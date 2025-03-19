This is the best Google Pixel 9a alternative I can recommend

The Google Pixel 9a is now official, and it’s arrived a few months earlier than previously expected. This looks like one of the best cheap phones of 2025 thanks to that Tensor G4 chip, a seven-year update policy, and a smattering of flagship features.

What if you want a mid-range device but don’t like Google’s new phone? Or maybe it’s not available in your market? Either way, I think the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is the best Pixel 9a alternative right now. Let me tell you why.

Years of updates, and loads of features

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The biggest reason why I’d recommend the Galaxy A56 5G as the best Pixel 9a alternative is its six-year commitment to updates, including six OS upgrades. This isn’t quite on par with the Pixel 9a’s seven-year pledge, but it’s still a great policy. This commitment also bests most cheap phones from rivals like Motorola, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Another reason why the Galaxy A56 5G is a top alternative to Google’s mid-ranger is the software experience. Sure, One UI 7 on the A56 5G doesn’t have as many AI features as the Galaxy S25 series or the Pixel 9a, but it brings additions like custom camera filters, a Best Face-style feature, and the Now Bar lock screen widget. Nevertheless, One UI has a ton of general features you just won’t find on Pixel phones, and that’s why it’s arguably the best Android skin on the market right now.

Perhaps the best thing about One UI is the Good Lock suite of apps, and this also applies to the new phone too. These apps let you customize your phone more deeply than any Pixel device, allowing you to tweak everything from your camera app and system audio to the Samsung Keyboard and navigation bar.

Some flagship extras too

Paul Jones / Android Authority Galaxy A56 5G

The Galaxy A56 5G also brings the heat as far as hardware is concerned. The phone offers a mostly premium design thanks to an aluminum frame and glass back, complete with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back. By contrast, the Pixel 9a has much older and less durable Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front while the back is made out of plastic. Your mileage will vary on the back material, but I’d bet that the Pixel 9a’s screen will crack before the Galaxy A56 5G display.

The Galaxy A56 5G delivers a more premium design, better protective glass, and faster wired charging speeds.

Samsung’s phone also offers an IP67 rating, which isn’t quite as good on paper as the Google phone’s IP68 rating. Then again, there isn’t much of a real-world difference between the two ratings anyway. They should both survive a dunk in the toilet just fine.

The two phones have similarly large batteries (5,000mAh for the Samsung versus 5,100mAh on the Pixel), but the Galaxy A56 5G offers 45W wired charging versus the Pixel’s 23W speeds. The Samsung phone can deliver a full charge in 68 minutes, while Google hasn’t disclosed charging times for the Pixel. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 9 Pro XL pairs a 5,060mAh battery with 37W wired speeds and achieves a full charge in 77 minutes. So we’re expecting even slower charging times from the Pixel 9a.

Where the A56 5G falls short of the Pixel 9a

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

We’ve touched on a few areas where Samsung’s phone doesn’t quite match Google’s new device. These categories include AI features, the update policy, and IP ratings. At first glance, the two phones are also closely matched in terms of horsepower, but we’ll need to benchmark them for a definitive verdict.

However, there are a few areas where the Galaxy A56 5G is unquestionably lagging behind. For one, Samsung’s phone lacks wireless charging. That’s not a big deal in the mid-range segment, but it’s nice to have if you’ve got wireless charging accessories or if you like to wirelessly charge your phone on your office desk or nightstand.

Google’s mid-rangers also tend to offer superior image quality to Samsung’s budget phones. It’s too soon to tell if this is the case here, especially with the Galaxy A56 5G offering a larger main camera — effectively the S25’s camera sensor. But the Pixel offers features like 4K/60fps video, astrophotography, long exposure, and Audio Magic Eraser, which are all missing from the Samsung camera app on the Galaxy device.

Finally, the Pixel 9a brings Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C 3.2. The latter is a noteworthy upgrade and should enable much faster file transfers via a PC. This also opens the door to a long-in-development desktop mode. The Galaxy A56 5G ships with USB-C 2.0 and the still-brisk Wi-Fi 6.

Are there any other Pixel 9a alternatives?

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Don’t care for the Galaxy A56 5G as a Pixel 9a alternative? Thankfully, there are plenty of other phones worth considering if Samsung phones aren’t your thing. Check out our list below. OnePlus 13R ($599.99 at OnePlus) : The OnePlus 13R is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 9a, but you can expect perks like 256GB of base storage, a much larger battery with 80W wired charging, and a 2x tele camera. In saying so, the phone isn’t water resistant and lacks wireless charging, unlike the Pixel.

: The OnePlus 13R is $100 more expensive than the Pixel 9a, but you can expect perks like 256GB of base storage, a much larger battery with 80W wired charging, and a 2x tele camera. In saying so, the phone isn’t water resistant and lacks wireless charging, unlike the Pixel. Google Pixel 8a ($499 at Amazon) : Why get the latest mid-range Pixel when last year’s model is still great? You do lose out on charging speed and some performance, but you’re still getting seven years of updates, water resistance, and wireless charging support. You’re also getting great photo quality and a critically acclaimed software experience.

: Why get the latest mid-range Pixel when last year’s model is still great? You do lose out on charging speed and some performance, but you’re still getting seven years of updates, water resistance, and wireless charging support. You’re also getting great photo quality and a critically acclaimed software experience. Apple iPhone 16e ($599 at eBay) : Open to an iPhone? The iPhone 16e is a solid starting point at $599. It has a powerful chip, satellite SOS capabilities, access to an exclusive ecosystem, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. However, the phone lacks secondary rear cameras, while the screen isn’t as bright as Samsung’s device.

: Open to an iPhone? The iPhone 16e is a solid starting point at $599. It has a powerful chip, satellite SOS capabilities, access to an exclusive ecosystem, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. However, the phone lacks secondary rear cameras, while the screen isn’t as bright as Samsung’s device. Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus ($379 at Amazon): Xiaomi phones aren’t readily available in the US, but the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus is definitely worth considering if you’re in other markets. It doesn’t have wireless charging or a great update policy, but you can expect an IP68 rating, super-fast 120W wired charging, respectable performance, and a 200MP main camera.

