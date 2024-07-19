Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Oura’s reign as the best smart ring available has been long and well-deserved. For some time, the company’s wearable remained the only true competitor. However, things have heated up in the arena with more options than ever for shoppers to consider. If you do not want an Oura Ring but are in the market for a finger-based fitness tracker , we’ve rounded up the best Oura Ring alternatives worth checking out.

Buying the right Oura Ring alternative for your needs Not all smart rings are made the same. Many offer similar basic health tracking and overnight monitoring, but some feature more robust feature sets, and some are more accurate than others. Battery life and charging style can also vary from ring to ring, as can device prices. Whether design, features, subscription fees or something else have you second-guessing the Oura Ring 3, we’ve got you covered. The options below represent the best alternatives available and offer a variety of specs and price points.

The best Oura Ring alternatives Samsung Galaxy Ring: The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Ring is likely the best alternative smart ring for Android users, especially Samsung Galaxy phone users. Though we’re still working on our in-depth review, we have spent hands-on time with the device and were impressed by its specs.

Amazfit Helio Ring: Amazfit’s Helio Ring is another solid option with an attractive design. Unfortunately, it’s only available in sizes 10 and 12, so this recommendation is only fit for larger fingers for now.

Ultrahuman Ring Air: The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a well-reviewed alternative that doesn’t require a subscription fee for useful activity, sleep, and recovery insights.

RingConn Smart Ring: A first-generation device, the RingConn smart ring does a few things really well. Its design is elegant, its charging is cleverly convenient, and it doesn’t require a subscription.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best Oura ring alternative for Android users

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s first-ever smart ring was a long time coming, but the wait also seems to have paid off. During our hands-on review, we were happy to find a comfortable, lightweight build and a device loaded with features. The Galaxy Ring offers robust sleep tracking, heart rate and stress monitoring, and basic activity tracking. It also offers automatic detection for walking and running, plus in-app move reminders, and supports Samsung Energy Score, a new feature similar to Garmin’s Body Battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring comes from a well-established ecosystem to offer robust health features and unique integration with Samsung's smartwatches.

Besides its slim form factor and passive health tracking, one of the most attractive features of the Galaxy Ring is its week-long battery life. It even comes with a handy charge case complete with a built-in battery for charging on the go. Battery life and charging help distinguish the device from Samsung’s smartwatch lineup. Meanwhile, the device seamlessly integrates with Samsung’s Galaxy Watches and Galaxy phones for an even better user experience. This includes battery-saving features, gesture controls, and Find My support. We are eager to spend more time with the Galaxy Ring and will update this list as we explore its many features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring No subscriptions needed • Ultra-slim design (7mm wide) • Water-resistant (IP68) • Titanium Grade 5 construction MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes 5 through 13, this jewelry-inspired wearable is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, some basic controls for your smartphone, and can last up to 7 days on a single charge. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

No subscription: Unlike the Oura Ring 3, the Samsung Galaxy watch doesn’t require an ongoing membership fee to access the device’s top features.

Unlike the Oura Ring 3, the Samsung Galaxy watch doesn’t require an ongoing membership fee to access the device’s top features. The power of Samsung: The ring is also backed by a well-established ecosystem with an array of fully developed features and tools. It offers unique integration with Samsung Galaxy Watches.

The ring is also backed by a well-established ecosystem with an array of fully developed features and tools. It offers unique integration with Samsung Galaxy Watches. Power-packed charging case: Samsung’s clamshell charging case, featuring its own built-in battery, offers users a convenient way to extend the ring’s already impressive battery life.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is a solid alternative available in limited sizes

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

On paper, the Amazfit is a solid Oura Ring alternative with an attractive design and all the basic features. During our review, we found sleep tracking particularly accurate and appreciated the platform’s Readiness score, which can help users balance rest and training. Plus, in the same manner as the Samsung ring above with the Galaxy Watch line, the Amazfit Helio ring also offers useful integration with Amazfit smartwatches.

Though the best pick for Amazfit smartwatch users, the device is only available in limited sizes for now.

However, the Helio ring is currently only available in two sizes, both of which are quite large. It’s hard not to knock the company for launching the device before it was ready to serve a full user base. With that said, if a size 10 or size 12 would work for you, it’s a comfortable device with a well-rounded companion app. Notably, battery life is quite short on this ring, clocking in around 3.5 days during our review period, and it does require a subscription fee.

Amazfit Helio Ring Amazfit Helio Ring Small, lightweight form factor • Useful sleep and readiness data • Seamless integration with Amazfit smartwatches MSRP: $299.99 A smart ring with tight integration with Amazfit smartwatches. The Amazfit Helio Ring is a lightweight, comfortable fitness tracker that offers background data collection to anyone not interested in wearing a smartwatch around the clock, but also offers extra features for existing Amazfit smartwatch users looking to double down. See price at Manufacturer site

What makes it stand out Durable design: The device’s durable materials and subtle, dotted pattern help it withstand and disguise scratches and nicks.

The device’s durable materials and subtle, dotted pattern help it withstand and disguise scratches and nicks. Integration with Amazfit watches: If you’ve already joined the Amazfit ecosystem with one of the company’s smartwatches, the Helio ring offers unique data syncing and correlation.

If you’ve already joined the Amazfit ecosystem with one of the company’s smartwatches, the Helio ring offers unique data syncing and correlation. Readiness score: A useful metric for determining how to approach your data, the ring’s Readiness score takes the guesswork out of training vs recovery.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a good subscription-free Oura Ring alternative

Ultrahuman

With a chunky 2.5mm width, the Ultrahuman Ring Air delivers a similar look to the Oura Ring and the same variety of internal sensors for monitoring your health. Like Oura, it breaks your data down into three main scores: movement, sleep, and recovery. It can track a variety of workouts, though they need to be started manually from the ring’s companion app, and will also passively track your resting heart rate throughout the day.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a popular pick among athletes thanks to its ability to track various workout types.

One of many users’ favorite aspects of the Ring Air is its dedicated sleep tracking. The device records sleep stages, heart rate variability, and temperature overnight and provides the opportunity to log your perceived tiredness. It then pushes relevant insights and suggestions to the app to help you improve your sleep. Battery life on the device lands a little short of the Oura Ring, but reviewers have still experienced a solid four days between charges. Most importantly, the ring does not require a monthly subscription. If you can stomach the pricey starting cost, the features are yours to use.

What makes it stand out No monthly fee: Once you pay the ring’s MSRP, there is no ongoing fee to get the most out of this device.

Once you pay the ring’s MSRP, there is no ongoing fee to get the most out of this device. Comprehensive sleep tracking: Like Oura, Ultrahuman provides robust sleep tracking and sleep guidance to help users achieve better nighttime recovery.

Like Oura, Ultrahuman provides robust sleep tracking and sleep guidance to help users achieve better nighttime recovery. Comfortable fitness tracking: The device also supports fitness tracking for a variety of workouts via the companion app.

The RingConn Smart Ring is the best alternative with portable charging for iOS users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Though differences in design can be quite subtle from ring to ring, the RingConn smart ring might be the most attractive of the bunch. The device features a unique dual-tone finish available in three colorways: midnight black, moonlit silver, and pale gold. Each option is otherwise identically comfortable and lightweight and boasts an IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance to stand up to daily wear and workouts. The device tracks all the basics, including sleep activity, heart rate, and stress, and is also priced within $20 of the Oura Ring 3. However, it does not require an ongoing subscription fee, a potential selling point for many shoppers.

The feature of the elegantly designed RingConn Smart Ring that really shines is the device's portable charging case.

With all of that said, this is a first-generation device, and it has some growing pains. We didn’t find accuracy entirely spot-on during our review, and the app experience needs refinement. What we did love was the ring’s charging case. Rather than on a cradle like the Oura Ring, the RingConn charges inside a case that packs its own portable battery. This means users can charge up without an outlet in a pinch.

Amazfit Helio Ring Amazfit Helio Ring Small, lightweight form factor • Useful sleep and readiness data • Seamless integration with Amazfit smartwatches MSRP: $299.99 A smart ring with tight integration with Amazfit smartwatches. The Amazfit Helio Ring is a lightweight, comfortable fitness tracker that offers background data collection to anyone not interested in wearing a smartwatch around the clock, but also offers extra features for existing Amazfit smartwatch users looking to double down. See price at Manufacturer site

What makes it stand out Elegant design: Though most smart rings look very similar, the RingConn features a unique dual-tone finish that is both durable and attractive.

Though most smart rings look very similar, the RingConn features a unique dual-tone finish that is both durable and attractive. On-the-go charging: The device offers ample use between charges, plus a portable charging case with a built-in battery for extra power when you’re away from an outlet.

The device offers ample use between charges, plus a portable charging case with a built-in battery for extra power when you’re away from an outlet. No subscription: RingConn differs from Oura in that it forgoes a subscription plan and requires just a one-time fee at check out.

FAQs

Is the Oura Ring useless without the subscription? The Oura Ring 3 can technically be used without a subscription, but it is not nearly as useful. The best experience requires an Oura membership.

Is the Oura Ring compatible with iOS? Yes, the Oura Ring is compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.

Is Apple releasing a smart ring? There have been many rumors about an Apple smart ring in the works, including filed patents, however its unclear if how imminent the device could launch or if it will.

Is Fitbit releasing a smart ring? There have not been any rumors about Fitbit releasing a smart ring.

You might like

Comments