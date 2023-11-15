Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is among the best Android tablets for those on a budget. It packs most of the bells and whistles of the premier lineup without the heavy price penalty. Of course, keeping this investment safe is of utmost importance. These are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE cases you can buy to do just that.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Smart Book Cover

Samsung

Shopping for official Samsung products makes sense if you prize simplicity above all else. The Smart Book Cover is just about the cleanest case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, complete with a suede-like finish and a stand that allows use in portrait and landscape modes.

Arguably, the Smart Book Cover is overpriced for what you get, and some users have lamented the cover’s questionable finish and ability to protect the tablet from excessive drops.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Samsung

If a little more functionality is what you’re after, augmenting your Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a keyboard case is a good option. Samsung’s official Keyboard Case Slim is one such solution, offering a lightweight build, a keyboard supporting Samsung’s DeX mode, and Wireless Keyboard Sharing capabilities. The latter allows you to use your Samsung phone alongside the keyboard.

Again, some users call Samsung’s fit and finish into question, but this is the cheapest official case cover for Samsung’s Fan Edition slate. It’s also a little pricey, and some users may prefer using a full-sized Bluetooth keyboard with their tablet. In this case, consider one of the cases listed below.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Amazon

Spigen is renowned for its tough smartphone cases that protect devices from drops and knocks. The company also offers the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series protection with the Rugged Armor Pro.

As its name suggests, this is the best rugged case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and offers a dedicated S Pen holding slot, a shockproof body with corner bumpers, and a kickstand at the rear.

You might not like the utilitarian design or the additional 100 grams of weight the cover will add to your tablet. However, this isn’t why you’d buy a rugged tablet cover. Protection is paramount here, and Spigen goes all in.

Fintie Hybrid Slim Case

Amazon

For stylish fold, the Fintie Hybrid Slim is the most striking case for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. It’s available in a bevy of colorways and patterns and features a clear rear window. Despite its slim design, the case includes corner bumpers and a front lip to protect the tablet’s screen. It also boasts an S Pen holder and a kickstand.

We can’t find too many flaws in this case. Our only suggestion is to purchase the appropriate colorway to match your tablet’s shade. Beyond this, Fintie made a really great shell.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Amazon

Finally, the Poetic TurtleSkin is a tablet case recommendation on our best Galaxy Tab S9 cases and best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases lists. Its funky design and emphasis on protection make it the perfect Galaxy Tab S9 FE case for kids. Once again, you get an S Pen holder. A thick bumper encompasses the screen and protects it from face-down drops.

Some users may find the case adds quite a bit of heft to the slate, so it’s not something you’d want to use while flying cross-country.

