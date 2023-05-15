Garmin Fenix 6 series buyer's guide: Everything you need to know

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

When it comes to fitness watches, Garmin houses one of the most comprehensive lineups available. The company’s high-end multisport watch offering, the Fenix line, is an attractive product for just about anyone — if you can justify the price. While the Garmin Fenix 6 series has been outdone by the Garmin Fenix 7 series, the former is still a powerful lineup users can now grab at a good price.

Garmin Fenix 6 lineup at a glance

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Elevate heart rate sensor • all-day heart rate • heart rate variability data The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is one of the most durable and powerful outdoor smartwatches on the market. It's preloaded with maps and ski routes, and the battery lasts up to 14 days with full functionality enabled. See price at Amazon Save $165.51

As mentioned, the Fenix 6 isn’t the latest Garmin watch, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a great wearable. Plus the lineup offers a ton of choice. At first glance, the Garmin Fenix 6 series is quite confusing with more than 10 separate base and pro models. To start, the series has three separate entries in its lineup: the Garmin Fenix 6, Garmin Fenix 6S, and Garmin Fenix 6X. Here’s a quick roundup of each option’s basic specs: Garmin Fenix 6S: The smallest model, features a 1.2-inch screen, 42mm case size, and a 20mm band

The smallest model, features a 1.2-inch screen, 42mm case size, and a 20mm band Garmin Fenix 6: The standard model, features a 1.3-inch screen, 47mm case size, and a 22mm band

The standard model, features a 1.3-inch screen, 47mm case size, and a 22mm band Garmin Fenix 6X: The largest model, features a 1.4-inch screen, 51mm case size, and a 26mm band

What size Garmin Fenix 6 should I buy? The appropriate Fenix 6 for you depends on your wrist size. The smallest 6S will fit wrists from 108-182mm in circumference, the standard Fenix 6 fits wrists 132-210mm, and the largest 6X fits wrists 135-213mm. The larger devices also have larger watch faces, so keep that in mind when choosing.

There are then four versions of these models: the base version, the Pro version, the Sapphire Pro version, and the Pro Solar version. Here’s a quick breakdown of the major differences between them: Base version: No Wi-Fi, maps, or onboard music; Gorilla Glass lens; and 64MB of storage There is no base version of the Fenix 6X.

No Wi-Fi, maps, or onboard music; Gorilla Glass lens; and 64MB of storage Pro version: Built-in Wi-Fi, maps, and music; Gorilla Glass lens, and 32GB of storage

Built-in Wi-Fi, maps, and music; Gorilla Glass lens, and 32GB of storage Sapphire Pro version: All of the features of the Pro version with a stronger sapphire crystal lens

All of the features of the Pro version with a stronger sapphire crystal lens Pro Solar version: All of the features of the Pro version with a Power Glass lens, capable of solar charging No matter which version you choose, you’ll always get GPS, up to 9-14 days of battery life (without GPS on), and a host of health features like an optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, and advanced sleep monitoring. You will also gain access to the company’s health app, which has an incredibly rich feature set.

The Garmin Fenix 6 and 6S originally launched starting at $549. The Pro versions launched starting at $649 (the larger 6X Pro at $699). Now that the Garmin Fenix 7 series is here, you can typically find this older-gen line on sale for hundreds of dollars off. That’s a pretty good deal when what you’re getting is a no-compromise smartwatch that will last for years to come.

What is the difference between the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and Sapphire editions? The Fenix 6 Pro editions feature a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass lens, and the Sapphire editions feature an even stronger sapphire crystal lens. Otherwise, they are identical.

Is the Garmin Fenix 6 worth buying?

The Garmin Fenix 6 is absolutely worth buying if you don’t mind settling for slightly older tech. The Fenix 7 line boasts upgraded battery life and solar charging, plus new training features. However, many of the device’s best features can be found on both lines, and Garmin continues to support the Fenix 6 series. On the other hand, if a touchscreen is a priority, you’ll want to spring for the newer Fenix 7 series.

For most people, the best bet will be the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro (or 6S Pro for smaller wrists). There are much better (and cheaper) alternatives to the base version without Wi-Fi, but anything from the Fenix 6 Pro and up is a worthwhile investment.

The base model lacks onboard storage and music, so we recommend the Pro models and up.

It’s an all-around excellent device that serves equally well as a fitness tracker and a smartwatch. Its fitness tracking is truly all-encompassing, with features to please everyone from hikers to marathon runners and everything in between.

In fact, unless you can’t afford the Fenix 7 series, the main reason not to get this watch is that it may be overkill for your needs. For example, if you’re primarily a runner, you can probably get away with a much cheaper running watch from the Garmin Forerunner lineup.

Garmin Fenix 6 highlights Support for a ton of sporting activities

Garmin’s top-tier training analysis tools

Software support that will last for years to come

Battery life that will last weeks on a single charge

Durability and premium build materials

A good deal

Why it may not be a great pick It is not the very best Garmin has to offer

It does not have a touchscreen display

It’s more than you need Of course, no devices is exempt from bugs or issues. Fortunately, Garmin has a great track record of support its devices with fixes and new features. If you run into an glithces with your device, check out our guide to common Garmin watch problems and solutions

What sports does the Fenix 6 series support? Garmin’s Fenix devices support a frankly staggering number of sports and activities. As mentioned, the biggest reason not to get one is that it’s more than you need. However, if juggling a ton of active hobbies sounds like you, you’ll love this device.

Backcountry Ski

Bike

Bike indoor

Boat

Bouldering

Breathwork

Expedition

Cardio

Climb

Climb Indoor

Clocks

Elliptical

Floor Climb

Golf

Hike

HRV Stress

Indoor Track

Jumpmaster

Kayak

Open water swimming

Other

MTB

Navigate

Pilates Pool Swim

Project Waypoint

Row Indoor

Run

Row

Ski

Snowboard

Stair Stepper

Strength

SUP

Surf

Swimrun

Tactical

Track Me

Trail Run

Treadmill

Triathlon

TruSwing

Virtual Run

Walk

XC Classic Ski

XC Skate Ski

Yoga

Garmin Fenix 6 vs Fenix 5 Plus: What’s different?

While the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus was one of the most fully-featured fitness devices on the market when it came out in 2017, the Garmin Fenix 6 brought even more to the table. In terms of physical size, every watch in the lineup is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. This is even more impressive when you consider that the 6 and 6X versions have larger screens.

The Fenix 6 series brought many great iterative improvements, but nothing groundbreaking.

On the inside, the Fenix 6 packs an improved GPS, which wasn’t exactly a problem with the Fenix 5 Plus, but it’s a nice improvement nonetheless. Pro models and up feature twice the onboard storage, jumping from 16GB to 32GB. In music terms, this means you can store up to 2,000 songs.

Additionally, battery life also saw a boost, with at least 10% more juice in the can. In GPS mode, you can expect 50% more battery life on the Fenix 6, lasting up to 36 hours on a single charge. The difference is even greater with the Pro Solar edition, which features solar panels to charge during the daytime.

Software-wise, there are a host of features on the Garmin Fenix 6 series that weren’t available on the Fenix 5. These include better monitoring, route planning on maps, enhanced ski and golf features, and Garmin PacePro. PacePro allows you to fully customize your running routines with dynamic advice based on elevation profiles and more.

All that being said, if you already have a Fenix 5 Plus, the Fenix 6 series probably isn’t worth an upgrade. These devices are expensive, and the 6’s improvements aren’t particularly groundbreaking. Unless money is no object and you can jump to the Fenix 7 line, you can probably stick with the older model for at least a few more years.

Garmin Fenix 6 lineup specs

Garmin Fenix 6S, 6, and 6X specs Display

Fenix 6S:

1.2-inch MIP LCD

240 x 240 resolution



Fenix 6:

1.3-inch MIP LCD

260 x 260 resolution



Fenix 6X:

1.4-inch MIP LCD

280 x 280 resolution

Input

Five face buttons

No touchscreen

Lens material

Base/Pro: Corning Gorilla Glass DX

Sapphire: Sapphire Crystal

Pro Solar: Power Glass

Dimensions and weight

Fenix 6S:

42 x 42 x 13.8mm

20mm band

41g (without band)



Fenix 6:

47 x 47 x 14.7mm

22mm band

57g (without band)



Fenix 6X:

51 x 51 x 14.9mm

26mm band

66g (without band)



Build materials

Bezel: Stainless steel or Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coated steel

Case: Fiber-reinforced polymer with metal rear cover

Strap: Silicone, leather, titanium, or nylon

Battery

Without solar:

Smartwatch: Up to 9 days

Battery saver watch mode: Up to 34 days

GPS: Up to 25 hours

GPS + music: Up to 6 hours

Max battery GPS mode: Up to 50 hours

Expedition GPS activity: Up to 20 days



With solar (3h charging per day):

Smartwatch: Up to 10.5 days

Battery saver watch mode: Up to 59 days

GPS: Up to 28 hours

GPS + music: Up to 6 hours

Max battery GPS mode: Up to 64 hours

Expedition GPS activity: Up to 26 days

IP rating

10ATM

Sensors

Garmin Elevate heart rate sensor

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

Barometric altimeter

Compass

Gyroscope

Accelerometer

Thermometer

Pulse ox blood oxygen saturation monitor

Connectivity

Bluetooth Smart

ANT+

Wi-Fi (Pro, Sapphire, and Solar editions only)

Storage

Base: 64MB (No music storage)

Pro, Sapphire, and Solar: 32GB (~2,000 songs)

Compatibility

Android, iOS

Garmin Pay

Yes

Smartwatch features

Connect IQ-compatible

Smartphone notifications

Text response/reject phone call with text (Android only)

Controls smartphone music

Plays and controls smartwatch music

Find my phone/find my watch

Incident Detection

LiveTrack



How often do I need to recharge the Garmin Fenix 6? The answer depends on your specific model and how you use it. Without GPS enabled, it can last for 12 or more days. However, enabling GPS will lower that to roughly 36 hours.

Does the Fenix 6 support music streaming apps? Yes, except for the base models. The Fenix 6 Pro, Sapphire, and Pro Solar models support Garmin compatible music services including Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and local music uploads.

How durable are the Fenix 6 devices? In short, very durable. Although the Sapphire models are the most resistant, all models are tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

What are some good Garmin Fenix 6 alternatives?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

Where to buy the Garmin Fenix 6

The Garmin Fenix 6 lineup starts at $549 for the smallest model and runs all the way up to $949 for the largest 6X Pro Solar model. These are popular watches from a well-known company, so they are usually readily available online and in certain brick-and-mortar stores. Below is a quick breakdown of pricing not including sales or deals. Note that these are starting prices, and different bands and finishes may be more expensive. On the other hand, the arrival of Fenix 7 means many of these devices can be found on sale. Garmin Fenix 6S: $550 Pro: $650 Sapphire: $750 Pro Solar: $800

$550 Garmin Fenix 6: $550 Pro: $650 Sapphire: $750 Pro Solar: $800

$550 Garmin Fenix 6X: (Base model not available) Pro: $700 Sapphire: $800 Pro Solar: $950

(Base model not available) As mentioned above, we recommend getting the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro model, which you can buy at the links below.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Built-in WiFi, maps, and music • Solar charging • Garmin's top-tier training analysis A feature-packed GPS watch with a Power Glass lens, capable of solar charging Stellar GPS, up to 14 days of battery life, solar charging capabilities, and a host of health and fitness features all make the Fenix 6 Pro Solar a great wearable. The watch features an optical heart rate sensor, pulse oximeter, and advanced sleep monitoring, plus access to one of the most data-rich companion apps available. It's even preloaded with maps and ski routes so you can take advantage of its durability specs in the great outdoors. See price at Amazon Save $360.00

