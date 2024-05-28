Pixel 8's magic impresses iPhone's parents in the latest Google ad

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest ad in the #BestPhonesForever series introduces iPhone’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. “i.”

The ad showcases Pixel’s Audio Magic Eraser, which reduces background noise in videos.

The ad is part of Google’s ongoing lighthearted campaign showcasing the Pixel’s features in comparison to the iPhone.

Google’s marketing for the Pixel series often flies under the radar, but one campaign that has consistently delighted audiences is its ongoing #BestPhoneForever series. These commercials highlight the camaraderie between Pixel and iPhone, eventually ending up showcasing a unique Pixel feature not found on iPhones. The most recent ads in the series have featured the Pixel’s Circle to Search and Magic Editor capabilities.

In this newest episode, aptly titled “Family Dynamics,” we meet iPhone’s parents – Mr. and Mrs. “i” – who, fittingly, are depicted as the classic 2007 iPhone models. Mrs. “i” sports a vibrant pink case, which definitely looks like something my mom used on her phones back in the day.

Pixel, ever the gracious guest, wows Mr. “i” with the Audio Magic Eraser’s ability to silence background noise in videos, demonstrating it by effortlessly muting the sounds of a blender and a lathe.

In a playful moment, Mrs. “i” fetches her tap shoes, and Google takes the chance to remind viewers that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the exclusive devices featuring Audio Magic Eraser.

This clever ad is the 18th in the #BestPhoneForever series, which has been running for about a year now. The series has garnered widespread acclaim, with most videos racking up millions of views. One fan’s comment perfectly captures the sentiment shared by many: “Please keep making these forever. This is my favorite ad campaign of all time.”

Of course, with the strong rumors swirling about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, Google might just end up eating its words. Remember when Google teased Apple for ditching the headphone jack, only to do the same with its next Pixel model?

Who knows, maybe Apple will flip the script one day, poking fun at Google for the features Pixel lacks. In fact, if Apple were to create such an ad, what features do you think it’d brag about that Pixels don’t have? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below.

