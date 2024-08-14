C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a new entry in the Pixel lineup, with a larger screen to compete directly with the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, considering the size and price, you’ll definitely want to protect it with a case. With that in mind, here are the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases you can buy at launch.

Best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Slim and light

Soft-touch finish

Three color options Very affordable

Limited protection

The Spigen Thin Fit is a great option if you want a simple thin case. It’s slim, form-fitting, and very affordable. As a thin case, it doesn’t offer the most protection, but it’s a step above the competition with a polycarbonate plate in the back. I also really liked the soft-touch finish, which adds just enough grip to make the large Pixel 9 Pro XL manageable. It’s available in three colorways, plus a fancy Enzo Aramid version if you’re willing to spend a bit more.

Official Google Case

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Great colors

Soft-touch finish Thin and light

Pricey

If you want more color, Google’s official Pixel 9 Pro XL case offers a nice variety of beautiful colorways — just like the Pixel 9 series itself. It’s another very thin case that doesn’t offer much protection, so I’d recommend installing a tempered glass screen protector to keep the most vulnerable part of your Pixel safe. It also comes with a first-party accessory tax, although this time around it’s fairly reasonable.

Cyrill Ultracolor

Nice colors

Minimal design Grip strips on sides

Affordable

For a minimal case that’s more affordable, check out the Cyrill Ultracolor. It’s another simple thin case that comes in four attractive colorways. One small detail that I liked was the grip strips down the sides of the phone, which add plenty of grip without disrupting the overall aesthetic of the case.

Mous Limitless

Great designs

High-quality finish

Good drop protection Built-in magnet array

Pricey

Colors are one thing, but if you really want to turn heads, check out the premium materials on the Mous Limitless. You can choose from things like walnut, black leather, bamboo, speckled fabric, and others, adding a nice tactile element to your case. Apart from that, the case also features a built-in magnet array that’s fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers. All those premium features do require a premium price, but if you already splashed the cash on a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, it’s worth the splurge.

dbrand Grip Case

Extreme grip

Great skins Solid protection

Expensive

Another great way to add character to your Pixel 9 Pro XL is with one of dbrand’s hundreds of skins, and with the Grip Case you can get the best of both worlds: cool skins and a protective case. Like the name implies, it has a thick bumper with a super grippy texture all the way around the sides, with a flat back to allow easy installation of skins. The case and skins are somewhat expensive, but it does give you the option to replace the skin when you get tired of it, which is sure to happen over the lifetime of your Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The skin above shows the internals of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, but no matter what your personal style is, there’s sure to be a skin (or skins) for you.

Peak Design Everyday Case

Gorgeous design

Nice colors

Built-in magnets Premium textures

Expensive

For a bit more elegance, check out the Peak Design Everyday Case. It has a similar fabric finish to the old official Google cases, with the option to add a loop on the back for extra grip. Apart from the aesthetics, there’s also a magnet array that, while still MagSafe compatible, is designed to work with Peak Design’s SlimLink accessories. These are just as gorgeous and useful as the case itself, and the added mechanical component makes them more secure than just magnets. It does run a bit expensive, but it’s worth it for what you get.

My only complaint is that there are only two color options for the fabric backing, down from five for the Pixel 8 lineup. However, there’s a new tan eco-leather option that sort of makes up for it.

Caseology Nano Pop

Two-tone design

Nice color options

Great grip Good drop protection

Affordable

The Caseology Nano Pop is another Pixel 9 Pro XL case with an interesting but understated look. It’s got a simple two-tone design, with a color pop around the camera bump. It’s hard to tell from the photos, but there’s a subtle microdot pattern on the sides for extra grip. Combined with the fact that this case is very affordable, it makes it an easy recommendation for just about anyone.

Casetify Impact Case

Relatively thin

Great protection

Nice patterns Built-in magnets

Expensive

The Casetify Impact Case is proof that you don’t need excessive bulk to get good drop protection. Thanks to the rigid EcoShock build, it can withstand some pretty gnarly drops while still maintaining a relatively slim profile. It doesn’t have covered buttons or port covers, but it does come in a huge variety of printed patterns. It also has magnets in the back, but all of these extra features obviously increase the price, and this is one of the most expensive Pixel 9 Pro XL cases you can get.

Spigen Tough Armor

Great drop protection

Build-in kickstand

Some color options Nice grip

Affordable

Bulky

If you want a protective case but don’t want to spend a fortune, the Spigen Tough Armor is where you want to look. It’s got a two-part design like other rugged cases, with a rubbery slip cover and a rigid polycarbonate shell. The shell has a nice level of grip to it, and there’s even a kickstand on the back. I do wish there were a port cover, but considering the price, it’s hard to complain.

Otterbox Defender

Ultimate protection

Port covers

Grippy texture Included belt clip

Bulky

Expensive

Otterbox has always been the go-to brand for rugged cases, and the Defender case for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is no different. It’s got everything you’d need in a rugged case: thick bumpers, covered buttons, great grip, and more. All this obviously adds a lot of bulk, but if you’ve ever used an Otterbox case you know what to expect.

