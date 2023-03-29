Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a premium tablet with several high-end features, including a fluid 120Hz screen, expandable storage, and stereo speakers. It touts equally premium build quality; however, as with any tablet, it isn’t indestructible. If you wish to protect your tablet and all of the data contained within, you should pick up a proper case to shield it from scratches, bumps, drops, and other daily damage. Let’s review some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases and covers.

Samsung Book Cover Keyboard

Thin and lightweight

Sleek, minimalistic design language Secures the S Pen

Enables DeX mode

Samsung’s official keyboard case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is our top choice because it enables a special mode called DeX. This is a streamlined version of the operating system where you can use it like a prototypical computer. This functionality, paired with its slim form factor, makes it a versatile option for any user.

Samsung Book Cover

Allows you to prop the tablet up at optimized angles

Slim, lightweight design Inner magnet makes attachment and removal easy

Embedded S Pen holder

The Book Cover for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a simple, high-quality case that can fold at different points to prop up your tablet at different viewing angles. As with all Samsung-made cases, you will never need to worry that the case doesn’t fit perfectly: it’s manufactured to spec, so all ports and S Pen functionality will remain intact. That said, this isn’t the most protective case in the world. If you require something with more drop protection, you may want to look elsewhere.

UAG Metropolis Folio

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Folio design works with auto wake/sleep Built-in S Pen holder compatible with magnetic charging

Grippy material inspires confidence in the hand

The Metropolis Folio case from UAG takes everything you know about the prototypical folio cases and ups the protection factor. Military-grade drop tested, your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will be safe from all kinds of drops with this case on. The case also acts as a stand that can prop your screen up at different angles. When you remove the cover, the device will automatically wake; when you replace the cover, the device will automatically go to sleep. There’s little not to like about the UAG Metropolis Folio case, as long as you enjoy its heavy-duty design.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Shock-absorbing dual-layer design

Air Cushion Technology for further drop protection

Raised edges around the screen and camera bump Built-in S Pen storage and fully compatible with magnetic charging

Built-in kickstand

Spigen is a household name in the mobile case industry, and their mastery over case design is on full display with their Spigen Tough Armor Pro for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Its shock-absorbent design will ensure your device’s safety in the event it slips from your grasp. Furthermore, it has a built-in section for the S Pen that supports wireless magnetic charging. If that’s important to you, this case is a fantastic option.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Sleek, car-inspired design

Air Cushion Technology in all corners Built-in S Pen storage and fully compatible with magnetic charging

Cover folds to prop up the case at different angles

As far as thinner protective cases go, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is at the top of its class. The build quality is unquestionable, making use of PU and TPU throughout the case. It has Air Cushion Technology built into the corners, so those high-risk areas are bolstered. It also has built-in S Pen storage that supports the magnetic charging feature.

OtterBox Defender

Harder polycarbonate outer shell and softer inner lining

Built-in screen protector

S Pen storage Built-in device stand

Port covers guard against dust, dirt, and debris

OtterBox is known for its rugged cases for phones and tablets. Their Defender case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 ensures that, in the event of a fall or drop, your tablet will remain intact. It has a built-in screen protector for full coverage, as well as an S Pen storage slot on the back that won’t interrupt magnetic charging. All ports where dirt and debris may be able to get in are covered.

Ringke Fusion

Crystal clear polycarbonate protects against scuffs and scrapes

Soft TPU lining drastically lessens impact during drops

Lanyard holes Raised lip around the screen

Built-in S Pen holder for easy access

Affordable

The Ringke Fusion case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is fantastic value at its sub-$40 price point. Built like many smartphones cases, it features a polycarbonate shell with a soft TPU lining. This combination is a proven winner when it comes to drop impact protection. Furthermore, because the materials are clear, you can let the device’s original design shine through. All-in-all, this case checks all of the boxes you would want in a protective case; it all depends on whether you want a clear case or not.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

For all of its drop protection, it is quite bulky

Raised edges around the screen and camera Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Charging port cover

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro line is renowned for its ruggedness. The case, composed of a TPU and polycarbonate mix, covers your entire tablet from front to back. It’s designed to withstand drops, bumps, and general impact, so you can rest assured that your device will be fine in the event of an accident.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Made of soft, non-toxic silicone

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Thickness helps resist drop impact

Raised air vents built in to help cool the device

The Poetic TurtleSkin case for the Galaxy Tab S7 is a fantastic option if you’re looking for something silicone-based. It’s soft to the touch and offers plenty of drop protection as the material is padded on thick. It also has raised air vents to help cool your tablet within.

Fintie Hybrid Slim Case

Affordable

Clear back allows the device’s original design to shine

Hard polycarbonate back with TPU lining the bumpers Tri-fold front cover for different viewing angles

Built-in S Pen holder

Fintie’s more budget-oriented Hybrid Slim Case is another great protective option that has a built-in S Pen holder, as well as magnetic charging access. It has a hard polycarbonate back with softer TPU around the bumpers, ensuring moderate drop protection. The clear back is great for those who enjoy the original look of their Galaxy Tab S7.

