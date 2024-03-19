10 best calculator apps for Android

Everybody needs a calculator. Because of this, there have been many calculators through the years, and they’re actually pretty easy to find. Most people use them to figure out stuff like how much to tip at restaurants, and students literally must have them for school. Believe it or not, Android can solve all of your needs in this instance. Here are the best calculator apps for Android.

The best calculator apps for Android

Stylish Calculator CALCU Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.99 – $24.99 per item)

CALCU is one of the most popular calculator apps for Android. It features all of the basics. Some other features include a calculation history, memory keys, various customization features, themes, and gesture controls. It’s not a full scientific calculator, but it does have enough functions to go beyond what you normally find in basic calculators. The free version of the app contains advertising. It’s a good competitor for the stock calculator app that comes on most devices.

ClevCalc Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.99 – $24.99 per item)

ClevCalc is kind of an all-in-one solution for calculator apps. It has a general-use calculator with your usual operators. It also contains simple trigonometric and logarithmic functions. However, the thing that sets this calculator apart is all of the other stuff it can do. Some of its additional functionalities include currency conversion, unit conversion, a unit price calculator, and a variety of other tools. Another example is a discount calculator. You enter in the price and the percentage off, and the app will tell you its new retail price. We encourage you to check out the Play Store description for the full list because it is rather lengthy.

Desmos Graphing Calculator Price: Free

Demos Graphing Calculator is a good mobile substitute for the more popular graphing calculators. It can do the basic stuff like most calculator apps. There is also a full assortment of scientific calculator options. It can also do graphs, tables, stats, and more. Graphs are interactive with tons of data to share. Additionally, tables and stats are customizable. It’ll work well for most types of academia. It’s completely free with no in-app purchases.

Digitalchemy calculator apps Price: Free

Digitalchemy is a developer on Google Play. They have three total calculator apps. The first is Calculator Plus. It’s a basic calculator that does everything you’d expect a calculator app to do. The second is the Fraction Calculator. Its main focus is fractions. It lets you make calculations using them without breaking them down into decimal format. This is excellent for early mathematics, especially for kids. The final one is the Artful Calculator. It’s essentially just Calculator Plus but with more artsy themes. You can go with any one of them, but we listed it here for its fractions calculator because you don’t see a good one of those every day.

Financial Calculators Price: Free

Financial Calculators is a series of calculators to help you make sense of your finances. It features dozens of modes that can help you quickly and easily calculate anything from 401k contributions to student loan repayment, home loan interest, and even how many taxes you owe out of each paycheck. There have been a few bugs reported with a few of the modes, but the vast majority of them work perfectly. Anybody who needs help with calculating their finances should check this out. It’s completely free with no in-app purchases. It does have ads, though.

HiEdu Scientific Calculator Price: Free

HiEdu Scientific Calculator is a surprisingly good scientific calculator. It does all of the basics correctly as it should. It also works with more advanced stuff like logarithms and other such things. The UI is clean and simple, and the app includes over 1,000 math formulas. You can do basically whatever you need short of graphing, and there are other calculators for that. That may upset some people, but it’s still factually accurate. The pro version runs for $1.49.

HiPER Scientific Calculator Price: Free

HiPER Scientific Calculator is one of the better calculator apps, especially for educational use. It has most of the basic scientific calculator functions, a built-in unit converter with over 200 units, and even some obscure features like a random number generator, permutations, etc. Most of the features are available in the free version, with the pro version offering up to 100 decimal places and nine digits of exponents. This one also supports theming.

MyScript Calculator 2 Price: $2.99

MyScript Calculator 2 is one of the more entertaining calculator apps for Android. It lets you write out your equation. The app uses OCR to translate it into text format and then helps you solve the problem. It’s easy to use, fun for kids and adults, and there’s a certain satisfaction in writing out the equation yourself. The app supports basic operations, powers, roots, exponentials, some trigonometry, logarithms, constants, and more. Thus, it’s usually good enough through high school and up through the collegiate levels for most people. However, those dabbling in super complicated math will max this app out fairly quickly.

RealCalc Price: Free

RealCalc is a mainstay in this space and one of the best overall calculator apps. It’s not much to look at, but it includes a ton of functionality. Some of its features include trig functions, result history, percentage support, unit conversions, multi-window support, and more. It does almost everything except super niche calculations and graphing. It’s been among the best for over a decade, and it still stands toward the top of the pantheon of calculators for smartphones.

Your phone’s calculator Price: Free

Here’s the thing, folks. Unless you’re a student, a mathematician, or an accountant, you probably don’t need a super complicated calculator app. A lot of people only need these things to determine how much to tip at a restaurant or count down their cash drawers at the end of the night at work. For that, the calculator your phone already has is perfectly capable of doing the job. We only recommend the other nine apps on this list if your built-in calculator is really bad. Don’t feel the need to download a third-party app just for the sake of it. For those interested, Google Calculator is linked at the button below if you want the most basic calculator that just works.

