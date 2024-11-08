Early Black Friday: Save big on the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 8a

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, Pixel devices are great, and Google’s early Black Friday deals have just kicked off! The search giant is offering discounts on its most affordable devices, as well as the most expensive one. It seems to be skipping the middle ones. You can save up to 20% on the Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. No luck for those looking to get the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL! Buy the Google Pixel 8a for $399 ($100 off) Buy the Google Pixel 9 for $649 ($150 off) Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off)

All of these deals are available from the Google Store, but we’re focusing on Amazon links for convenience, as we know many of you use the popular retailer already. Additionally, you can get these offers from Best Buy. According to Google, these deals end in four days, so you might want to act quickly. That should be on November 12, 2024.

Which Pixel deal should you buy? Google picked a very interesting selection of phones to discount for its early Black Friday offers. These three devices are for very different types of users. Let’s help you pick the right one for your specific needs.

Google Pixel 8a: For the budget conscious

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Early Black Friday!

The Google Pixel 8a is the search giant’s latest budget offering, promising the best value per buck possible. It does pretty well keeping this promise, too. It comes with a very capable Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM, enough to fly through pretty much any casual app most users will use.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we also mention plenty of things to love about this budget phone. The 6.1-inch OLED display is gorgeous, with a Full HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Battery life is also quite impressive. Our tests show the phone can go for nearly 20 hours playing 4K video. And because this is a Pixel phone, you also get really nice cameras for a device at this price range.

Of course, like all other new Pixels, the 8a will also get timely updates for seven years. Google still holds one of the best update promises available, and its budget offering isn’t left out of the fun. Not to mention, because it’s a Pixel, it will also always be among the first phones to get the latest updates.

Google Pixel 9: A high-end experience without over-spending

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you want an actual high-end experience from Google, the Google Pixel 9 is your starting point. You’ll start noticing the difference from the first time you lay hands and eyes on it. The design has been updated with squared-off edges and a really fun selection of colors. Additionally, it’s built to compete among the best, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back.

The display measures in at 6.3 inches, which is still a great size if you like smaller phones. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get a hardware update to the Tensor G4 chip and 12GB of RAM. The new chip also allows for great Gemini and AI tools.

While not as good as the Pro models, the camera system on the Pixel 9 is still outstanding. Battery life is also pretty nice, easily making it through a full day. Needless to say, you’ll get timely updates and seven years of software support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: For foldable smartphone fans

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

There may be no discounts on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, but Google is surely saving its biggest Black Friday discount for its most expensive handset. Of course, we’re talking about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, one of the best foldable smartphones. It’s nice to see this offer, too, as it’s also one of the most expensive phones in the market, with a whopping $1,799 starting price!

Of course, you get all the bells and whistles when you pay this much for a phone. It has a Tensor G4 chipset with 12GB of RAM, so performance won’t be an issue. Its main lure is the giant LTPO OLED internal screen, which measures 8 inches and has a crisp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We also loved the design, which is now thinner, more refined, and opens completely flat. The battery life is decent at about five to six hours of screen-on time. It helps if you take more advantage of the 6.3-inch external display, which is also more similar to screens in traditional phones now.

Obviously, you’ll get plenty of AI capabilites, Pixel-exclusive features, and that famous seven-year update promise. Again, Google mentions these deals will end in four days, and we likely won’t see them again until Black Friday, so you might want to sign up for these discounts sooner rather than later.

