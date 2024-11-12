Best Buy selling the Google Pixel 9 for $549 (or less), regardless of color

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Just earlier, we reported that Amazon was selling the Pixel 9 for $549, but that offer was limited to a couple of colors. Best Buy has a better proposition. It’s offering the Google Pixel 9 for $549, regardless of which color version you pick. Additionally, you can get it for $449 if you let Best Buy connect the phone to your carrier! Buy the Google Pixel 9 for $549 or less

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discounted prices apply to any color version you pick: Obsidian, Wintergreen, Peony, or Porcelain. If you want to get the lower $449 price point, you’ll have to connect the phone to your carrier via Best Buy. Supported carriers include Verizon, Google Fi, and AT&T.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00

At $549, or maybe even $449, the Google Pixel 9 is a steal. For starters, it is a pretty new phone, only released last August. In fact, this is one of the first times we see this phone discounted at all, so it’s surprising to see the price drop so much from the $799 full retail price.

The Google Pixel 9 is the search giant’s entry-level high-end phone. It is a premium device with a gorgeous design, squared-off edges, and very fun color options. It also touts an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back.

If you want a smaller phone, the Pixel 9 display measures in at 6.3 inches, and it has a nice Full HD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Performance won’t be an issue either, as you get the latest-generation Google Tensor G4 chip, along with 12 GB of RAM.

The camera system is worthy of a Pixel device, even if slightly less impressive than the ones on Pro models. If you care for battery life, we found it to be really nice, easily making it through a full day on a full charge. Another great benefit to getting a Pixel is you’ll get timely updates, and the Pixel 9 gets that exceptional seven-year update promise. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, so make sure to act quickly before the price bounces back up. The last time we saw the Pixel 9 on sale was a few days ago, and it was $649. Today’s Best Buy offer is the best Pixel 9 sale we’ve seen so far!

