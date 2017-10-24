One of the oldest uses for smartphones was using the microphone to tune your guitar. Granted, it wasn’t all that great but it did work in a pinch. These days, guitar tuner apps are far better than they once were as are phone microphones. That has made the task much better. As any stringed instrument player can tell you, it’s always good to have a tuner on you. Here are the best guitar tuner apps for Android.
If we missed any of the best guitar tuner apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!