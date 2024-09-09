You can now slap a map of Area 51 on your phone with Dbrand's latest skin

Supplied by Dbrand

It depicts an accurate topographical map of Area 51, and it’s available in three colors.

The company has also launched a new easy-to-apply screen protector and Grip cases for the iPhone 16 series.

Dbrand is commemorating the launch of the iPhone 16 series with a brand-new type of skin. Unlike previous skins from the company, the new design utilizes a 3D layered print that will give your phone a unique textured feel.

In typical cheeky Dbrand fashion, the company has chosen an accurate topographical map of Area 51 for the print. It’s available for over 200 devices in both case and skin configurations and comes in three colors: Danger (Red), Hazard (Yellow), and Classified (Black).

Dbrand says it worked with Canon and 3M over the last year to develop a new UV printing technology for this skin line. It cures multiple layers of high-viscosity ink over the 3M vinyl to achieve a high-fidelity textured finish that you can feel. The case maker plans to use this technology to launch more 3D-layered prints in the future.

Alongside the Area 51 skin, Dbrand has launched its second-gen screen protector for smartphones. The Prism 2.0 comes with a handy frame that aims to simplify the process. It aligns the screen protector to your phone’s display and lets you easily pull out the protective film for a flawless application.

The new screen protector will be available for all popular phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple, including the new iPhone 16 lineup. Dbrand says it will offer two framed screen protectors with each order.

Lastly, Dbrand has added Grip cases for the new iPhone models to its lineup. The company has yet to share the price and availability details for the new products, but we expect the new Area 51 skin, Prism 2.0 screen protector, and iPhone 16 Grip cases to go on sale in the coming days.

