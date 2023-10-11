Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent option for those who want a great tablet without having to pay top dollar for it. It’s also pretty resistant, offering an IP68 rating. All that said, getting a screen protector to keep your screen pristine is always a good idea. We’ve put together a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE screen protectors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Anti-Reflective Screen Protector

We know some of you prefer sticking to OEM accessories, so it’s nice to see Samsung has its own tablet screen protectors. The official Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Anti-Reflective Screen Protector is actually a very nice one, too. In fact, it is among the most expensive on this list at $24.99.

Samsung has created this screen protector to be free of glare. Its anti-reflective coating will make it easier to use the Galaxy Tab S9 FE in the sunlight, or other bright environments. It even comes with tools to facilitate the application of the screen protector. I don’t know about you, but I always mess up while applying screen protectors. I’ll take any help I can get.

JETech Screen Protector

Samsung’s official screen protector is great, but we also know not many feel comfortable spending $25 on a secondary accessory. Especially when there are such great screen protectors at very low prices, like the JETech Screen Protector. This model costs only $11.99 for a two-pack.

The manufacturer claims it is ultra clear and highly responsive to touch. And it has hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to protect against finger smudging. The 9H hardness rating is also very resistant, making the material “harder than a knife.”

Supershieldz Screen Protector

Here’s another affordable alternative with great reputation. The Supershieldz Screen Protector costs only $9.99 for a two-pack, and comes from a brand that is generally respected in the world of screen protectors.

Supershieldz promises a 99.99% clarity, while maintaining the “original touch experience.” It also features rounded edges for improved comfort, and it is also rated 9H. Additionally, this model also comes with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to avoid smudges.

MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector

Are you a stylus kind of user? If you’ll be using the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE S Pen for jotting down notes or drawing extensively, we recommend the MOBDIK Paperfeel Screen Protector.

This screen protector offers a paper-like feel when drawing or handwriting. The matte cover also helps to reduce glare in bright environments. In terms of protection, it isn’t as good as the other options listed in this guide, though. It has a 3H hardness rating. It still has an oleophobic coating to avoid fingerprints and smudges.

While not specifically made for the Tab S9 FE, this supports the Tab S9, which has the same dimensions. In fact, some of the other options in here were originally made for the Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Smart Book Cover

We thought it was worth giving you a bit of a different option as the last entry in this list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE screen protectors. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Smart Book Cover is technically a case, but it comes with a flap in the front that protects the screen.

We would usually worry about scratching or damaging the screen when transporting it, anyway, so you might not even need a separate screen protector. Additionally, you will get a back cover that can fold origami-style to create a stand, and there is a dedicated storage slot for the S Pen.

This accessory costs $79.99. You can also upgrade to a Book Cover Keyboard Slim or a Book Cover Keyboard case.

