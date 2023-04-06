The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra cases and covers

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the best new tablets from Samsung, and with how powerful it is, it makes for a top-of-the-line productivity and entertainment device. It facilitates blazing-fast performance and looks sleek and stylish doing it. Now, it isn’t indestructible. To safeguard it against scratches, cracks, chips, and drops, you will want to get a proper case for it. Let’s quickly run through the best cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The best cases for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Protective Standing Cover

Dedicated S Pen holder on the back supports magnetic wireless charging

Polycarbonate back and TPU bumper Kickstand is adjustable to different angles

Designed for comfort in the hand

Samsung designed the Protective Standing Cover to work seamlessly with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It features a protective build made of polycarbonate and TPU, which will diminish drop impact. The kickstand that flips out from the back can be adjusted to different viewing angles, and there’s dedicated storage on the back for the S Pen. This is a high-quality case that was formed to fit the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet.

Samsung Book Cover

Allows you to prop the tablet up at two optimized angles

Slim, lightweight design Easy to attach and take off

S Pen cutout on the back

Samsung’s Book Cover case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is more about aesthetics than overall protection. That said, this thin, minimal case protects your screen and back panel from scratches and light scuffs. It can also prop your tablet up in two optimized angles. Because the tablet itself is thin and light, this basic case pairs perfectly with it.

Ringke Fusion

Crystal clear polycarbonate protects against scuffs and scrapes

Soft TPU lining drastically dampens impact during drops

QuikCatch lanyard holes Raised lips around the screen (1.5mm) and camera (2.0mm)

Built-in S Pen holder for quick access

Ringke cases for phones and tablets have been a top choice for years. Their Fusion case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a fantastic choice if you want more drop protection. Because the case is clear, it allows you to retain the device’s original look. It also features S Pen storage and charging support. There are raised areas around the screen and camera for extra protection.

Speck Balance Folio

Microban antimicrobial product protection

4-foot drop protection (durable exterior and interior liner) Magnetic cover doubles as a multi-angle viewing stand

Magnetic cover works with auto wake/sleep

The Speck Balance Folio case is one of the best and most versatile cases available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It is especially suitable for those who prioritize a clean and neat appearance and hygiene. The case incorporates Microban technology, which operates at the cellular level to disrupt the growth and reproduction of microorganisms consistently. This feature ensures that the case surface remains clean and prevents the growth of harmful germs.

Spigen Thin Fit Pro

Polycarbonate shell and polyurethane interior

Kickstand with ActiveStop Technology Premium Velo faux leather cover

Support for S Pen (cutout) and magnetic charging

Spigen makes fantastic cases for most mainstream devices, and their Thin Fit case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great option if you’re looking to keep bulk down. As a thin and light polycarbonate case, it doesn’t offer as much drop protection as other thicker cases. However, this is meant to enhance the look and functionality of the device, while adding next to nothing to the overall footprint. It has a built-in kickstand and S Pen support.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered case with a polycarbonate shell and flexible TPU

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Supports S Pen connectivity and charging Built-in screen protector and kickstand

Charging port cover

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro line is available for the majority of mainstream devices. It’s known for its heavy-duty TPU and polycarbonate construction that encases the device from front to back. While it is a bit bulkier than other cases, it also offers more 360-degree protection than them. Designed to withstand drops, bumps, and general impact, this is the case to throw on if you know you’ll be taking your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra somewhere it will be exposed to the elements. For example, if you are going on a hiking trip and want to bring your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with you, this will be one of the best cases to pick up.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Large bezels around the screen and camera

Integrated S Pen storage on the back

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Thick silicone cushions impact from drops

Raised air vents built in to help cool the device

The Poetic TurtleSkin case for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is your best bet if you’re looking for something with heavy-duty, silicone-based protection. It’s a fantastic option for kids because it’s made of silicone and rounds out those sharper corners. The material of the case is thick, so there’s plenty of cushioning in the event of an accidental drop. Add in the fact that there’s integrated S Pen storage on the back, and you start to get the idea why this is one of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Comments