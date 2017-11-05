

Smartphones are, at their core, tools. Because of this, many developers have created tons of tools for them that work really well. The genre is actually quite diverse. There are tons of Android tools and utility apps out there. You can do a whole bunch of stuff with Android. It’s actually a rather difficult topic to pick a list of best apps for. We’ll give it a shot, though. Here is a list of the best Android tools and utility apps to help you do more things.

AfterShip Package Tracker Price: Free AfterShip Package Tracker is a package tracker. You put your shipment details in. The app provides updates on your packages. It supports for over 370 carriers from all over the world, push notifications, and even a barcode scanner built-in. The app can even auto-detect the carrier from the tracking number. It's also entirely free to use. Some other good apps in this category include ParcelTrack, Slice, and 17Track. They're all great utility apps.

Applock Price: Free / Varies AppLock is a decent security app. You simply open up the application, select which apps you want to lock, and the app keeps people out of those apps for you. The apps you select will require a passkey to get into from that point forward. You can even hide the app icon and use a code in your dialer to open it so that it remains hidden. You can use it for free with stripped down features, use it with ads and get all the premium features, or pay for the app and get all the features with no advertising. It's versatile, simple, and one of the better Android tools.

GasBuddy Price: Free GasBuddy is an app that helps you find gas. You can use it to find fueling stations on long road trips. Alternatively, you can use it in the city to find the cheapest gas in your area. On top of that, the app allows you to report the gas prices at stations nearby so you can help out fellow drivers. It only works in the US, Canada, and Australia for right now. The lack of support for other countries is one of only a few downsides. It's one of the great Android tools that can actually save you money.

Google Assistant Price: Free Google Assistant is one of the most powerful Android tools. You can ask it to basically do anything. That includes unit conversions, money conversions, news, Google Search, translations, and all kinds of other stuff. You can also have it remind you to do stuff, control your smart home gadgets, and do all kinds of other stuff. Other assistant apps like Alexa and Cortana work very well as well. Google Assistant is a little bit better for smartphone use, though.

IFTTT Price: Free IFTTT is another excellent Android tool. This app allows you to make connections between other apps. For instance, you can have the app upload a photo to your Dropbox after you share it on Instagram. That is just scratching the surface of all the things it can do. There are tons of apps that have IFTTT integration built-in and you can even use to do things like control your smart lights. There are thousands of recipes out there and you can find them by Google searching if you want to see them. Also, don't forget about the upcoming Microsoft Flow and other, similar utility apps.

LastPass and LastPass Authenticator Price: Free / ~$12 a year LastPass is one of the better password management apps. It lets you store your passwords. The app fills in the passwords for you. You can sync the passwords across platforms for use on PC, mobile, tablets, and other devices. The app works with Google Chrome and Opera browsers. In addition, it's relatively inexpensive to get the pro features. LastPass Authenticator adds another layer of security for the super security conscious. They're both excellent Android tools.

Solid Explorer Price: Free / $1.99 Solid Explorer is probably the best file manager on Android right now. It supports the basic stuff, including archiving and un-archiving files, checking your storage folders, moving stuff around, and more. It also has more advanced features like cloud storage support, support for various types of web servers (think FTP and others), and support for root users. There are other file managers out there, but Solid Explorer looks and works great. It hits that sweet spot between functional and good looking.

Sleep as Android Price: Free / $3.99 Sleep as Android is one of the most popular Android tools for sleepers. The app is supposed to help you get a better night's sleep. It does this by measuring how often you move in your sleep. Of course, you'll need to sleep with your phone in the bed in order for it to gain accurate measurements. It also comes with Android Wear and S Heath support, a built-in alarm clock, and you can even record yourself sleep talking if you want to. It's not perfect, but it's a good way to get a handle on your sleep patterns. You can also try it out for free before buying the full version.

Tasker Price: $2.99 Tasker is probably the most powerful Android app ever made. It's an automation tool with virtually no ceiling. You can automate basically whatever you want. There is a wicked steep learning curve. It will take you longer than a few hours to learn how to use this app. However, once you do, you can make it do pretty much whatever you want. There are also a ton of apps and other services with Tasker support that only extends the functionality.

Wifi Analyzer Price: Free WiFi Analyzer helps analyze your WiFi signal as well as other signals around you. For most, this isn't overly useful information, but you can use the info gleaned here to optimize your router, get off of clogged WiFi channels, and perhaps even help improve your overall WiFi performance. It uses simple, easy-to-read graphs that virtually anyone can understand along with a signal measuring function and support for both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. It's also entirely free.

