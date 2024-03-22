9 best pill reminder apps for Android

In our busy lives, we sometimes forget to take medicines. Thankfully, smartphones can make the experience a little easier. There are a variety of medication reminder apps out there. However, they all function the same way. You input your pills, how often you must take them, and your pill schedule. From there, the apps remind you to take your medication at the proper time. Calendar apps and to-do list apps also work well for this kind of stuff if you want an app that can do things other than remind you about your medicine. In any case, here are the best pill reminder apps for Android!

Google Assistant Price: Free

Google Assistant is an excellent app for reminders. You ask the Assistant to remind you of stuff, and then it does. This also works with other Google devices, including its Google Home devices. That means you can get notifications from your smart home speakers, another layer on top of your phone. Siri on Apple and Alexa on Amazon also work well for this. Ask the personal Assistant to remind you to take the pills daily, and they (usually) will.

Google Calendar Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Google Calendar is one of the more traditional pill reminder apps. It’s very similar to marking a paper calendar, except this one reminds you of beeps and vibrations. You create a calendar event, set it to repeat as often as needed, and then set it to remind you. The calendar does the rest. There are a variety of great calendar apps. However, they all integrate with Google Calendar, so we recommend starting with that. It should also support an unlimited number of medications and reminders, and it should let you create tasks until the end of time if you want.

Take Your Pills Price: Free

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

“Take Your Pills” is a user-friendly pill reminder app. Its pros include a straightforward interface for easy medication management. Users can also set personalized reminders for specific times and days, with options for push notifications, SMS, or email alerts. It also issues an overdose warning and an alarm protecting you from overdosing. Additionally, the app also has a logbook that records your medicine intake. However, it has drawbacks, like requiring a smartphone, which may not suit everyone.

Lady Pill Reminder Price: Free

Lady Pill Reminder is an app specifically for birth control pills. The app includes an automatic reminder every day with some customization features. For instance, you can make the notification tone different, so you know when it’s reminding you and not just another text message. All you need to do is put how many pills are in the packet and the time of day. The app does the rest after that. The notifications could be a little more discreet. Otherwise, this works pretty well for most people.

Life Reminders Price: Free

Life Reminders works a lot like Just Reminder. It’s a simple reminder app that works. You create the reminder, add a time and a date, make it repeat, and set a notification reminder. After that, you should be all set for good. It also lets you set up multiple reminders for multiple medications or doses as you need. I know that seems silly, reading that over and over again, but many pill reminder apps don’t do that for some reason. In any case, this one is simple and accessible, and it works for most people. It also uses Material Design, and it looks good.

MyTherapy Price: Free

Pill Reminder by MyTherapy is one of the few decent medication reminder apps with actual features for medicine. The app features pill reminders, medication tracking, support for various dosing schedules, and more. It also includes sharing features for your doctor and family. A health journal also tracks things like mood, weight, blood pressure, and more. This is one of the more hardcore pill reminder apps. We recommend this to someone who must take many pills to stay healthy.

Pill Reminder by Medisafe Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year

Pill Reminder by Medisafe is another great pill reminder app. It has many features, including medication reminders, prescription refill reminders, and drug interactions, and it handles complicated dosing schedules admirably. Additionally, it lets you track various measurements like blood pressure, weight, glucose, etc. There is even Android Wear support as well as backup/restore functionality. It’s one of the more expensive medication reminder apps. It requires a $4.99 monthly subscription (or a $39.99 per year) for all the features.

Simple Calendar Pro Price: $2.99

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Simple Calendar Pro is, well, a simple calendar app. It omits the most flashy features in favor of a simple, easy experience. It requires no unnecessary permissions and contains no ads. That means it’s just you and your calendar. The app features support for 29 languages, backup and restore functionality, support for CalDAV calendar sync, and push notifications along with email reminders. We like recommending this one because there is no Internet connection. Thus, your medical information is safer on your device and doesn’t require the Internet to sync things. Of course, the app can sync to Outlook, Google Calendar, and other online sources.

TickTick Price: Free / $35.99 per year

TickTick is one of the best to-do list apps right now. It features a simple UI, repeating tasks, reminders, and more. Organization features let you separate your medication from other stuff you might use the app for, like honey-do lists, groceries, etc. We like this one because all the mentioned features don’t require a subscription. Thus, you can get reminders and repeat all your medication doses for free. It’s great for stuff like taking vitamins or maybe even birth control.

