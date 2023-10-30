Ben Price / Android Authority

While we think the hype over generative AI is excessive, given potentially flaky real-world results, chatbots like ChatGPT certainly have their uses, especially for people prepared to work around their limitations. With that in mind, here are some of the best ChatGPT extensions available for Google Chrome.

The best ChatGPT Chrome extensions Don’t expect these Chrome extensions to do anything radically different than what ChatGPT does on its own. Instead these extensions are mostly about making ChatGPT more convenient, and/or applying it to tasks it wasn’t directly built for. Remember that you’ll need an account with OpenAI to make any of these add-ons work. ChatGPT for Google

ChatGPT for Google

This extension provides a ChatGPT response alongside search engine results, which may sometimes save you the trouble of having to click on one or more of those results to find what you’re looking for. You may have to be more specific to get the most out of it — a query like “How long does the PS5 controller battery last?” should typically be a clearer request for ChatGPT to interpret than “PS5 controller battery life,” for instance.

Crucially for some people, ChatGPT isn’t limited to Google-based searches. It’ll also work with Bing, DuckDuckGo, and other engines, though you’ll probably need to go to their websites to get started.

HIX.AI

If much of your day is spent writing things like emails, social media posts, and marketing copy, this one is for you. It supports services like Gmail, Google Docs, YouTube, X, and Instagram, and works in over 50 languages. More importantly perhaps it offers seven different tones, and you can use it to do everything from summarizing or translating text to continuing your writing or fixing grammar and spelling issues. Whenever you highlight a body of text, a dynamic toolbar pops up, and you can often trigger HIX just by typing “//”.

Like ChatGPT with Google, you’ll get AI responses to search queries alongside your regular engine results. HIX.AI is easily the more powerful of the two extensions, but it might be overkill if all you want is more information about a topic.

ChatGPT Writer

This extension is purpose-built for emails and messaging, with a special emphasis on Gmail, although you can certainly use it elsewhere. As you’d expect it composes emails, cleans up grammar and spelling mistakes, and lets you rephrase text in case diplomacy isn’t your strong suit. If need be, you can also use it to summarize content.

One of the things that makes it interesting is that it’s built for any browser based on Chromium. While that’s not entirely unique, it means that browsers like Edge and Brave are equally valid options. Many extensions assume you’re a Chrome aficionado.

Promptheus

Some people might consider it a gimmick, but Promptheus lets you use voice to talk to ChatGPT instead of typing. If you think about the concept for a minute, it makes sense — ChatGPT is designed to mimic a natural-language conversation, and for most of us, there’s no more natural means of conversation than speaking. To use the extension, visit chat.openai.com/chat and hold down Spacebar while you talk.

If you like, you can choose to complete the conversational illusion by having ChatGPT’s responses read aloud. An important trick to know is that you don’t have to wait for the bot to finish — you can interrupt at any time by holding down Spacebar again. That can significantly speed up exchanges.

