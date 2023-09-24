5 best speedometer apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2017.

Smartphones can do so many things. Gauging your speed is one of those things. You may need a speedometer app for many reasons. Runners can use them to gauge their speed. Car enthusiasts can use them for various reasons. However, we think the bigger demographic here is cyclists and other folks for whom a speedometer doesn’t come with their equipment. There aren’t a lot of options, but some of them do work pretty well. Of course, your actual speedometer will do better than any app. We only recommend these in situations where your speedometer isn’t cutting it for whatever reason.

GPS Speedometer and Odometer Price: Free

GPS Speedometer and Odometer is among the most popular speedometer apps. For starters, it works offline. It also boasts an accuracy rate of 98% while connected online and slightly less while offline. Along with that, the app can track speed, average speed, distance, trip time, and maximum speed. It also comes with a simple screen that just displays your speed. The free version has ads, and the paid version doesn’t. Otherwise, both do the same thing.

DigiHUD Speedometer Price: Free

DigiHUD Speedometer is a digital HUD app that also happens to be a speedometer. The HUD shows you a few useful pieces of information. You’ll be able to track your speed, trip distance, average speed, and maximum speed. It also features a compass, odometer, and clock. It uses a simple digital clock-style design, which makes it easier to read, especially at night. There are no ads. The pro version comes packed with some extra features like speed warnings, multiple profiles for different users, the ability to save the locations you visit so you can navigate to them or view them in Google Maps later, and much more.

Speedometer by Simple Design Ltd. Price: Free

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

Speedometer by Simple Design Ltd. is another great app for tracking your speed accurately across various modes of transportation. The app offers precision and reliability with a user-friendly interface, offline functionality, and a map recording of your route. You can set custom speed limits and receive alerts when they are exceeded. It also allows you to change your HUD mode to a car-like speedometer display. The app is also super battery-friendly, and there are no ads. There’s still room for improvement, and it’s good that the developers update the app frequently.

KTW GPS Speedometer Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.49 per item)

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

The KTW GPS Speedometer is an all-in-one GPS speed tracker and trip meter that provides precise speed measurements. It features real-time speed tracking, a trip odometer for mileage monitoring, speed limit alerts for safe driving, and a Head-Up Display (HUD) mode for distraction-free driving. The app even offers a floating window option, ideal for use alongside navigation apps. It also works offline, plus there are no ads.

Ulysse Speedometer Price: Free

Ulysse Speedometer is one of the most feature-rich speedometer apps out there. It features the basics like stat tracking, a HUD, and things like your average speed. It also includes an altimeter, a compass, a switchboard for each function change, speed limit warnings, and a bunch of other tools. The app will also show things like the phone’s battery and temperature, so you can keep track of your phone’s performance. It’s a good app, but it might not be suitable for beginners who want a simple UI. The free version has ads, while the paid version does not.

If we missed any great speedometer apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!

Thank you for reading!

Comments