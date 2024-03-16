10 best wallpaper apps for Android

Finding great wallpapers and backgrounds for your Android device isn’t all that difficult. There are a ton of apps out there that can do the task. On top of that, a simple Google image search can also show you some unique options. There’s no real trick to this. There are good wallpapers all over the Internet. The hard part is finding them. Below, we have a list of the best wallpaper apps for Android.

We also recommend checking out Google Search since you can find some stuff with clever searching. We’d also like to give an honorable mention to Zedge (Google Play). It has many wallpapers, but the resolutions aren’t always the best. Finally, we have a weekly Wallpaper Wednesday feature with some fun stuff we find. Good luck and happy searching.

The best wallpaper apps for Android

Abstruct Price: Free / Up to $5.99

Abstruct is one of the newer wallpaper apps on the list. It’s by Hampus Olsson, the designer for all of the wallpapers on OnePlus phones. It features abstract wallpapers in a variety of colors. There are about 300 backgrounds in total, all in 4K resolution. We expect more to hit the app as time passes. It’s also a great way to get all the wallpapers from OnePlus devices without buying one.

Backdrops Price: Free / Up to $8.99

Backdrops is a reasonably good wallpaper app. It features a bunch of original wallpapers from the Backdrops team. Most of them are abstract in some way, but you can find some landscapes, dark wallpapers, and colorful wallpapers. The UI is reasonably easy to use, although you must download a wallpaper to preview the whole thing and do it in another app. The free version lets you set wallpapers, but you need the pro version to download anything for keeps. There are good features and wallpapers; we’re happy it isn’t a subscription.

Reddit Price: Free

Reddit is one of the surprisingly good wallpaper apps. There are subreddits with tons of decent wallpaper choices in multiple resolutions. The site also features a search for quicker, easier results. Most Reddit users put the images on Imgur. That makes Imgur a decent app for wallpapers as well. It might take a bit to find the good stuff. However, there is a lot of great stuff here.

Additionally, basic Reddit accounts are free. You can get additional features with Reddit Gold. We recommend r/ultrahdwallpapers, r/wallpapers+wallpapers, r/wallpaper, and r/WQHD_Wallpaper for some excellent stuff. Additionally, this is a great option for devices with specific screen styles, like Samsung’s punch hole.

STOKiE Price: Free

STOKiE is a different sort of wallpaper app. It houses default wallpapers from several devices. There are over 10,000 in total, and you can find wallpapers from every OEM, from Alcatel to ZTE. We like this one because many folks enjoy stock wallpapers from devices they don’t own, allowing them to download them. OEMs use only the most high-quality wallpapers to make their phones look good. The app is entirely free, which is surprising, given how many wallpapers are here. There are also categories, customizable wallpapers with RGB and blur controls, and more. It’s surprisingly good for the service it offers.

Tapet Price: Free

Tapet is one of the more unique wallpaper apps. It doesn’t come with a selection to choose from. Instead, you choose the design and colors. The app makes the wallpaper from your choices. This is a great way to get some good, minimal wallpapers in your desired colors. Additionally, it comes with Muzei support, a download function, and more. The app uses your device’s screen resolution for its quality settings. It helps take out the guesswork. In any case, this one is really good.

Fotor Price: Free

Fotor distinguishes itself from other wallpaper apps by providing unique, free downloadable wallpapers for Android users. With a vast collection ranging from cool and cute to minimalist and holiday themes, Fotor ensures your mobile backdrop stands out. For a more personalized touch, Fotor offers customizable wallpaper templates and powerful AI tools allowing users to create bespoke designs by uploading images, adjusting colors, adding text, and more. Additionally, its AI background generator enables the creation of custom wallpapers through simple prompts, offering various styles for an enhanced, tailor-made experience. Fotor is the go-to app for creative and unique mobile wallpapers.

Zedge™ Wallpapers & Ringtones Price: Free

ZEDGE is a dynamic wallpaper platform offering HD and 4K wallpapers for mobile devices. With a vast collection ranging from landscapes and motivational quotes to fan art, users can personalize their screens with exclusive designs. The platform also features live wallpapers that add video effects to your background without draining your battery, as they only play when the screen is active. Additionally, ZEDGE provides an AI-powered wallpaper maker, pAInt, allowing users to create custom wallpapers by entering text. This tool enables users to quickly bring their dream wallpapers to life, enhancing their device’s aesthetic appeal.

Walli Price: Free with in-app purchases

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Walli is another excellent wallpaper app. It has a bunch of unique works from a variety of independent artists. You can find all kinds of stuff here. Some popular stuff includes word backgrounds, abstract stuff, fantasy themes, and people. The app includes a simple layout, categories for easy browsing, and more. It’s also a good spot for artists to promote their wares. You can find many unique stuff here that you can’t find elsewhere. You can also pay for stuff to support the artists.

WalP Price: Free (with ads)

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

WalP is a fun wallpaper app. It includes a variety of stock wallpapers from a bunch of OEMs. It boasts collections from Samsung and Sony and stocks Android, OPPO, and about two dozen other brands. You open the app, surf through it, and find the wallpaper you want. The app has a light and dark theme for your viewing preferences, a blur filter, a saturation filter, push notifications for new wallpapers, and an autochanger if you want something different every day. It hit all the right notes and worked well in our testing.

Walpy Price: Free

Walpy is another newer wallpaper app on this list. It has a bunch of excellent wallpapers in quite a high resolution. However, this app also changes your wallpaper at various points in the day. It doesn’t rely on timers like most. Instead, it waits until the phone is charging or on Wi-Fi to change your background. There is a lot of variety. However, Walpy is mostly photography so that you won’t find abstract stuff or anything like that here. It’s a neat solution with some decent selections.

Bonus: Wallcandy Price: Free

Wallcandy boasts a vast selection of complimentary, premium-quality wallpapers. This collection includes photographic and digitally created imagery spanning various themes, such as natural landscapes, urban views, anime, and fantasy themes. It also presents backgrounds adorned with motivational quotes. Compatible with iOS and Android platforms, Wallcandy doesn’t just provide wallpapers; it also features widgets for customization. While a Premium option is available for those looking to avoid advertisements and access exclusive content, the extensive free library includes a wide range of choices to suit any preference, including wallpapers in 4K resolution. The browsing experience is frequently interrupted by pervasive advertising, though.

Bonus: WallPix Price: Free

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

WallPix is a wallpaper app developer with a few different wallpaper apps. The apps are for specific devices and consider things like the punch-hole camera cut-out. One is for the S24 lineup of devices, another is for the S22 lineup, and one is for the OnePlus 8. The wallpaper selection is just okay, but most wallpapers use the phone’s punch-hole camera as a decoration or cleverly hide it so it’s not readily visible. The selection isn’t massive, but some wallpapers are quite nice.

We linked to the developer’s page on Google Play so you can check out all of them. The fourth app, MinimalPix, includes minimal wallpapers with AMOLED-friendly selections. If you want to go that route, other apps from other developers cover the punch hole or notch on other devices.

If we missed any of the best backgrounds and wallpaper apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!

