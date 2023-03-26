Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus stand at the top, as a couple of the best Android tablets the industry has to offer. As we mentioned in our review, though, getting a keyboard is essential to turn this tablet into a real work machine. In this article, we will take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboards to help you figure out which are your best options.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboards Most of the options listed in this post will work with both the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 and the 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus. There are some exceptions, though. Samsung, for example, has different versions of its accessories for each model. We will get into the specifics in relevant sections.

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this post of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboards as new products launch and older ones are phased out.

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard: The best option

Nothing beats your device manufacturer’s accessories. These usually promise seamless integration, full compatibility, and dedicated enhancements. In the case of the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung has a premium keyboard beat by none; the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard. It’s available in two different versions, catering to both Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus owners.

This is a two-part accessory. The rear cover attaches magnetically and features a flexible kickstand to angle the screen to your preferred position. It also houses a section that flips to reveal the S Pen, which also attaches to the back of the tablet magnetically.

Then there is the keyboard, which is also magnetic and connects to the pogo pins at the bottom of the tablets. It needs no batteries and draws power straight from the device, making it one less thing you have to worry about charging.

These are made of great-quality materials. The keys have plenty of travel for such a thin product, and the unit even comes with a trackpad, turning your tablet into a great laptop replacement. Just keep in mind this is pretty expensive. It is definitely the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard, though.

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Slim: The next best thing

If the higher-end option is too much, or you would rather save some cash, Samsung has a second option for you. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim is thinner, lighter, and much more reasonably priced, even if it’s still more expensive than most options here.

Of course, some sacrifices come with getting the Slim version. You get much less viewing flexibility, as the whole product is merged into a single unit, which can’t let you freely angle the screen. It also lacks a trackpad, and the quality of the accessory isn’t as refined.

If you liked the Book Cover Keyboard’s S Pen housing, we regret to inform you it’s gone with the Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Instead, Samsung has implemented an S Pen cutout, leaving the stylus exposed at all times.

Key travel is still pretty good, even if the keyboard space is slightly more cramped. And the whole construction feels nice and is made of pretty good materials. It also attaches magnetically to the back of the tablet, which is a pretty nice addition.

Logitech K380: Best value keyboard

The Logitech K380 has been around for years, yet it remains a favorite among keyboard users. Part of its lure is that it comes at a very accessible price, it is made by one of the most popular keyboard brands, and it offers a nice level of quality. It also helps that it has a simple, yet fun design, and comes in various color options.

A few factors make this one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboards around. Key travel and spacing are very nice for a device this thin and affordable. Additionally, it is small and portable, making it a great option for tablet users who want to work on the go.

There are some nice added extras here. It can connect with up to three devices, and you can switch between them easily, using the dedicated buttons. And you don’t need to use it with your tablet exclusively. It supports Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS.

Logitech K780: A desktop experience for mobile users

All these keyboards are great for mobility, but they don’t even get close to offering a true keyboard experience. If you don’t mind carrying a bigger keyboard, the Logitech K780 might be more up your alley. It’s still pretty slim, but it’s not as portable as other mobile keyboards. You’ll be rewarded with a much nicer experience, though. This translates to better productivity.

The keys have plenty of travel for a mobile keyboard, and spacing is much more comfortable. It even comes with a full number pad, which is a rare addition for keyboards made with phones and tablets in mind. We know many of you can’t live without that number pad!

Just like its competitors, the K780 can connect with up to three devices and switch between them seamlessly. And you won’t need a kickstand with this one, as it comes with an attached docking area that can prop up any tablet thinner than 11.3mm. Both the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus meet that requirement at 6.3mm and 5.7mm.

Finding a good keyboard with a stand is a bit difficult for tablets like the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, as both are larger than usual. Most limit capacity to 10-inch pads. It’s nice to have a good option here.

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard: A great-looking, elegant design

If you’re looking to take your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard to the office, meetings, and other formal settings, chances are you want something with a more discrete look. The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is simple and clean, focusing on an elegant, professional design that will look good anywhere. It is also super thin and portable.

This is a very good keyboard, though. It has a good build quality, nice key travel for a keyboard this thin, and good spacing between keys. It’s as comfortable as you can get a keyboard to be while also keeping it portable.

Just like its competitors, it can connect with up to three devices, and you can switch between them quickly, using key shortcuts.

AnMengXinLing Keyboard Case: A third-party keyboard case

As you may have noticed, we’re trying to avoid adding other keyboard folios or cases, aside from Samsung’s. This is because the vast majority of them come from unknown brands. We should at least add one alternative, though. Especially if it looks as cool as this one!

The AnMengXinLing Keyboard Case is a retro-looking folio-style keyboard case available in versions for both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. It comes with a detachable keyboard that actually includes a trackpad. It doesn’t use the pogo pins, but the ability to remove the keyboard also provides more freedom to adjust the screen’s angle. The case also includes a storage slot for the S Pen.

It helps that this accessory is also much more affordable than what Samsung has to offer, and it will definitely turn more heads. You can also have some fun with it and pick from various colors.

FAQs

Can the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 replace a laptop? If any Android tablet is to replace a laptop, it is definitely the Galaxy Tab S8 or S8 Plus. These are both very powerful computers with larger screens. Samsung has also given its pads DeX mode, which turns the UI into a desktop-like experience. You’ll have to settle with Android apps, but we know many of you can live happily with those. You’ll be out of luck if you absolutely need desktop-level software, though.

Do the Samsung Book Cover Keyboard and Book Cover Keyboard Slim have batteries? No. These accessories draw power straight form the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets using the pogo pin connectors on the bottom of the devices.

Can I use any keyboard with my Android tablet? Technically speaking, any keyboard that can connect to your Android tablet will work. You might need USB dongles to use wired keyboards, which is why we prefer Bluetooth keyboards. Additionally, Windows and MacOS keyboards will also work, but some platform-specific keys will not work as expected.