The 15 best Netflix games to play with your subscription

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Despite the price hikes, Netflix is still the king of the streaming world, but one underrated perk of the subscription is Netflix games. These are available to download on Android and iOS for free as long as you’re subscribed, and they’re some of the best mobile games out there. Most are only available through Netflix, and all of them are completely free of ads and in-app purchases.

Whether you’re looking for racing action, casual puzzle games, or a challenging strategy game, we’ve put together a list of the best Netflix games you can currently play. Even if you’re not typically interested in mobile games, I guarantee you’ll find something that piques your interest.

Best Netflix games

Spiritfarer

Thunder Lotus Games

If you haven’t already played the incredible 2020 indie simulation game Spiritfarer on PC or consoles, you simply must play the Netflix game on Android. In a welcome change from most mobile games, it’s a slow-paced game where you control a girl named Stella, who takes over for the mythological Spiritfarer Charon. Your task is to ferry the deceased into the afterlife after first taking care of their last wishes.

At its core, it’s an adventure game with sim elements as you build out your boat to make the spirits feel more at home. As you uncover more of each spirit’s backstory, you learn more about your own backstory, building up to a devastating conclusion that I won’t spoil here.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcane wasn’t the only collaboration between the hit MOBA game League of Legends and Netflix. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is one of many spinoff games under the Riot Forge banner, and it’s a runner-style rhythm game starring the bomb-tastic midlaner Ziggs.

Gameplay is simple and well-suited to mobile, and even youngsters should have no trouble picking it up. The soundtrack is a big highlight, and it will take more than five hours to work your way through all 30 levels. The game is also available on PC and the Nintendo Switch, but as part of Netflix games, it’s a no-brainer.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Reigns has been a major player in the mobile game world since the first title was released in 2016, and the fifth title in the series, Reigns: Three Kingdoms, is one of the best Netflix games you can download. As the title implies, this edition is inspired by the Romance of the Three Kingdoms era, reliving the final years of the Han dynasty in China.

Gameplay is similar to the previous titles, with cards that you swipe left or right to make decisions that can result in unique events or your current noble’s demise. However, a new combat system has been added for the first time, and you can even play it online against other players if you’d like. It’s not required though, so you can still enjoy the premium adventure solo over a handful of hours.

Oxenfree

It’s been more than half a decade since Oxenfree was first released, but if you haven’t already played the supernatural graphic adventure, it’s available on mobile exclusively via Netflix games. It’s also the perfect game to play on mobile, with relaxing, stress-free gameplay and no game over mechanics possible.

You play as Alex, a teenager who is trying to figure out how to stop a supernatural power that he and his friends accidentally unleashed while visiting a local island. The entire game is played via speech and interaction with the environment, and your choices will unlock one of many possible endings. To sweeten the pot even more, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will also be launched on mobile exclusively by Netflix games when it comes out in July 2023.

Terra Nil

There are plenty of city-building sims out there, but Terra Nil takes the opposite approach. Rather than building up cities, you’re building up ecosystems, often destroying man-made structures in the process. Your goal with each level is to remove toxicity from the soil and air, bring back plant and animal life, then take off without leaving a trace.

The game itself is fairly short, but there’s a lot of replayability if you like challenges. And the game is certainly challenging. Don’t be surprised if you have to give up and start a level over, especially as you progress later in the game. Note that this one will be more comfortable to play on Android tablets or Apple iPads since it requires some precise tapping. It also helps you take in the beautiful pixel art scenery a bit better.

TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge

Retro games are a dime a dozen on mobile, but few of them are as gorgeous and well-polished as TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge. It feels much more like a modern console game — because it is — and it’s one of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games ever released.

It’s a great throwback to the beat-em-ups of the SNES/Sega Genesis era, and the on-screen controls work surprisingly well. To make things even better, you can also connect a Bluetooth controller. Unfortunately there’s no local co-op, but you can still team up with other Netflix-subscribing friends and play multiplayer online using a code. Definitely don’t pass this one up.

Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero is another throwback title, this time to the classic point-and-click genre. Unlike most games, it doesn’t have any puzzles or problems to solve, and instead it works more like an interactive story that you experience over five acts.

This game is all about the visuals, narrative, and atmosphere, and it’s the perfect game to play on your phone or tablet. It’s hard to describe how unique and beautiful the experience is, but take it from us that it’s a better use of your time than most Netflix original series these days.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji: An Ancient Epic is a more traditional action-adventure title gameplay-wise, but what really sets it apart is its setting and storytelling. Greek and Norse mythology were thoroughly explored in the God of War franchise, but Raji uses Hindu mythology as a backdrop for its six to seven-hour adventure. This is fitting, as the developer Nodding Heads Games is based in India.

The game was initially released as a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch, but Netflix games tapped it for a mobile release in early 2023. Controls aren’t quite as tight on mobile as they are on consoles or PC, but it’s still a fantastic little game that you can enjoy for free with a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 is one of the few Netflix games that’s available without a subscription, but only as a premium paid title. Obviously most people will prefer getting it for free with a Netflix subscription, and there’s a lot of game to get through if you do.

Evolving well beyond its humble beginnings as a flash browser game, Bloons TD 6 is one of the best tower defense games out there. Each level has you place monkeys with different weapons or abilities, with the goal of preventing some nefarious balloons from traversing the path. There’s a ton of replayability here for fans of the genre, and it’s one of the most polished mobile games you’ll ever play, with frequent updates to add even more content.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight took the world by storm when it was released nearly a decade ago, and the spinoff title Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is also worth a look for Netflix subscribers. It keeps the same visual style — or even improves it — while adopting a grid-based puzzle style of gameplay with roguelike elements.

Don’t be fooled by the simple gameplay and visuals though, this game is challenging. It’s also a major departure from the original Shovel Knight, so make sure you go in with an open mind. If you end up liking it, you’ll find countless hours of fun, addicting gameplay.

Asphalt Xtreme

Fans of racing games will be very familiar with the Asphalt series, and the thirteenth title in the franchise is the only one that’s actively developed by Netflix games. The company took over development from Gameloft in 2021, despite there being more recent releases like Asphalt 9. Gameloft shut the game down in anticipation of the new release, but Netflix brought it back shortly afterward.

Even so, it’s a fantastic racing game for Netflix subscribers, featuring rally cars and monster trucks in offroad environments. Despite there being newer titles in the series, graphics and gameplay are still top-notch, making it one of the best Netflix games that you can currently play.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is another fantastic indie title that was picked up by Netflix games in 2022. It features an interesting mix of genres. During the day you need to manage your shop, selling products to invest in improving the town. At night, you become a dungeon crawler, fighting enemies and collecting loot.

Both the sim and roguelike action RPG elements work well on mobile, although the touchscreen controls can be a bit imprecise. Your inventory is also very limited when exploring dungeons, which in a way helps keep runs short. Despite these drawbacks, it’s still one of the best Netflix games in the current lineup.

Into the Breach

For fans of strategy games and roguelikes, Into the Breach is a must-play. It has you take control of a small team of giant mechs on a mission to destroy giant monsters known as Vek. You do this through isometric turn-based battles where enemy attacks are telegraphed a turn in advance. The catch? You have to protect civilian structures in addition to your own mechs, making missions more difficult and requiring more strategy.

There are a lot of different mechs, pilots, weapons, and abilities to unlock via playing and beating the game on different difficulty settings. As is the case for many roguelikes, some unlocks are permanent for all future runs, and others are gone forever when a run fails.

Krispee Street

Based on the cutesy Krispee webcomic, Krispee Street is a simple but fun hidden object game that’s perfect for all ages. All you need to do is scroll around the level and look for one of the adorable characters shown at the bottom of the screen. It’s super relaxing and even better if experienced on a tablet.

Levels are added to the game on occasion, but like all Netflix games, there are no in-app purchases or ads. That alone makes it an improvement over most other options on the Play Store or Apple App Store.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Finally, we would be remiss not to include one of the great Stranger Things games based on the hit Netflix franchise. This one is a beat-em-up based on the third season of the show. You’ll have to fight through Hawkins and the upside down as one of twelve playable characters, unlocking new side quests and interactions not seen in the show.

This isn’t the only Stranger Things game, of course. Stranger Things: 1984 is also a fantastic game with a lot of content to run through for fans of the series. There’s also the match-three game Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, although it’s probably the weakest of the three.

