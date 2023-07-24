The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can buy

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be newer, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best phones on the market. It’s a powerhouse and the Note replacement many fans had been waiting for for years. It’s a big, expensive phone, so while you wait to get your hands on one, you can get a head start on keeping it safe with a protective case or cover. The good news here is that you have a lot of options, from slim and light cases to rugged and wallet cases. To help you pick the right case for you, here at Android Authority we’ve tested and selected the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases you can currently buy.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thin cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen

Thin and lightweight

Attractive, form-fitting design

Only comes in black Limited drop protection

Affordable

If you want a simple, thin Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case, you can’t go wrong with this Spigen case. It’s a basic TPU case that comes in a single, black color. But a recent re-design brings extras like Air Cushion technology for extra corner protection, covered buttons, and a raised lip around the display. Even then, it’s not the most protective case you can get and not the best option if you’re clumsy. If you’re looking for something with more grip, the also thin Spigen Liquid Air is the way to go.

Ringke Fusion-X

Amazon

Thin and lightweight

Built-in strap holes Great protection

Affordable

The Fusion-X is slightly outside the realm of a “normal” looking Galaxy S22 Ultra case, but this option from Ringke checks a lot of boxes. First of all, it’s thin and lightweight, which is why it’s in this category. However, an exaggerated TPU bumper with extra corner reinforcement makes it very protective. But what really won us over is the inclusion of holes in the sides of the case for a phone strap or lanyard. It’s not a huge deal, but it’s the small things that count. You won’t find this feature in many other cases outside of Ringke’s offerings, and it’s extremely handy for those of us who are clumsy.

Caseology Nano Pop

Caseology

Flashy design

Relatively thin and light Decent protection

Several styles and colors are available

The Caseology Nano Pop comes with a two-tone design that looks great, with the pop of color and variety of colorways a welcome change from the sea of boring, black cases. The case is protective without being too bulky, and a soft touch finish ensures that the phone won’t slip out of your hand. The Black Sesame option with a gray “pop” is for anyone who doesn’t want to go too flashy, but the Blueberry Navy, pictured above, is a personal favorite. Caseology also introduced a new AvoGreen color to further spice things up.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

Speck

Added grip

Thin and light 13ft drop protection

Anti-microbial layer

The Speck Presidio2 Grip offers excellent protection for a thin case. Giving it the “Grip” moniker are the raised ridges on the back that add to the grip. It’s built differently from before, though. It appears to be from a single mold this time so the ridges are soft-touch plastic, instead of rubber. It doesn’t make a huge difference to the grip, but I preferred the comfort of the rubber from before. Extra corner protection, a raised lip around the display, and an anti-microbial layer round out the solid case.

Samsung Silicone case

Samsung

Color options to match your phone

Thin and light Decent protection

Pricey

Anyone who is a fan of Samsung’s accessories will be happy that there’s a thin silicone case available. It’s a pretty basic case overall but provides everything you’d want from a simple thin case. A soft-touch matte finish feels great and isn’t slippery and there’s a slightly raised lip at the top and bottom of the display. You can get colors to match that of your phone as well, or pick a brand new color if you weren’t able to get the original colorway you wanted when you bought your S22 Ultra.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra clear cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen

Relatively thin

Excellent build quality

Decent protection May yellow over time

Gets dirty easily

Inexpensive

Spigen once again makes our list of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, this time with a clear option that shows off the phone’s design. The Ultra Hybrid combines a polycarbonate backing and a TPU bumper, which gives it solid drop protection without adding too much weight. If you want something a little lighter, Spigen also makes a Liquid Crystal case that’s a simple TPU case. Both, however, are fingerprint magnets, especially if you have naturally oily fingers as I do. Clear cases are generally more difficult to keep clean than other types of cases and might yellow over time if you don’t take care of them. You have been warned.

Ringke Fusion

Built-in strap/lanyard holes

Very affordable Several styles available

Ample protection

There aren’t a lot of differences between this and the option above, although we found that this one was slightly softer to the touch and easier to install. The standard clear version also suffers from fingerprint problems, but there are matte versions that largely solve this issue. Plus, it comes with the lanyard holes found on other Ringke cases, which most other manufacturers neglect.

ESR Metal Kickstand case

Amazon

Sturdy kickstand

Crystal clear finish Heavier than alternatives

ESR makes a couple of excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra clear cases, but our favorite is the Metal Kickstand case. As you might guess, it has a built-in kickstand that’s sturdy enough to support the considerable weight of the S22 Ultra in both landscape and portrait orientation. Most kickstands found on cases are too flimsy to be useful, and they’re already rare on clear cases, to begin with. Spigen has a clear case with a metal kickstand as well, called the Ultra Hybrid S, but I like the bigger, sturdier kickstand of the ESR more. ESR’s other clear case is Project Zero, which is a no-frills thin TPU case.

Caseology Skyfall

Amazon

Thin but good protection

Different colors available May yellow over time

Plenty of grip

The Caseology Skyfall takes elements of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid and makes it even better. I found the Skyfall to have a slightly softer touch that added to the grip, and it was also easier to install. A textured addition on the sides adds to the grip as well, so I wasn’t worried about this phone slipping out of my hands. The camera also has a slightly raised lip around it. The clear version is why it’s on this section of the list, but you can also get the translucent black and rose gold colors for an extra touch of interest.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear

Speck

Thin and light

13ft drop protection Anti-microbial layer

Expensive

Like the Presidio2 Grip, you get 13ft of drop protection with Speck’s clear case as well. The Perfectly-Clear is exactly that and lets you show off the phone’s design. It otherwise has the build has the Spigen, Ringke, and Caseology cases in this section. But with a few extras like an anti-microbial layer and coating to reduce yellowing over time. It’s still a bit of a fingerprint magnet and I had to wipe it down often to keep it clean.

Otterbox Symmetry

Otterbox

Big and bulky

Excellent protection May yellow over time

Very expensive

Rugged cases are big, bulky, and completely change the look of the phone. The Otterbox Symmetry is two for three and lets you show off the phone’s design with its clear build. It’s not as big and bulky as Otterbox’s more protective cases, but it’s definitely thicker than other clear cases on this list. It’s also quite a bit more expensive.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra wallet cases

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Spigen

Non-traditional wallet design

The rear card slot can hold up to three cards Solid protection

Good fit

The Spigen Slim Armor CS skips the traditional wallet case design for a more modern cardholder case style, but you can still carry three cards or some cash. It’s also thin, but protective, with Spigen staples like Air Cushion technology ensuring that it’ll survive a bump or drop. Spigen says that the rear card slot can hold up to three cards. It’s definitely a squeeze with more than two though, especially if the cards are embossed. The “door” of the card slot isn’t easy to open and the mechanism isn’t very smooth, which is a little disappointing.

TUCCH wallet

Good-looking faux leather

Folio cover doubles as a kickstand

Four card slots and a cash pocket Plenty of color options

RFID blocking

The ever-popular TUCCH wallet case comes with a classic wallet phone case design. The case is made with premium PU leather that looks stylish and feels great. The folio cover doubles as a kickstand and also comes with an additional layer for RFID blocking for your cards. The case comes with four card slots and a large pocket for cash, but packing it too much makes it a little thicker than I would like to slip into a pocket. I didn’t have any problems closing the magnetic clasp even with all the card slots filled, though. There are plenty of color options to choose from as well, but the classic black looks the part of a stylish leather wallet case.

Torro wallet

Amazon

Stylish

Folio cover folds into a kickstand Three card slots and a cash pocket

Allows wireless charging

The Torro case goes into genuine leather territory with its expensive wallet folio case. It’s a pricey buy but the feeling of holding this case is completely different and I wish was able to get the same feel with a non-wallet thin case. You can leave your wallet behind and pack this case with three cards and some cash.

Smartish Wallet Slayer

Amazon

Non-traditional design

Customizable designs available Thick and bulky

Covered buttons

The Smartish Wallet Slayer has a cardholder on the back with room for three cards and some folded cash if you can squeeze it in. Unlike the Spigen and VRS Design cases, there aren’t any sliding or hidden doors here. Simply push the cards through the open section and take out the one you want. I was surprised by how much thicker and bulkier the case was compared to what its pictures suggest. The thickness isn’t bad though, making it more protective than a lot of cases on this list. There are many designs available, including the option to upload your own custom design.

Blackbrook wallet

Amazon

2-in-1 case

Four card slots and a cash pocket Folio cover doubles as a kickstand

Expensive

I mentioned with the Torro case that I would have liked to enjoy the same genuine leather feel with a standard thin case. Well, the Blackbrook wallet gives you exactly that. It’s a traditional wallet case with a folio cover and beautiful natural leather. However, you can also snap off the “phone holder” inside, and you’ll get the same leather finish on the back of it as well. You can also pack more into this wallet case when using it as one, with four card slots and a cash pocket.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

Amazon

Excellent sliding door mechanism

Big and bulky Very protective

The VRS Design Damda Pro Glide (yes, that name is a handful) is another wallet case that skips a folio design for a cardholder on the back. Of the cases with sliding doors, the implementation on this case is my favorite. It’s semi-automatic, so you aren’t struggling to open it. It also has more room, and I could comfortably fit four cards, even embossed ones, into the compartment. It has the look and protection of a rugged case as well but is a little too thick for my liking.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rugged cases

Otterbox Defender

Complete all-around protection

Thick and bulky Comes with a belt clip holster

Port covers keep out dust and debris

Otterbox is the go-to case brand for rugged cases, and the Defender is one of the best options from the case maker. I’m not a fan of how thick and bulky the case is, but there’s no denying that it’s made to take a beating. The case also comes with a belt clip holster that doubles as a kickstand. It’s not the best kickstand implementation I’ve seen and the plastic isn’t very sturdy, but it works. There are a few color options available with the Defender as well.

UAG Monarch

Very protective but feather-light

Stylish design Expensive

Difficult to remove

The Monarch is one of the best cases you can get from UAG and cranks the protection up to 11. At first glance, the Monarch looks the part of an ultra-rugged case, with its five layers of material, reinforced corners, grippy sides, and a raised back. But I was impressed by how light the case is despite what its looks would suggest. Even though it’s quite thick, you can still use NFC payments or wirelessly charge the phone without taking the case off. Different options add a splash of color to the phone as well.

Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen

Tough, but not too thick

Military-grade protection Compatible with wireless chargers

Weak kickstand

For a nice middle ground between protection and weight, this Spigen case offers plenty of hybrid protection. You’ll find a layer of soft TPU that’s great against drops and a tough polycarbonate shell to keep scratches at bay. It even packs a built-in kickstand to prop the phone up in landscape orientation. Unfortunately, the kickstand is the only blemish on an otherwise great case. It’s thin, plastic, and flimsy. I didn’t have any problems propping the phone up, but durability is definitely a concern with a phone as heavy as the S22 Ultra.

Poetic Spartan

Amazon

Solid protection

Variety of colors Built-in screen protectors

Sturdy kickstand

The Spartan case by Poetic is one of the newer cases in the company’s portfolio and has quickly become my favorite. It goes above and beyond similar cases like the Supcase and keeps a screen protector panel. Of course, the big question with the screen protector is whether it’ll let you use the fingerprint scanner. It does, but you’ll have to jump through a few hoops first. There’s a stamp that aligns with the scanner, so you’ll have to ensure a perfect installation. I also had to enable the Touch Sensitivity setting and re-train the scanner again. The color options look great and it’s as protective as any other rugged case on the list.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leather cases

Otterbox Strada

Stylish leather folio

Two car slots Military-grade drop protection

Expensive

The Otterbox Strada comes with all the protection of an Otterbox case in a stylish leather folio case. The genuine leather case looks and feels great. A magnetic metal latch holds the folio cover in place and it’s a solid magnet. It comes with two card slots, so if you’re looking for more, the wallet cases above are the better option. But if you want a stylish genuine leather case for the S22 Ultra, the Strada is an excellent pick.

Samsung leather case

Thin and light

Premium soft leather

Pricey Limited protection

Few color options

Samsung always offers excellent first-party leather cases for its phones, and the Galaxy S22 is no different. It comes in black, burgundy (pictured above), and light gray to suit your personal style. The interior of this leather case is lined with soft microfiber, so your new phone should stay in top shape for years to come. However, there’s not much of a front lip to protect your 6.8-inch display, so you might want a screen protector.

Bellroy leather case

Bellroy

Premium leather

Pricey Solid protection

Covered buttons

Bellroy has so far released excellent leather cases for iPhones and Pixels. But the company jumps into the Samsung field with the Galaxy S22 series. There’s not much to say. It’s good-looking, feels great in the hand, is protective, and is thin enough to not impact wireless charging or NFC payments. Just be aware that they are among the priciest S22 Ultra cases you can buy.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specialty cases

Spigen Cryo Armor

Spigen

Meant for gamers

Unique cooling features Interesting design

If you’re spending the big bucks on the S22 Ultra, you’re probably going to get some gaming done. We often recommend removing the case when gaming to stop the phone from overheating, but here, we’ll suggest putting this case on. Coming exclusively to the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the Spigen Cryo Armor. This case features cooling properties thanks to a combination of graphite and silicone materials. It looks the part of a gaming product and offers all the protection you’d get with a standard Spigen hybrid case.

Samsung View cover cases

First-party from Samsung

Unique features Several designs available

Pricey

Don’t mind spending a little extra? Samsung sells a variety of first-party cases in its “View” lineup, each with a cover that displays information while closed. This allows you to check the time or your notifications without turning on your phone. The model pictured above has a full-frontal cover, with an integrated LED display and two card slots on the inside. The Smart View cover just has a hole in the front, which pairs with your phone to display the time and notifications. They’re quite a bit more pricey than other options on our list, but the added functionality makes them well worth the price.

Samsung Strap Case

Relatively slim

Built-in strap Not the prettiest

Pricey

Samsung widened its official case offerings recently to include these new strap cases, which are simple silicon cases with a built-in strap on the back to make them easier to hold. You can also use the clasp to attach lanyards or phone straps for even more utility. However, it only comes in two colors (white with a green strap or navy with an orange strap), and neither is particularly aesthetically pleasing. Being first-party cases, they’re also quite expensive, so unless you want a case right now we recommend waiting for more attractive options like the Otterbox PopSocket to become available for extra grippy bits. They certainly are unique and fresh, however.

How we test phone cases We rigorously test smartphones, accessories, and other products in our reviews here at Android Authority, and we consider many attributes before recommending a phone case. This is also true for the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases. Here’s a quick rundown of what we consider: Protection : There’s an obvious difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons.

: There’s an obvious difference between thin and rugged cases, but there’s a lot of variation between options within each category. Where possible, we simulate real-world drops from different heights to see how they’ll hold up. We also consider design elements like corner protection, raised lips around the display and camera module, and covered buttons. Build materials and quality : Cheap materials are prone to breaking or cracking during installation. Poor molds can also lead to loose or tight-fitting cases that also are not ideal. We closely inspect how well a case fits, as well as how easy or difficult it is to install and remove.

: Cheap materials are prone to breaking or cracking during installation. Poor molds can also lead to loose or tight-fitting cases that also are not ideal. We closely inspect how well a case fits, as well as how easy or difficult it is to install and remove. Grip : Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phones on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard.

: Not everyone wants a grippy case, but those who do have high expectations. Apart from hands-on testing, we also test phones on different surfaces like wood or marble to see how prone they are to slipping. Typically, cases with ridges or bumps along the back or sides are the clear winners in this regard. Installation and removal : The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a well-built phone, but a case that’s too tight still runs the risk of damaging it if it’s too difficult to remove. If you have to apply excessive force to remove or install a case, that’s a big red flag in our book.

: The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a well-built phone, but a case that’s too tight still runs the risk of damaging it if it’s too difficult to remove. If you have to apply excessive force to remove or install a case, that’s a big red flag in our book. Design and colorways : These are exceptionally persona choices, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style.

: These are exceptionally persona choices, which is why we strive to include a wide variety of designs and colors to choose from. Where possible, we also include customizable cases that can be further tweaked to suit your personal style. Price: You don’t always get what you pay for. Often affordable cases have better build qualities and offer more protection than expensive cases. Brand plays a big role here, which is why we’re always on the lookout for new models and price variations.

