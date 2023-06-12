Check out the best free movies and TV shows on Tubi

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, has quickly become one of the best services in the game. Despite a reputation as a second-tier streamer, the site has an almost absurd amount of films and TV series to stream on demand, and it has become a worthy alternative to Netflix. As with other streamers, it can be hard to decide on what to watch, especially with new shows and movies added every week. So, what are the best movies on Tubi? And what are the best shows on Tubi?

We’ve gone through the Tubi library to offer up the best films and TV series you can currently watch on the service. Those include classics, blockbusters, indies, and even some titles originally launched as streaming originals on services like Netflix and Max. You can check out Tubi at the link below;

Best movies and shows on Tubi

The best movies on Tubi

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

Lions Gate Films

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 85 minutes

85 minutes Director: Jamie Babbit

Jamie Babbit Main cast: Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Cathy Moriarty, RuPaul, Melanie Lynskey, Katharine Towne, Katrina Phillips

Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Cathy Moriarty, RuPaul, Melanie Lynskey, Katharine Towne, Katrina Phillips Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance IMDB rating: 6.7 All-American teen cheerleader Megan seems like the perfect model of adolescence. But she has a strong aversion to kissing her boyfriend, prompting her conservative parents to worry she may be a lesbian. As such, they send her off to a camp meant to curb her same-sex attractions. Of course, spending all her time around queer girls doesn’t exactly lead to the intended results.

This queer cult classic features early performances by stars like Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, RuPaul Charles, and Melanie Lynskey. It’s a smart and hilarious satire of of homophobia at a time when anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is as dangerous as ever.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Warner Bros.

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Main cast: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah, William Sanderson

Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah, William Sanderson Genre: Action, Drama, Science Fiction

Action, Drama, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 8.1 Rick Deckard is a retired Blade Runner, a cop who specializes in taking out rogue cyborgs, or “replicants.” Pulled back in for one last job, he has to reckon with his very humanity while hunting a group of replicants intent on meeting their creator.

Blade Runner is one of the best science-fiction films of all time and one of the best movies on Tubi. The Final Cut, released in 2007, is director Ridley Scott’s final word and a reflection of his artistic vision, maintaining ambiguity in its iconic final scenes.

Heathers (1988)

New World Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Runtime: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Michael Lehmann

Michael Lehmann Main cast: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker, Penelope Milford, Glenn Shadix

Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker, Penelope Milford, Glenn Shadix Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime IMDB rating: 7.2 Veronica, a new student at the local high school, hangs out with the “Heathers,” the popular girls who are all named Heather. However, Veronica’s new boyfriend has plans for the Heathers, and they don’t include dating any of them.

Heathers was pretty controversial when it was first released. This dark comedy with themes of becoming popular at school, no matter what the cost, still resonates today. Some scenes, in light of more recent violent events at schools in the US, could be disturbing to some viewers.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Vortex

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 83 minutes

83 minutes Director: Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper Main cast: Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, Paul A. Partain, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow

Marilyn Burns, Allen Danziger, Paul A. Partain, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow Genre: Horror

Horror IMDB rating: 7.4 When a group of young people head off to a cabin for the weekend, they have no idea what’s in store in one of the best movies on Tubi. After encountering a nearby home, they come face to face with the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface and his cannibal family.

A seminal horror film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre spawned sequels, prequels, remakes, and reboots. The original remains the best of the pack, with its chilling depiction of the nuclear family in its most twisted, horrifying form.

RoboCop (1987)

Orion Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verhoeven Main cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O’Herlihy, Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Robert DoQui

Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Dan O’Herlihy, Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Robert DoQui Genre: Action, Crime, Science Fiction

Action, Crime, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 7.6 When street cop Alex Murphy almost dies in an armed confrontation, his body is used in the prototype of a corporation’s new crime-eradicating cyborgs. But the company’s nefarious plans soon come to life, and the newly minted RoboCop has to take on the real bad guys.

Paul Verhoeven is a master of defying expectations with his social satires like Showgirls and Starship Troopers. RoboCop is among his best, function as a straightforward actioner on the surface while picking about Amarica’s infatuation with policing and the tech industry. As relevant together as when it was made, RoboCop is one of the best movies on Tubi.

John Wick (2014)

Lionsgate

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski Main cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe, Alfie Allen, Dean Winters

Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Willem Dafoe, Alfie Allen, Dean Winters Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.4 When a dog left to him by his late wife is killed in a home invasion, master assassin John Wick comes out of retirement to get revenge on the men who took everything he had left. Returning to the underworld he thought he’d left for good, Wick quickly remind his old associates why he was once feared and respected.

One of the best action movies of the 21st century, John Wick uses its beautifully simple premise to great effect, showcasing breathtaking fight choreography and bringing us a hero for the ages. The film has already spawned numerous sequels, and spinoff series and movie are already in development.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Columbia Pictures

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Runtime: 96 minutes

96 minutes Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Main cast: Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Steven Ford, Lisa Jane Persky, Michelle Nicastro

Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Steven Ford, Lisa Jane Persky, Michelle Nicastro Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB rating: 7.7 On a drive from Chicago to New York, university students Harry and Sally debate their philosophies on relationships and whether men and women can be friends when they’ve slept together. Over the years, the two reconnect a number of times, still unable to agree, but drawn repeatedly to one another.

Directed by Rob Reiner from a screenplay by Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally became something of a blueprint for the modern romantic comedy. It’s a smart, honest, funny, and moving look at love and relationships, and it’s a must-see for fans of the genre.

12 Angry Men (1957)

Paramount 12 Angry Men (1957) Directed by: Sidney Lumet Shown: Henry Fonda (as Juror #8/Mr. Davis)

What you need to know: Rating: 8+

8+ Runtime: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: Sidney Lumet

Sidney Lumet Main cast: Martin Balsam, John Fiedler, Lee J. Cobb, E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman, Edward Binns, Jack Warden

Martin Balsam, John Fiedler, Lee J. Cobb, E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman, Edward Binns, Jack Warden Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 9 A murder trial has entered its final stage as the 12 men on the jury are now placed in one room to decide the accused’s final fate. 11 of the men are inclined to vote guilty for the inner city young man that stands on trial, but the 12th juror won’t budge. He has doubts about this case, and that sets up a test of wills for all 12 men in the room.

You wouldn’t think that a movie that mostly takes place in one room would be tense and exciting to watch. However, that’s not the case here as Sidney Lumet directs a lineup of excellent actors. You will likely keep guessing what the ending of this courtroom drama might be to the very end.

The Invitation (2015)

Drafthouse Films

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Karyn Kusama

Karyn Kusama Main cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michiel Huisman, John Carroll Lynch, Lindsay Burdge, Mike Doyle

Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michiel Huisman, John Carroll Lynch, Lindsay Burdge, Mike Doyle Genre: Horror, Mystery

Horror, Mystery IMDB rating: 6.6 A man becomes convinced something sinister is afoot as a guest at a dinner party held by his ex-wife, years after the death of their son. As the night goes on, it becomes harder to tell if he’s imagining the worst or if he’s the only guest who sees through a deadly web of lies.

Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama returns to horror with this indie mystery that will keep you guessing until its last, shocking frame. Easily one of the best movies on Tubi, The Invitation is also among the best horror films of the 21st century.

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

MGM In the Heat of the Night (1967) Directed by Norman Jewison Shown from left: Rod Steiger, Sidney Poitier

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Director: Norman Jewison

Norman Jewison Main cast: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates, Peter Whitney, Lee Grant, Anthony James, William Schallert

Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates, Peter Whitney, Lee Grant, Anthony James, William Schallert Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.9 A black Philadelphia cop travels to a small town in Mississippi. He’s soon arrested for the murder of one of its residents by the town’s white police chief, but he manages to show the chief he is innocent. The two decide to form an unlikely and sometimes contentious partnership to try to find the real murderer.

The winner of the 1967 Oscar for Best Picture, this movie tried to show that a white man could work with a black man, even in the deep South of the 1960s. It also has some great performances by Rod Steiger (also an Oscar winner for Best Actor for this role) and Sidney Poitier, who has one of the most quoted lines in all of movies (you will know it when you see it).

Pacific Rim (2013)

Warner Bros.

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 131 minutes

131 minutes Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Main cast: Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Max Martini, Clifton Collins Jr., Ron Perlman, Charlie Day

Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba, Max Martini, Clifton Collins Jr., Ron Perlman, Charlie Day Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 6.9 In the future, when giant beasts begin to emerge from the oceans, destroying cities, humanity bands together, building manned robots to fight the invading monsters. As the program winds down, with fewer attacks, suddenly, the best pilots in the world are assembled to meet a new, growing onslaught.

Guillermo del Toro brings his signature imagination and inventiveness to this wonderful sci-fi actioner, with nods to anime, Godzilla films, and more. If you liked Edge of Tomorrow, Independence Day, or Transformers, don’t miss it.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

United Artists

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Runtime: 112 minutes

112 minutes Director: Robert Altman

Robert Altman Main cast: Elliott Gould, Nina van Pallandt, Sterling Hayden, Mark Rydell, Henry Gibson, David Arkin, Jim Bouton

Elliott Gould, Nina van Pallandt, Sterling Hayden, Mark Rydell, Henry Gibson, David Arkin, Jim Bouton Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime IMDB rating: 7.5 Private detective Philip Marlowe starts looking into the death of an old friend’s wife and is soon sucked into a multilayered mystery that could leave him on the hook for the suspicious death. Meanwhile, his friend, who he had previously driven to Mexico is reported dead by suicide, but Marlowe doesn’t buy it.

One of the best adaptations of Raymond Chandler’s iconic private eye, The Long Goodbye turns Philip Marlowe into a man out of time, navigating the streets of LA like a dishevelled outsider. Everything about the film is pitch-perfect. If you’re a fan of of noir cinema, you’ll want to make sure it’s on your Tubi watchlist.

Affliction (1997)

Lions Gate Films

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader Main cast: Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, James Coburn, Willem Dafoe, Mary Beth Hurt, Jim True-Frost, Marian Seldes

Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, James Coburn, Willem Dafoe, Mary Beth Hurt, Jim True-Frost, Marian Seldes Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB rating: 6.9 As he investigates a deadly hunting accident, a small-town cop finds himself slowly disintegrating mentally until the stress and suspicions that consume him.

Taxi Driver and Raging Bull screenwriter Paul Schrader wrote and directed this stunning 90s neo-noir film set in the harsh, rural winter of New Hampshire. Affliction is sure to please fans of Fargo and A Simple Plan. It’s one of the very best movies on Tubi

The best shows on Tubi

Hannibal (2013-2015)

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Bryan Fuller

Bryan Fuller Main cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Hugh Dancy, Caroline Dhavernas, Aaron Abrams, Scott Thompson, Gillian Anderson

Mads Mikkelsen, Laurence Fishburne, Hugh Dancy, Caroline Dhavernas, Aaron Abrams, Scott Thompson, Gillian Anderson Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Crime, Drama, Horror IMDB rating: 8.5 Criminal profiler Will Graham is on the hunt for a unique, prolific serial killer. In his efforts, he enlists the help of brilliant psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. As the two work together, Will begins to suspect that Hannibal may in fact be the killer he’s after.

Bryan Fuller’s unique take on Hannibal Lecter and the novels of Thomas Harris has managed to outshine even the iconic The Silence of the Lambs feature film. The dynamic between Will and Hannibal makes for one of TV’s greatest relationships, with hints of a simmering, forbidden romance complicating the source material for the better.

Forensic Files (1996-2011)

TLC

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 14

14 Creator:

Main cast: Peter Thomas, James E. Ash, M. William Phelps, Jennifer Granholm

Peter Thomas, James E. Ash, M. William Phelps, Jennifer Granholm Genre: Documentary, Crime

Documentary, Crime IMDB rating: 8.8 Crimes are solved by forensic science in each episode of this long-running series. Episodes combine interviews with real forensic scientists with recreations of the cases that are featured.

This show started the whole “crimes solved by forensics” sub-genre, several years before the completely fictional series CSI launched. It remains an entertaining and fascinating watch and has inspired a ton of other similar shows.

The Bernie Mac Show (2001-2006)

Fox

What you need to know: Rating: 8+

8+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Larry Wilmore

Larry Wilmore Main cast: Bernie Mac, Jeremy Suarez, Camille Winbush, Dee Dee Davis, Kellita Smith, Lombardo Boyar, Wade Williams

Bernie Mac, Jeremy Suarez, Camille Winbush, Dee Dee Davis, Kellita Smith, Lombardo Boyar, Wade Williams Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDB rating: 7.1 Bernie is a married stand-up comedian who is slowly becoming more popular. However, he and his wife are thrown a curve ball when they have to take in the three children of Bernie’s sister when she can no longer look after them.

The late, great, Bernie Mac was excellent in this different take on the family sitcom. His character, who uses his name, may be largely fictional, but Mac’s performance as a man suddenly thrust into caring for three children is still very entertaining to watch. Oh, and he breaks the fourth wall to talk directly to the audience frequently.

The Jetsons (1962-1963)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: 2+

2+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Joseph Barbera, William Hanna

Joseph Barbera, William Hanna Main cast: George O’Hanlon, Penny Singleton, Daws Butler, Janet Waldo, Jean Vander Pyl, Don Messick, Mel Blanc

George O’Hanlon, Penny Singleton, Daws Butler, Janet Waldo, Jean Vander Pyl, Don Messick, Mel Blanc Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Animation, Comedy, Family IMDB rating: 7 Meet George Jetson and his family. In the distant future, the Jetsons are an ordinary family. They just happen to have a robot maid, a flying car, and all kinds of other outlandish gadgets and gizmos.

This animated sitcom from the legendary Hanna-Barbera Productions features some of yesteryear’s best predictions of the future. Some are completely farfetched, while others have already come to pass. This one’s terrific to watch with the whole family.

Farscape (1999-2003)

Nine Network

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Rockne S. O’Bannon

Rockne S. O’Bannon Main cast: Lani John Tupu, Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Jonathan Hardy, Anthony Simcoe, Gigi Edgley, Wayne Pygram

Lani John Tupu, Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Jonathan Hardy, Anthony Simcoe, Gigi Edgley, Wayne Pygram Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 8.3 John Crichton is an astronaut on board a one-man space ship in Earth orbit. Suddenly, he’s transported almost instantly via a rogue wormhole to a distant part of the galaxy. He soon encounters a living spaceship with a number of aliens fleeing from the oppressive Peacekeeper. John joins up with this ragtag crew, while also trying to find a way to get back to Earth.

This space-based sci-fi show proved you could make a successful series in that genre without having the words “Star Trek” in the title. From some beautifully designed aliens to some rather wild plotlines and great performances, this show is highly entertaining. Unfortunately, Tubi does not have the final mini-series, Farscape: The Peackeeper Wars. You can check that mini-series out on Freevee.

Luther (2010-2019)

BBC

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Neil Cross

Neil Cross Main cast: Idris Elba, Michael Smiley, Dermot Crowley, Warren Brown, Ruth Wilson, Paul McGann, Nikki Amuka-Bird

Idris Elba, Michael Smiley, Dermot Crowley, Warren Brown, Ruth Wilson, Paul McGann, Nikki Amuka-Bird Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 8.4 John Luther is a brilliant detective, but he doesn’t like to follow rules, and he doesn’t play well with others. This BBC series follows Luther through various grisly cases as he tries to stay ahead of the game and keep himself out of trouble.

Featuring a star-making performance by Idris Elba in the title role, Lutehr is one of the best British cop shows around, and it’s among the best shows on Tubi too. If you like shows like Wallander, Broadchurch, and Mare of Easttown, you should definitely give Luther a try.

Babylon 5 (1993-1998)

PTEN

What you need to know: Rating: 9+

9+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: J. Michael Straczynski

J. Michael Straczynski Main cast: Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan, Richard Biggs, Andreas Katsulas, Peter Jurasik, Stephen Furst, Bill Mumy

Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan, Richard Biggs, Andreas Katsulas, Peter Jurasik, Stephen Furst, Bill Mumy Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama IMDB rating: 8.4 As the Centauri and the Narn plot war against each other, residents of the five-mile long space station Babylon 5 live their lives over five years, set to a tense political backdrop.

A sci-fi fan-favorite in the tradition of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Babylon 5 was a landmark series, telling complex stories over entire seasons long before the binging model was popular. Writers also engaged directly with fans in the early days of the internet to gauge interest.

The Fall (2013-2016)

BBC

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Allan Cubitt

Allan Cubitt Main cast: Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, Niamh McGrady, John Lynch, Valene Kane, Bronagh Waugh, Aisling Franciosi

Gillian Anderson, Jamie Dornan, Niamh McGrady, John Lynch, Valene Kane, Bronagh Waugh, Aisling Franciosi Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 8.1 A serial killer is terrorizing Belfast, and it’s up to Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson of the Metropolitan Police Service to find him when the Police Service of Northern Ireland can’t manage to close a case after 28 days.

Dark and gritty, with terrific performances, The Fall is one of the best shows on Tubi.

Bewitched (1964-1972)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: 5+

5+ Seasons: 8

8 Creator: Sol Saks

Sol Saks Main cast: Elizabeth Montgomery, Agnes Moorehead, Dick York, David White, Dick Sargent, George Tobias, Erin Murphy

Elizabeth Montgomery, Agnes Moorehead, Dick York, David White, Dick Sargent, George Tobias, Erin Murphy Genre: Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Comedy, Family, Fantasy IMDB rating: 7.6 Suburban housewife Samantha Stephens has a secret. While seeming to live a perfectly normal life, Samantha is actually a bonafide witch with magical powers. While her husband would rather she keep her peers under wraps, Samanth inevitably finds trouble needing her unique abilities.

Fans of classic sitcoms won’t want to miss this iconic series, a precursor to shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and one fo the best shows on Tubi.

Generation (2021)

HBO Max

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Daniel Barnz, Zelda Barnz

Daniel Barnz, Zelda Barnz Main cast: Justice Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Lukita Maxwell, Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East

Justice Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Lukita Maxwell, Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East Genre: Drama

Drama IMDB rating: 7 In a conservative community, a group of high-school students test social boundaries as they explore their own genders and sexualities on their own terms in Generation (stylized as Genera+ion).

Produced and released as a Max original, Generation is now only available on Tubi after a bizarre purging of titles from the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service. Max’s loss is Tubi’s gain, as Generation is one of the best shows on Tubi. It’s a great choice for fans of Sex Education and Queer as Folk.

Hell on Wheels (2011-2016)

AMC

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Joe Gayton, Tony Gayton

Joe Gayton, Tony Gayton Main cast: Anson Mount, Colm Meaney, Robin McLeavy, Christopher Heyerdahl, Phil Burke, Common, Dohn Norwood

Anson Mount, Colm Meaney, Robin McLeavy, Christopher Heyerdahl, Phil Burke, Common, Dohn Norwood Genre: Drama, Western

Drama, Western IMDB rating: 8.3 In post-Civil War America, a former Confederate soldier, on the hunt for the men who killed his wife, finds himself in Hell on Wheels, a lawless frontier community that tables with the railroad, building and servicing it on its voyage westward.

While nowhere near as good as HBO’s Deadwood, Hell on Wheels is likely to appeal to a similar audience, offering a harsh look at frontier life and the folks unlucky enough to be caught there.

Mr. Bean (1990-1995)

ITV

What you need to know: Rating: 4+

4+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Richard Curtis, Rowan Atkinson

Richard Curtis, Rowan Atkinson Main cast: Rowan Atkinson, Matilda Ziegler, Robin Driscoll, Nick Hancock, Howard Goodall, Roger Sloman, Hugo Mendez

Rowan Atkinson, Matilda Ziegler, Robin Driscoll, Nick Hancock, Howard Goodall, Roger Sloman, Hugo Mendez Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDB rating: 8.6 Complete buffoon Mr. Bean stumbles his way through life, turning the most mundane daily experiences into hilarious and painfully embarrassing scenes.

A bizarre and distinctly British comedy, Mr. Bean has become an iconic staple internationally. Rowan Atkinson shines as the titular oddball, who has since also had two of his own feature films.

Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Brian McGreevy

Brian McGreevy Main cast: Landon Liboiron, Bill Skarsgård, Famke Janssen, Joel de la Fuente, Kaniehtiio Horn, Dougray Scott, Lili Taylor

Landon Liboiron, Bill Skarsgård, Famke Janssen, Joel de la Fuente, Kaniehtiio Horn, Dougray Scott, Lili Taylor Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Fantasy, Horror IMDB rating: 7 Two very different men are drawn together in the sleepy town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania, as they search for answers about their families and themselves while struggling to contain the beasts within.

Never quite reaching the highs of HBO’s True Blood, Hemlock Grove is nevertheless a solid supernatural series with a similar appeal. Originally launched as a Netflix original, the series is now available to stream for free on Tubi.

