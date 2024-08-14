Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 series is finally here! It has a few upgrades from last year, but there’s some big news when it comes to cases: the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are exactly the same size. That makes it much easier to find a compatible case, and oh boy, are there some great options this time around. Without further ado, here are the best Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro cases you can buy at launch.

Best Google Pixel 9 / 9 Pro cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Slim and light

Soft-touch finish

Three color options Very affordable

Limited protection

If you want a simple thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit is the one I’d recommend. It has a slim, form-fitting design, but it packs a bit more drop protection thanks to the rigid polycarbonate in the back. Despite this, it’s still super light and the soft-touch finish offers just enough grip. In previous years, it’s only been offered in black, but this time, it’s also available in Metal Slate and Abyss Green. They’re admittedly not as attractive as the naked Pixel 9 series, but it’s still nice to have options.

Official Google Case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Great colors

Soft-touch finish Thin and light

Pricey

Google only makes one official case for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, but it’s still worth consideration. It’s thin and light, and what it lacks in protection is more than makes up for in style. Not only does it come in a huge variety of gorgeous colors, the finish is soft and feels very premium in hand. They do run a bit expensive though, and you’ll probably want to use a screen protector since the front lip doesn’t cover much.

Cyrill Ultracolor

Nice colors

Minimal design Grip strips on sides

Affordable

If the official Google case is a bit too expensive, the Cyrill Ultracolor is another very attractive minimal option. They feature a clean look with several color options, with the only notable visual element being the branding around the camera lenses. The finish is soft and slightly grippy, but there are two much grippier strips down the sides, so it’s very comfortable to hold. There isn’t much to it, but it ticks all the boxes and comes in much cheaper than most cases, so it’s a pretty easy recommendation for most people.

Mous Limitless

High-quality finish

Good drop protection

Premium materials on back Built-in magnet array

Pricey

Mous makes some of the most interesting cases, and the one I’d recommend the most is the Limitless. It’s not the thinnest, but it has two significant features that justify the premium price. The first is your choice of a premium finish on the back of the case, with options like carbon fiber, bamboo, and walnut. The other is a built-in MagSafe array.

It’s a fantastic case, but make sure you buy the correct version for your phone. Although the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are exactly the same size, the wireless charging arrays are in different locations, so MagSafe chargers will only work properly if you get the right case.

dbrand Grip Case

Extreme grip

Great skins Solid protection

Expensive

dbrand’s skins have been popular for years, but the Grip Case is a great way to both customize and protect your Google Pixel 9 or 9 Pro. The case itself has a thick bumper all the way around the edges with an extremely grippy microdot material. If you’re sensitive to textures, it might actually be a bit much, but if not, you’d be hard-pressed to drop it.

The other main element is obviously the skin itself, and you’ve got a huge variety to choose from. Not only do they look great, you can also peel them off and replace them to get a fresh new look. The only real downside is the price. This is one of the more expensive Pixel 9 series cases on the market.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Gorgeous design

Great color options

Built-in magnets Premium textures

Expensive

The Peak Design Everyday Case is easily one of the most beautiful Pixel 9 cases you can buy. The fabric texture reminds me of the official Google cases of yesteryear, but the build quality and extras features included really put it over the edge. The built-in magnet array is fully compatible with MagSafe accessories, but it also has a mechanical component if used with Peak Design’s SlimLink accessories.

If you have a Pixel 9 Pro, you also have the option of buying the case with a small loop in the back for extra grip. My only real complaint is that it isn’t offered in as many colors as the Pixel 8 model was, at least at launch. Speaking of which, this one will ship slightly later than the phone itself, likely in mid-September. I guarantee it’s worth the wait.

Caseology Parallax

Great textures

Attractive colors Solid drop protection

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax is a perennial favorite of mine, with a cool hexacube pattern on the back and super grippy ridges all around the sides. It isn’t the thinnest, but it does have great drop protection without dipping into rugged case territory. The TPU material isn’t the most luxurious, but it still has plenty of grip and visual flare thanks to all of the textures on the back and sides. It’s available in three colors, and all of them are very affordable.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Clear or printed designs

Good drop protection

Nice grippy sides Affordable

Fingerprint magnet

As far as clear cases go, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is an easy recommendation. It nails the basics with a crystal clear design, solid drop protection, and a low price point. However, it also has a few extra options to keep things interesting. The Zero One edition has the internals of the Pixel 9 or 9 Pro printed on the back of the case, and there’s a MagSafe version available for the Pixel 9 Pro.

Cyrill Ultrasheer

Frosted or printed designs

Good drop protection

Nice grip Fingerprint-resistant

Affordable

If you hate fingerprints as much as I do but still want a clear case, the Cyrill Ultrasheer is the one to get. It has a frosted panel on the back with a harder, slippier finish that prevents fingerprints from accumulating. It also comes in nice frosted colors, as well as a few printed patterns if you want something a bit more visually interesting. The printed versions are more expensive, but they’re still pretty affordable.

Casetify Impact case

Thin but protective

Great patterns Built-in magnets

Expensive

The Casetify Impact case is really in a class of its own. It’s relatively thin but very protective. It’s available with a simple clear backing or literally hundreds of printed patterns. It even has magnets in the back, although all of these extra features will definitely cost you. If price isn’t an issue, the Impact case is a great option for your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro. Just make sure you get the right version if you want the best wireless charging speeds with MagSafe chargers.

Spigen Tough Armor

Nice grip

Great drop protection

Built-in kickstand Three color options

Affordable

Somewhat bulky

For great protection on a budget, the Spigen Tough Armor is the case I’d pick. Similar to rugged cases from more expensive brands like Otterbox, it has a two-part build, with a rubbery slipcase on the inside and a rigid polycarbonate shell on the outside. This gives it tons of drop protection, with covered buttons (but no port covers). You can’t tell from photos, but the back has a nice grippy finish, and the kickstand is a nice touch for viewing media. It’s available in three colors this time around, although none of them are particularly bright or exciting.

Otterbox Defender

Great protection

Port covers

Grippy texture Covered buttons

Very bulky

Expensive

For maximum protection, you’ll want to look to Otterbox. Its flagship Defender series isn’t the cheapest, but it has everything you need to keep your phone safe: thick bumpers, covered buttons, port covers, great grip, and more. The big tradeoff is bulk, so you can say goodbye to the slim profile of your Pixel 9 series phone.

UAG Pathfinder

Great protection

Nice grip

Rugged aesthetics Built-in magnets

Expensive

Our last pick comes from UAG, another storied rugged case brand. The Pathfinder is the most interesting case the brand makes, not only because it looks great and will protect your Pixel 9 for years to come, but it also has an integrated magnet array in the back. Personally, I think this is the best-looking rugged case on the market, and the Olive Drab colorway is a step above most alternatives. It is expensive though, and you’ll need to make sure you get the right version for your phone to make sure you get the best charging speeds.

