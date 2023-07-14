The ability to pay for something using a phone or smartwatch is a lifesaver if you’ve ever forgotten your wallet. Plus, it generally makes the checkout experience faster. Like Apple, Google, Samsung, and Fitbit, Garmin has its own contactless payment solution. Whether you already own a Garmin device or are planning to buy one, here’s everything you need to know about Garmin Pay.

What is Garmin Pay? Garmin Pay allows users to pay for items at select stores using a Garmin smartwatch. Like most other contactless payment options, the devices use near-field communication (NFC).

At the store, a wave symbol on the card reader means it accepts contactless payments. To complete a transaction, all you need to do is select a card on your watch and hold your wrist close to the card reader.

In terms of security, Garmin takes multiple steps to keep your information safe. The company uses transaction codes every time you make a purchase and no card numbers are not stored on the device or on Garmin’s servers. This makes them inaccessible to merchants as well. Additionally, three incorrect attempts at entering your device’s passcode will lock you out. If this occurs, you will only be able to change the passcode if you remember the old one. If you cannot remember your code, Garmin deletes your entire wallet to ensure your information stays safe.

Garmin Pay devices

Garmin continually adds digital payment support to additional devices. The wearables below currently support Garmin Pay. Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 255, Forerunner 255 Music, Forerunner 945, Forerunner 745, Forerunner 645, Forerunner 645 Music

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro series, Garmin Fenix 7 series, Garmin Fenix 7S series, Garmin Fenix 7X series

Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6 Pro series, Fenix 6S, Fenix 6S Pro series, Fenix 6X, Fenix 6X Pro series

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, Fenix 5S Plus, Fenix 5X Plus

Garmin vivoactive 3 Music, Vivoactive 3, Vivoactive 4, vivoactive 4S

Garmin vivomove Style, vivomove Luxe

Garmin Venu, Venu Sq, Venu 2, Venu 2 Plus, Venu 2S

Garmin Instinct 2X, Garmin Instinct 2 Solar models, Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Specialty models

Garmin Epix, Garmin Epix (Gen 2), Garmin Epix Pro

Garmin D2 Delta S, D2 Delta, D2 Delta PX

Garmin Marq Driver, Marq Aviator, Marq Captain, Marq Expedition, Marq Athlete, Marq Commander, Marq Adventurer, Marq Golfer

Garmin Legacy Saga and Legacy Hero series

Garmin Approach S62

Garmin Descent Mk2, Descent Mk2i, Descent Mk2s

Garmin D2 Delta, D2 Delta S, D2 Delta PX

Garmin Quatix 6, Quatix 6X

Garmin Tactix Delta series

Garmin Captain Marvel, Darth Vader, First Avenger, Rey

Garmin Enduro

Garmin Pay banks and cards You can use Garmin Pay at any payment terminal or card reader that accepts contactless payments, but you’ll only be able to add a bank or card that is supported. However, there are far too many to list here, which is a testament to how widely supported this feature is.

In broad strokes, you can use Garmin Pay in 66 countries, with hundreds of banks supported. You can find the complete list of supported banks and cards here. While the majority of them are in the US, Garmin is adding participating banks all the time. Below is a list of major US banks supported by Garmin Pay, however, this list is not comprehensive. Visit the link above to check on your specific bank.

Bank of America: Visa

Bank of America: Mastercard

Capital One: Visa

Capital One: Mastercard

Chase: Visa

Discover: Discover JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.: Visa

PNC: Visa

U.S. Bank: Visa

U.S. Bank: Mastercard

Wells Fargo: Visa

How to use Garmin Pay

Once you know your device and bank card are eligible, setting up Garmin Pay is simple. Follow the steps below to start making contactless payments.

Connect a device Download the Garmin Connect app.

Pair your Garmin wearable with the app if it is not already paired. You will see an Add device option on the My Day tab if your device isn’t paired.

your Garmin wearable with the app if it is not already paired. You will see an option on the My Day tab if your device isn’t paired. Tap your device icon at the top of the My Day tab. Tap Garmin Pay. You can also access Garmin Pay from the Garmin Devices screen as well.

Add a card Once you open the Garmin Pay screen, tap Create Your Wallet .

. Set up a 4-digit PIN to secure your wallet. This will also be the passcode you will need to access your cards on the watch.

to secure your wallet. This will also be the passcode you will need to access your cards on the watch. Select a card type, then manually enter your card data including card number, expiration date, and security code. Scanning your card is also an option.

Wait for a text message containing your verification code and enter the code. In some cases, you may need to call your bank’s customer service line to complete the process. After verification, wait for an alert on your Garmin watch indicating that Garmin Pay is active.

How to make a payment Press and hold the action button on your Garmin watch. Find and tap Garmin Pay (the virtual wallet icon).

on your Garmin watch. Find and tap (the virtual wallet icon). Enter your passcode.

Swipe up or down to find the card you would like to use. The card you’ve used most recently will be at the top. Select your preferred card.

Hold your wrist close to the contactless card reader.

When your card is read, the edge of your watch face will light up and you will feel a slight vibration. You will also see a tick on your device’s screen confirming your payment.

FAQs

Can you use Garmin Pay without a paired phone nearby? Absolutely. You do not need your phone nearby to use Garmin Pay making it a great tool for athletes who prefer to workout without a phone in their pocket.

Can you use Garmin Pay without a passcode? You need to have entered your passcode within 24 hours to use Garmin Pay. If you take off your watch or disable heart rate monitoring, you will need to enter your passcode again before you can make a purchase.

Is Garmin Pay any good? In our experience, Garmin Pay works very well. As long as your bank is supported, it’s a reliable and useful feature of Garmin’s wearables.

