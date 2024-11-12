Act fast and grab the Pixel 9 for just $549 with this limited-time deal

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

Google’s latest flagships are among the best Android phones currently on the market, and for good reason. The devices offer impressive performance, an unmatched software experience, and a slew of AI features you won’t find on competing flagships. On top of that, Google is already offering steep discounts on the devices ahead of the upcoming holiday season, making them a great buy for anyone looking to upgrade.

If you still haven’t bought one of the new models and have been patiently waiting for a stellar deal, you’re in luck. The Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to its lowest price ever, and the base model is available for just $549 on Amazon right now. This limited-time deal is available on the 128GB variant of the Pixel 9’s Porcelain and Wintergreen colorways, and you can grab it by following the link below.

The Pixel 9 is a steal at this price, as it offers almost everything you get with the top-end Pro models. The device features a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset, and 12GB of RAM. Although it doesn’t have a telephoto camera like the Pro models, you still get an excellent 50MP main camera and a new 48MP ultrawide camera. The phone also offers impressive battery life and will receive seven years of software support.

