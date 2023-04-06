The best Apple iPad Mini cases (6th gen.)

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you’ve picked up an Apple iPad Mini (6th gen.), you’ll know that it packs a ton of punch for its small form factor. It’s highly portable and works as hard as it plays. Our on-the-go devices drive our online lives, and losing it all in an accidental drop is the worst feeling you can have. By picking up a high-quality case, you can safeguard your iPad Mini against accidents while upgrading its original look. Let’s review some of the best iPad Mini cases you can buy.

The best cases for the Apple iPad Mini (6th gen.)

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Air Cushion Technology implemented for shock-absorption

Supports Apple Pencil magnetic charging

Built-in Apple Pencil storage Cover doubles as a stand

Works with auto wake/sleep

Features Velo vegan faux leather

We’ve featured the Ultra Hybrid Pro case from Spigen many times before. However, there is no device this particular case is better suited for than the iPad Mini. Let’s go over why.

This case is plenty protective, featuring a high-quality folio-style cover and a heavy-duty PU, TPU, and PC body. It also implements Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology that draws drop impact away from your device. All ports and buttons remain easily accessible with the case on.

Part of the reason people gravitate towards iPads is that they’re unmistakenly Apple-branded devices. The clear hardshell polycarbonate back of the Ultra Hybrid Pro allows you to flaunt your tablet’s original look. Furthermore, people pick the iPad Mini, in particular, for its slim and small form factor. This case adds very little bulk to the overall footprint of your tablet, all the while offering all the protection you could need.

Add in the fact that this case also features built-in storage for the Apple Pencil, and it supports magnetic charging, and you start to see why this is the perfect case for every iPad Mini owner. It’s the ideal blend of form and function, not compromising one for the other. Value-wise, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Spigen Liquid Air Folio

Cover doubles as a stand

Slim and functional design Raised edges around the camera and screen

Features Velo vegan faux leather

Another thin and light case, Spigen‘s Liquid Air Folio allows you to see through to the back of your iPad Mini, all the while enabling the auto wake/sleep functionality with the magnetic folio cover. It doesn’t have a separate Apple Pencil holder, but the way it is designed allows for full magnetic Apple Pencil charging support.

All-in-all, this slim, minimalistic case allows the iPad Mini to do. Because what makes the iPad Mini special is its small footprint and portability, this is one of the best cases for it.

OtterBox Defender

Solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) Dedicated Apple Pencil (2nd gen) storage

Port covers guard against dust, dirt, and debris

OtterBox has been a leading case manufacturer since 1998, producing some of the best heavy-duty cases for any situation. The Defender case for the iPad Mini features multi-layer protection from an inner shell, outer slipcover, built-in screen protector, and shield stand. Backed by a military-grade drop protection rating, this protective case is a bit bulkier than other options, but it’s well worth it.

UAG Metropolis SE

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Folio design works with auto wake/sleep Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Multi-position stand allows you to adjust viewing angles

Urban Armor Gear is renowned for its rugged, heavy-duty cases. The Metropolis SE features military-grade impact protection, Apple Pencil storage, compatibility with Apple Pencil pairing and charging, oversized buttons, and easy-to-access port cutouts. The construction of this case is premium, featuring a featherlight composite construction with an impact-resistant soft core. If you adhere to the UAG design language, this case is a fantastic option for your iPad Mini.

Ringke Fusion

Meets the Military Grade Drop Test Standard

Clear case showcases the device’s original design Dedicated Apple Pencil holder

Raised lip around screen and camera

Ringke is a well-known and respected name in the world of phone and tablet cases. Their Fusion case features a clear polycarbonate backplate with clear TPU lining the inside bumpers. It also has a slot for the Apple Pencil which allows it to charge along the side of the device. It’s a pretty simple and barebones case, but if you like the look of your iPad Mini and need some extra protection, Ringke has you covered with the Fusion.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Signature Rugged Armor look with matte black TPU and carbon fiber textures

Designed to support Apple Pencil magnetic charging Air Cushion Technology absorbs drop impact

Touch ID works flawlessly

The Spigen Rugged Armor is a great choice for your iPad Mini if you like the particular look. It’s a case line that we’ve recommended time and time again due to its reliability. It’s made of TPU, meaning it’s a soft case that will absorb shock. It also features Air Cushion Technology in high-breakage spots like corners, which will guard the structural integrity of your device in the event of a drop. It also features Apple Pencil support. Because it’s a relatively slim case that offers good protection, this is a great option for the iPad Mini.

Speck Balance Folio

Microban antimicrobial product protection

4-foot drop protection (durable exterior and interior liner)

Cover doubles as a multi-angle viewing stand Magnetic cover works with auto wake/sleep

Built-in Apple Pencil (2nd gen) holder

The Speck Balance Folio case is a great option for people who value a clean look — and cleanliness in general. One highlighted aspect of this case is Microban technology, which “works at a cellular level to continually disrupt the growth and reproduction of microorganisms.” This keeps surfaces clean and prevents unwanted germ growth.

This classy offering from Speck comes in several colors and offers four feet of drop protection thanks to its durable polycarbonate construction. It features a durable exterior, a protective interior liner, and a secure latch to offer more than enough drop protection for your iPad Mini.

[U] by UAG Lucent

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Smart folio case design enables auto wake/sleep Features dedicated Apple Pencil storage

Featherlight composite with an ultra slim profile

Urban Armor Gear makes some of the best rugged cases for phones and tablets, and their [U] Lucent case continues that tradition. The goal of this case is to take the protection that people love about UAG and fit that into a more personable everyday design. Its form factor is slim, meaning it won’t add any unnecessary bulk to your smaller iPad Mini. It also has Apple Pencil storage. If you’re looking for heavy-duty protection from a folio case but want it to look sleek and stylish, this is one of the best cases for the iPad Mini.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Features port covers Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Built-in Apple Pencil (2nd gen) holder

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the iPad Mini offers rugged 360-degree protection, as well as Apple Pencil 2 storage and compatibility. There are also port covers to protect those areas from dust and debris. If you’re looking at affordable heavy-duty cases for your iPad Mini, this is undoubtedly one of the best options.

Zugu Case

Five feet of drop protection backed by warranty

Free iPad repairs: Zugu Case covers all AppleCare+ repair costs

Eight-angle magnetic stand 10% of all profits go to charity

Built-in Apple Pencil storage

The Zugu Case for the iPad Mini is an extremely popular option because of the 2-year “no questions asked” warranty. They are confident in their product, which is crafted of a blend of microfiber, leather, and polycarbonate materials. It offers five feet of drop protection and features an eight-angle magnetic cover that can attach to different metal surfaces. It’s durable and protective, and is compatible with Apple Pencil 2 wireless charging.

