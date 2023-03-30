Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great mid-rage tablet that offers a lot for the money. It works as hard as it plays, with Samsung DeX and expandable storage included as features. Now, while it is well-built, it is still prone to drop damage. If protecting it is a priority, you should purchase a case to shield it from normal physical and cosmetic damage. Let’s review some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases and covers.

Samsung Keyboard Cover

Thin and lightweight

Sleek, minimalistic design language Secures the S Pen

Enables Samsung DeX on the go

Samsung’s official keyboard case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE enables Samsung DeX. This desktop environment runs great on the tablet, and this keyboard cover allows you to take full advantage of it. From a productivity standpoint, there is no better case for Galaxy Tab S7 FE than this one.

Samsung Book Cover

Allows you to prop the tablet up at optimized angles

Slim, lightweight design Easy to attach and remove

Embedded S Pen holder

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover folds at different points to prop up your tablet at different viewing angles. As with all Samsung-made cases, you will never need to worry that the case doesn’t fit perfectly: it’s manufactured to spec, so all ports and S Pen functionality will remain available. If you’re looking for a simple, professional-looking tablet cover, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Shock-absorbing dual-layer design

Air Cushion Technology for further drop protection

Raised edges around the screen and camera bump Fully compatible with magnetic charging

Built-in kickstand

Spigen is a household name in the mobile case industry. When it comes to rugged protection, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is amongst the best available options. Its shock-absorbent design incorporates Air Cushion Technology to soften the blow if you drop your tablet.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Sleek, car-inspired design

Air Cushion Technology in all corners Built-in S Pen storage and fully compatible with magnetic charging

Cover folds to prop up the case at different angles

If you are looking for a lightweight protective case for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro will do the job and more. It features a cover that doubles as a multi-angle stand, and incorporates Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology to soften the blow if your tablet slips from your grasp.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Large bezels around the screen and camera

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Thick silicone cushions impact from drops

Raised air vents built in to help cool the device

Poetic‘s TurtleSkin case for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a soft silicone case that offers a ton of drop protection. It has built-in air vents to help circulate air, thus keeping the device cooler. It’s also very grippy, which makes it a fantastic option for younger children.

Poetic Revolution

360-degree protection

Hard polycarbonate back and shock-absorbing TPU inside Built-in kickstand

Built-in screen protector

The Poetic Revolution case for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a heavy-duty case that encases the entire tablet. It comes with a screen protector frame which will further guard your display against scratches and scuffs. It also features port covers, which will prevent dust and debris from entering your device’s charging port.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

For all of its drop protection, it is quite bulky

Raised edges around the screen and camera Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Charging port cover

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro line is known for its ruggedness and durability. The case is designed to withstand drops, bumps, and general impact from all angles. It features an optional screen protector frame that guards your display against scratches and scrapes. It doesn’t get in the way of touch sensitivity, though, and the under-screen fingerprint scanner will still work fine.

Fintie Hybrid Slim Case

Affordable

Clear back showcases the device’s original design

Hard polycarbonate back with TPU bumpers Tri-fold front cover for different viewing angles

Built-in S Pen holder

Fintie’s Hybrid Slim Case is a budget-oriented option with a built-in S Pen holder and a cover that doubles as a multi-angle viewing stand. For what you pay, this is a fantastic protective option, as the polycarbonate back and TPU bumpers will provide plenty of drop protection.

OtterBox Prefix

One-piece design

Very slim and lightweight Raised bumper around the display and camera

Supports S Pen magnetic charging

OtterBox is one of the biggest names in the case industry, and their one-piece Prefix line is aimed at offering the minimum amount of protection while letting your device’s design shine through. It’s incredibly thin, adding minimal bulk to the overall footprint of the tablet. It has raised edges to guard the camera and screen.

OtterBox React

Slim one-piece design

OtterBox-certified Drop+ protection Made of polycarbonate and synthetic rubber

Supports S Pen magnetic charging

OtterBox‘s React series is ultra slim and lightweight. It features a hard polycarbonate back with synthetic rubber around the edges to guard against fall damage. It has cutouts that allow for S Pen magnetic charging and raised edges around the screen and camera bump.

