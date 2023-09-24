Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
5 best compass apps for Android
Compass apps haven’t changed much over the last ten or so years. They use your device’s accelerometer to detect direction. They sometimes need calibration, and magnetic cases can mess with them. However, by and large, they all do the job basically the same way. They are useful for hikers, boaters, and many other outdoor activities where GPS connectivity isn’t always the best or if you want to challenge yourself by using only a compass to navigate.
The best compass apps for Android
Digital Compass by Axiomatic
Price: Free / In-app purchases ($3.99 – $9.99 per item)
Digital Compass is a simple app with both a compass and a map. It supports longitude, latitude, and direct addresses. In addition, the app includes true and magnetic north headings, a magnetic strength meter, a slope level meter, and sensor status. This developer specifically asks that you not use magnetic covers and make sure the device has magnetic sensors. Otherwise, it will not work well.
Fulmine Software Compass
Price: Free
Compass by Fulmine Software is a responsive and feature-rich offline compass app ideal for travelers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This user-friendly tool offers direction, distance, and altitude information for your destination. It even provides status bar notifications for quick access while using other apps. It has a beautiful UI, customizable themes, and privacy-conscious features. The pro version is available for $2.49, which enables more customization features and also displays magnetic heading, true heading, magnetic field, location, and address, plus the “course scale” feature to mark your preferred route and determine your return journey.
Compass & Altimeter
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.49 – $11.99 per item)
Just a Compass is another very simple compass app. It gives you the basics, like magnetic and true north, along with some niceties like sunrise and sunset times, latitude and longitude readings, and more. This one also has support for EGM96 for geoid referencing, along with UTM support. The app is entirely free, with no ads or unnecessary permissions. It has slight calibration issues and seems to stop updating information after a while.
KWT Digital Compass
Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)
Compass Steel 3D
Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $3.49 per item)
