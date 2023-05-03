Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Apple Watch is a well-built, durable smartwatch, but it’s susceptible to damage from accidental bumps, especially with the larger screen of the new Series 7 watch. A good case will go a long way in keeping your smartwatch safe and add an element of style as well. Here are some of the best Apple Watch cases you can get.

The best Apple Watch cases Our selection includes cases that should appeal to any buyer. Whether you’re looking for a pop of color or a more substantial case with additional protection, we’ve got you covered. Browse the selection below.

The best Apple Watch Series 7 case: Caseology Nero

The Caseology Nero is a slim and lightweight case for the Apple Watch, that provides ample protection for the body and screen. You get a slightly raised front lip, complete corner protection, a covered button, and precise cutouts for the scrolling wheel and charging point. The Nero is compatible with both sizes of the Series 7, as well as the two size options for older Apple Watches, going all the way back to the Series 4.

The best heavy-duty Series 7 case: Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is a heavy-duty case for the Apple Watch, compatible with models from the Series 7 to Series 4 and across all size options. A raised lip, covered button, and enhanced corner protection make for an excellent Apple Watch case. Despite this, it’s still surprisingly affordable.

The best budget Series 7 case: QHOHQ Hard Case

You don’t have to shed hundreds of dollars for an Apple Watch Series 7 case. This clear polycarbonate example from QHOHQ is easy to snap off and on, comes with a strong tempered glass face, and includes two per pack. Best of all, the case clocks in at just under $10 on Amazon. If you’re looking for simple, affordable, but sturdy protection for your Apple Watch, this is it.

The best ultra-thin case for the Series 7: LK Apple Watch Case

The LK Apple Watch Series 7 case is an ultra-thin polycarbonate case. It’s easy to snap on and remove, and also comes with a built-in tempered glass screen protector. It’s a simple, elegant design that doesn’t add any bulk to your Apple Watch.

The best rugged Series 7 case: Supcase UB Pro

The Supcase UB Pro is one of the best rugged Apple Watch cases you can get. There are plenty of color options and designs to choose from, and it also comes with watch bands to maintain the look. As you’d expect, it does add quite a bit of weight and bulk to the watch.

The best case for older Apple Watches: Caseology Nano Pop

The Caseology Nano Pop offers good protection for the Apple Watch. You get a slightly raised front lip, complete corner protection, a covered button, and precise cutouts for the scrolling wheel and charging point. Giving the case its name is a pop of color, a ring around the screen, that makes the watch stand out. The Nano Pop Apple Watch case is compatible with the Series 6, 5, 4, and SE.

The best clear case for older Apple Watches: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Show off the beautiful design of the Apple Watch, while keeping it safe with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. The crystal clear case provides easy access to the crown and charging point and also has a clear screen cover. Just be aware that it can be a bit difficult to clean, and may yellow a bit after a year or so of use.

The best thin case for older Apple Watches: Spigen Thin Fit

The Spigen Thin Fit is an ultra-thin polycarbonate case that barely adds any thickness or bulk, while keeping the smartwatch safe. It’s easy to snap on and remove, and provides easy access to all buttons and features. There are also plenty of color options available.

The best rugged case for older Apple Watches: Otterbox Exo Edge

Otterbox is the go-to for rugged cases, and the Exo Edge will ensure your Apple Watch stays completely safe from accidental bumps and scratches. You also have a few good-looking color options to pick from, although we’re partial to the orange above.

