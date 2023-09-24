5 best compass apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2019.

Compass apps haven’t changed much over the last ten or so years. They use your device’s accelerometer to detect direction. They sometimes need calibration, and magnetic cases can mess with them. However, by and large, they all do the job basically the same way. They are useful for hikers, boaters, and many other outdoor activities where GPS connectivity isn’t always the best or if you want to challenge yourself by using only a compass to navigate.

Digital Compass by Axiomatic Price: Free / In-app purchases ($3.99 – $9.99 per item)

Digital Compass is a simple app with both a compass and a map. It supports longitude, latitude, and direct addresses. In addition, the app includes true and magnetic north headings, a magnetic strength meter, a slope level meter, and sensor status. This developer specifically asks that you not use magnetic covers and make sure the device has magnetic sensors. Otherwise, it will not work well.

Fulmine Software Compass Price: Free

Compass by Fulmine Software is a responsive and feature-rich offline compass app ideal for travelers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This user-friendly tool offers direction, distance, and altitude information for your destination. It even provides status bar notifications for quick access while using other apps. It has a beautiful UI, customizable themes, and privacy-conscious features. The pro version is available for $2.49, which enables more customization features and also displays magnetic heading, true heading, magnetic field, location, and address, plus the “course scale” feature to mark your preferred route and determine your return journey.

Compass & Altimeter Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.49 – $11.99 per item)

Just a Compass is another very simple compass app. It gives you the basics, like magnetic and true north, along with some niceties like sunrise and sunset times, latitude and longitude readings, and more. This one also has support for EGM96 for geoid referencing, along with UTM support. The app is entirely free, with no ads or unnecessary permissions. It has slight calibration issues and seems to stop updating information after a while.

KWT Digital Compass Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

KWT Digital Compass is a compass app for Android. This free tool provides accurate direction, coordinates, altitude, and more, making it valuable for outdoor activities. It displays both magnetic and geographic north and offers a range of sensor data. The app also includes slope angle, magnetic field strength, sensor status, and a few other potentially useful data points. There are some calibration issues, so always be mindful of magnetic interference and recalibrate when necessary.

Compass Steel 3D Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $3.49 per item)

Compass Steel 3D is one of the best-looking compass apps on the list. It offers a wide range of themes for customization purposes. Some of the other features include sunrise and sunset times, true and magnetic north, a sun direction indicator, moonrise and moonset times, and a moon direction indicator. This app is better suited for hikers and boaters. There are minor issues with the self-calibration tool, but overall, it’s great.

