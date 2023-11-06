Google’s latest Pixel Watch 2 features the same seamless band attachment style as its predecessor, resulting in a minimalist impression on users’ wrists. To personalize the sleek look of your device, shop our round-up of the best Pixel Watch 2 bands available.

Buying the right Google Pixel Watch 2 band for your needs The Pixel Watch 2 is a powerful device you’ll want to keep on your arm. That means pairing the watch with a comfortable band that fits your needs. We found the device’s included sport band plenty comfortable during our Google Pixel Watch 2 review. Still, there are many more options in additional colors and materials, including picks from third-party retailers.

Notably, while there are slight design changes between the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Watch 2, the newest model is still compatible with the older generation’s bands. This is not the case for protective cases, however, so shoppers should look for Google Pixel Watch 2 cases specifically if needed.

The best Google Pixel Watch 2 bands Eiavike Silicone Sport: Even more silicone options at an affordable price point, Eiavike sport bands are comfortable and easy to rinse.

Eiavike Slim Sport: For smaller wrists, Eiavike also makes slim sport bands with a narrower design but the same great build.

Yeahxing Stainless Steal Link: Stainless steel elevates the wearable in these Yeahxing link-style options with an included tool for adjusting your size.

Hasdon Metal Mesh: Another metallic pick, Hasdon’s mesh bands are also highly adjustable and offer a refined look, contemporary.

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather: Leather never goes out of style, and Google’s first-party options are high-quality picks worth their price tags.

Kytuwy Stretch Nylon: For sleep tracking and general comfort, nylon bands are breathable and flexible and come in various colors.

Spigen Nylon Loop: A trusted brand in terms of durability, Spigen offers a comfortable nylon loop that will stand up to your toughest workouts.

Eiavike Silicone Sport: The best Google Pixel Watch 2 band for working out

Amazon

Silicone sport bands are the best pick for leveraging the Pixel Watch 2’s fitness tracking tools. The material is lightweight, flexible, and easily stands up to sweaty workouts. It’s also safe to rinse between gym sessions and dries quickly to keep your skin free of irritation. Eiavike bands, in particular, are very affordable at just $11.99 each and come in several different colorways. The brand even offers perforated options for extra breathability.

Eiavike Silicone Sport for Google Pixel Watch Eiavike Silicone Sport for Google Pixel Watch Perfect fit • Original feel • Affordable MSRP: $7.69 See price at Amazon Save $4.30

Eiavike Slim Sport: The best Google Pixel Watch 2 band for narrow wrists

Amazon

For smaller wrists, Eiavike also makes slim sport bands. These options start at the same width as the device and quickly taper down to a more narrow fit. They pair especially well with the petite watch case. Though not available in as many colors as the standard design above, the slim bands come in enough variety that you’ll likely find one you prefer. Rather than a perforated design, all of the slim bands feature a central cutout along the band’s length.

Eiavike Slim Sport for Google Pixel Watch Eiavike Slim Sport for Google Pixel Watch Affordable • Variety of colors • Comfortable fit MSRP: $15.96 See price at Amazon Save $7.00

Yeahxing Stainless Steal Link: The best link-style Google Pixel Watch 2 band

Amazon

For an elevated boardroom look, these stainless steel link-style bands give the Pixel Watch a bulkier impression with a traditional spin. They are available in four unique finishes, including silver, gold, black, and rose gold, so you can match your watch band to your other jewelry. They also ship with a link removal tool, so you can accomplish a perfect fit. Most impressively, they’re each only $15.99.

Yeahxing Stainless Steal Link Yeahxing Stainless Steal Link Affordable price • Stylish appearance • Durable for everyday wear MSRP: $15.99 See price at Amazon

Hasdon Metal Mesh: Another attractive metal Google Pixel Watch 2 band

Amazon

Another popular pick for metal watch bands is a mesh design that’s highly flexible and lightweight. Hasdon’s metal mesh bands deliver on both fronts and utilize a strong magnetic closure to ensure your watch stays securely on your wrist. Available in black, silver, or rose gold, the bands offer a professional look suitable for both men and women.

Hasdon Metal Mesh Google Pixel Watch band Hasdon Metal Mesh Google Pixel Watch band Stylish design • Comfortable to wear • Strong magnet MSRP: $11.99 See price at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather: The best leather Google Pixel Watch 2 band

Amazon

Though pricey, Google’s first-party leather bands are extremely attractive and high quality. Crafted from Italian leather with detailed stitching, the straps are soft on the skin and transform the watch into a high-end-looking accessory. The bands are currently available in Moondust, Obsidian, and Ivy and some fun two-toned options. They’re not waterproof, however, so they’re not the best pick for anyone who will be rinsing the wearable often after sweaty workouts.

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band High-end look • Crafted Italian leather • Comfortable on wrist MSRP: $79.99 See price at Fitbit

Kytuwy Stretch Nylon: The best Google Pixel Watch 2 band for sleep tracking

Amazon

Consistently one of the most comfortable materials for smartwatch straps, nylon is a great choice for sleep tracking and daily wear. The breathable weave won’t trap sweat and offers a flexible fit that won’t weigh you down. With a velcro closure, the bands are also highly adjustable. Kytuwy nylon bands are available in several colors, including sparkly options for an extra flashy look.

Kytuwy Stretch Nylon for Google Pixel Watch Kytuwy Stretch Nylon for Google Pixel Watch Great colors • Super comfortable • Easy to slip on MSRP: $8.99 See price at Amazon

Spigen Lite Fit: The best Google Pixel Watch 2 band for durability

Amazon

Spigen is a reliable brand for durable accessories, and this Pixel Watch 2 band is no exception. In addition to its elastic nylon band material, the Spigen Lite Fit features stainless steel band connectors and a zinc alloy buckle. The design is comfortable and stretchy, so the band moves with you but stands up to tough wear. It’s also loop style, so you can set your fit once, then slip the watch on and off for charging.

Spigen Lite Fit for Google Pixel Watch Spigen Lite Fit for Google Pixel Watch Lightweight • Comfortable • No rash/marks MSRP: $18.99 See price at Amazon

FAQs

Do Google Pixel Watch bands fit the Google Pixel Watch 2? Yes, Google Pixel Watch bands and Google Pixel Watch 2 bands are interchangeable.

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 go in the shower? While it is safe to shower while wearing your Google Pixel Watch 2, not all band materials are waterproof. We do not recommend wearing leather or metal bands in the shower.

How tight should the Pixel Watch 2 band be? Your Google Pixel Watch 2 should be worn snug enough for its sensor to record accurate readings but not too tight, which is uncomfortable.