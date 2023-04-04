The best workout apps and exercise apps for Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Exercise is an important part of maintaining one’s overall health. It helps your heart and lungs work better, keeps your weight down, and makes muscles stronger and able to go longer. There exists no universe where doctors say bad things about exercise. Smartwatches and fitness trackers are excellent for fitness and working out.

We’ve found two types of workout apps. The first type tracks your workouts so you can see your progress, while the other provides workout ideas and workout regimens for you to follow. We have a healthy mixture of both types here. Here are the best workout apps for Android.

The best workout apps for Android

30 Day Fitness Challenge

Price: Free / $59.99 per year

This is one of the more simple workout apps on the Play Store. Setup is a breeze, and once you’re in, you have access to several programs that focus on specific body groups or goals. These workouts are easy to follow, too, even if you’re a newcomer to the workout program scene. There’s also a section to record your progress, be it workouts completed or weight gained/lost. All in all, it’s a solid app, but you’ll probably want to use it as a companion to another. At $60 a year, it’s not cheap either, but you only need to pay to unlock a personalized plan.

Burn.Fit

Price: Free / ~$5 per month / ~$60 per year

Burn.Fit is an interesting amalgamation of a training app and a workout log. The core part of the app is its array of programs. These include bodyweight programs for beginners at home or more intense high-volume routines for muscle maniacs. If you don’t like the prepared programs you can also create your own. We like how simple and focused the app is. While you can activate a pro version that enables access to more programs, the free version provides enough functionality for those seeking more variety in their workout regime.

FitOn

Price: Free / $79.99 per 6 months / $99.99 per year

FitOn is a popular workout and fitness plan app that lands with a host of features. After a thorough setup process, you’re met by a bevy of programs covering HIIT, strength training, meditation, and more. A large portion of these workouts are free, however, to access specific programs and take these videos offline, you’ll need a pro account. FitOn also plugs into Google Fit for those who want to sync their Heart Points, while there are several social features to help you keep motivated alongside your friends.

FitNotes

Price: Free / $5.99

FitNotes is a popular and simple gym workout log app. You can keep track of basically any exercise. That includes running, cardio, resistance (strength) exercises, and more. You can customize the experience as necessary and the app comes with a bunch of exercises on its own anyway. It also includes a calendar function as well as restore and backup options. The UI is simple enough and it looks good. This is great for people who already have a workout routine and just want to track it better. All of its features are free and that makes it one of the best free workout apps on mobile. There is a $5.99 pro version for supporting the developer.

JEFIT Workout Tracker

Price: Free / $12.99 per month / $69.99 per year

JEFIT Workout Tracker is an all-in-one solution. It comes with features for tracking your various workouts as well as workout routines. Some of the features include video demonstrations of over 1,300 exercises, a rest timer, an interval timer, a body measurement log, and even a workout planner. It also supports some advanced stuff like supersets. There are workout routines for beginners, intermediates, and advanced users. We’re not a fan of the subscription costs, but you do get a fair amount of the functionality for free. Additionally, a slightly more organized UI might be helpful for new people. Otherwise, it’s a competent workout app with a lot of stuff.

Leap Fitness Home Workout

Price: Free / Varies

Leap Fitness is a developer on Google Play with a bunch of workout apps. Some of the better ones include a home exercise app and workout apps for your stomach, buttocks, arms, and stretching. Leap Fitness also has a step counter app that we really like, apps for walk and run tracking, and even a water drinking reminder app. Most of the apps have singular price tags at around $2.99. A few of them are completely free with advertising, and there are some other payment options. None of these apps are super hardcore amazing. However, they are excellent exercise apps and definitely among the better free exercise apps. We particularly like the home workout app.

MyFitnessPal

Price: Free / $19.99 per month / $79.99 per year

MyFitnessPal is another all-in-one solution for fitness and exercise. This one does it all. That includes tracking your exercise, providing you with workout routines, helping you count calories (with support for various diets), and it integrates with over 50 other workout devices and apps. Of course, that means there is likely a lot of stuff here that you don’t need. It even tracks stuff like steps and water intake. You can micromanage basically anything fitness-related here. If you decide to go pro, we recommend considering the $79.99 per year option even though that’s a substantial premium over the previous $49.99 price. Nevertheless, it’s substantially cheaper than its base $19.99 per month fee over time.

Nike Training Club

Price: Free

Nike Training Club is a great free piece of kit to have in your gym bag. There are more than 400 workouts to choose from focusing on particular muscles or those with specific equipment. It’s quite dizzying scrolling through the list at first, but there should be something for everyone here. Notably, all workouts are presented in video form, and lets users cast to supported devices. This is great if you’re working out in front of a big screen. While the app has plenty of valid criticisms from users, you can’t really fault this app considering it’s completely free.

Runtastic workout apps

Price: Free / Varies

Runtastic (owned by Adidas) is one of the most popular running apps on mobile. However, the company also does other types of workout apps. Their blossoming collection now includes road biking, a step counter, a sleep tracker, and various apps for stuff like push-ups, abs, butt, heart rate tracking, and all kinds of other stuff. The main app is an outstanding app for tracking your runs. The rest are above average for what they do as well. Some of the apps are completely free, some have a one-time payment, and some are part of the Runtastic subscription service. It’s a good collection of exercise apps.

Seven

Price: Free / $6.99 per month / $39.99 per year

Seven is easily one of the best seven-minute workout apps. It features a fairly decent seven-minute workout selection with no equipment required. Additionally, the UI looks good and it has a game aspect. Each person has three lives. You lose a life if you skip a day. Those who skip three days lose all of their progress. The app also includes 200 exercises and the ability to do multiple seven-minute circuits at a time. It’s easy, functional, and some of it is even free. You do need a subscription for all of the fun features, though.

Stronglifts 5×5

Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $29.99 per year / $99.99 once off

Stronglifts 5×5 is a strength training app with the 5×5 workout method. The app tracks your exercises, gives you an exercise routine, and even features support for Wear OS. The exercise routines are generated for maximum effect. Additionally, the app has an auto-backup feature to the cloud in case you switch devices. You also get a good, simple UI and plenty of tracking features as well. This is a very good resistance training app and one that isn’t too expensive. Its three-month subscriptions are a little weird, but they’re actually cheaper than most subscription workout apps.

Sweat

Price: Free / $19.99 per month / $119.99 per year

Sweat bills itself as a fitness app for women. It offers plenty of programs that’ll help women build muscle, tone post-pregnancy bodies, and work specific body areas. The app includes step-by-step videos for each exercise, so it’s great for beginners finding their way. There’s a social aspect too, with virtual challenges for those seeking a little more motivation. It’s by no means the cheapest workout or exercise app available, but those who find other apps excessively masculine may revel in this offering.

YouTube

Price: Free / $11.99

YouTube is a bit of a lame pick, but it’s still an excellent option for workout and exercise apps. There are a variety of creators with decent exercise routines, advice, and tips about working out, and you can even find some good workout music on YouTube. There are far too many good creators for both men and women’s fitness to list here, so check out YouTube and browse around until you find something you like. YouTube is free with advertising. You can pay for a premium subscription that removes ads and adds background play. That might be a good idea for this type of stuff, actually.

Fitness trackers

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Price: Free apps / Hardware costs vary

There are a variety of hardware trackers out there for consumers. Most fitness trackers track your steps, heart rate, calories, and even integrate useful health features like ECGs and SpO2 sensors. You can use that information to track your movements, heart rate, etc in conjunction with the exercises that you do. Some fitness trackers are better than others. We have a list of our favorites linked at the button below if you need some ideas.

FAQs

What's the best Android workout app? There is no single “best” Android workout app. Rather, some apps will suit your particular goal or use case more than others. If you’re looking for a gym log tool, FitNotes is a good bet. Looking to build muscle? We love Stronglifts and JEFIT. If you’re particular about calorie counting, MyFitnessPal is your go-to.

Should I use the workout features on my smartwatch or fitness tracker instead of a third-party app? For simplicity’s sake, yes. It’s much easier to use your smartwatch or fitness tracker’s built-in workouts tool. If you’re looking for more analysis, you may also consider using an additional tool.

Do app workouts really work? App workouts won’t automatically build muscle or help you lose weight. You have to put in the effort, and that’s true whether you hire a personal coach or use an app.

