kind. The news is either from Investing itself or from Reuters. Additionally, you can manage your portfolio, check out cryptocurrency prices, and do some other stuff. The UI is a little simple for how much information it has. It’s otherwise a solid option.

The free version has ads, and you must create an account to access some features. The premium version removes ads, and it’s honestly not that expensive.

MSN Money Price: Free

MSN Money is a perfectly serviceable app for stock market aficionados. It’s basically a huge news aggregation service for various other sites. It has articles from Reuters, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Market Watch, and many other publications. Additionally, it has a host of tools, calculators, and information for traders. It even works with cryptocurrency and commodity prices like oil or gold.

The app is entirely free with no subscriptions. There are some ads, but nothing outside of the ordinary. This one is an easy yes from us, even if the UI is rough around the edges.

My Stocks Portfolio Price: Free

My Stocks Portfolio is a simple but powerful stock trading app. This lets you create and manage portfolios, view stock market prices, and get real-time quotes. It also has a news section with articles from sites like Yahoo Finance and other large finance publications and home screen widget support.

There isn’t much wrong with this one, honestly. It works and does what the app description says it does. This one is a bit expensive for the premium version. However, that is a one-time payment, and it’ll save you money over subscription options over time.

StockTwits Price: Free

StockTwits is one of the newer stock market apps, comparatively speaking. This one has a lot of information, and the design chops to match. On top of its very competent Material Design, the app includes an earnings statement calendar, a real-time feed of stock prices, direct integration with Robinhood (if you use that service), cryptocurrency information, and even curated lists of potential investment opportunities.

There is also a chat in case you want to discuss it with other investors. This is another one that has nothing wrong with it. It’s also completely free to use.

Webull and Robinhood Price: Free / Varies

Webull and Robinhood are two excellent options for stock trading beginners. Robinhood, in particular, strips a lot of the complexity out of it so you can just trade how you want. Webull is a bit closer to the real stock market experience, but it’s still one of the more user-friendly options. These platforms let you trade stocks, contain news, and have slick app UIs that do a great job of simplifying things for beginners.

Some dislike the gamification of the stock market, but if you take one look at a traditional stockbroker app, you’ll see why beginners prefer these. Webull is linked at the button, and Robinhood is linked here.

Yahoo Finance Price: Free / $24.99 per month – $349.99 per year

Yahoo Finance is a fairly powerful app for stock market stuff. It covers three major use cases. You can view and keep track of various stock prices in your portfolio. The app also has a bunch of business and finance news to read. The app also lets you track currencies, commodities, and other information. Finally, you can log in with your brokerage account to keep track of everything all in one place.

This is a popular option for folks with traditional brokerages where the official apps are cluttered and clunky. Yahoo Finance is clean, has tons of info, and is faster to check than your Fidelity app. There is an optional subscription with more features, but the free version works fine for most people.

Financial blogs Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

There are various blogs and news sites that cover the ins and outs of the financial world. You’re aware of many of these sites. They include Bloomberg, MarketWatch (linked), CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and many others. Most of those sites have their own individual apps. They all have varying features, but most focus on covering things happening in the finance, stock, and business world. You can go with the site or sites that you trust the most.

However, we generally recommend something like MSN Money or Feedly because they aggregate most of these sites into a single feed. Still, those who like a specific site more than the rest may want to try its specific app.

Traditional brokerage apps Price: Free / Varies

Traditional brokerages are starting to get pretty good in the mobile app space. Fidelity, Ameritrade, E*Trade, and even long-term investment-style brokerages like Vanguard and M1 Finance all exist in the Play Store. These heavy hitters generally have fewer hiccups than the beginner brokerages (Robinhood and Webull) and also add a ton more features, like support for an IRA account. This is also the stock market at its most pure, so there is quite a large learning curve for using these.

The one complaint we have is how clunky many of these apps can be. While Webull and Robinhood have mastered the mobile UI, traditional brokerage apps have a long way to go. Still, they are functional and you can still do things like trade and research.

We wish they were a little more user-friendly. You can find Fidelity linked at the button; the rest are available on the Play Store. People often start with Robinhood or Webull and eventually transfer to one of these larger, more stable brokerages after they’ve learned the ins and outs of trading.

If we missed any great stock market apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

Comments