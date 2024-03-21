Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
10 best Android tablet apps
Android tablets aren’t nearly as popular as iPads. However, many people still own them. The idea of a tablet is simple. You get the screen real estate of a laptop without the added bulk and weight of one. They are excellent for productivity, media consumption, reading, and academic pursuits. There are even some great games that work better on tablets than on phones.
Google seems intent on making tablets on Android great again. We have a Pixel Tablet coming, and new Android updates make tablets even better. Plus, Android’s native scaling capabilities make almost all apps more usable on a tablet. So there are only a few apps that truly work better on tablets than they do on smartphones. Here are the best Android tablet apps:
Adobe apps
Price: Free
AirDroid
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $379.99 per item)
AirDroid is a super useful Android app that lets you manage your phone from other devices. This includes sending files, answering text messages, and even stuff like recording screenshots. With this, you can use your tablet to read and respond to text messages and move files from your phone to your tablet, or vice versa. AirDroid also has a bunch of add-ons, including AirMirror and AirDroid Remote Support. Both apps add all kinds of functionality, and the trio are three excellent tablet apps. Pushbullet is another decent app that does a lot of the same stuff.
Amazon Kindle
Price: Free
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $44.99 per item)
Pocket is a free Android app that lets you save articles, videos, and more from any source, like news sites or social media. It allows you to read or listen to them even while offline, on your phone, tablet, or computer. It has a user-friendly interface and options like dark and sepia themes for reading comfortably. The pro version, Pocket Premium, offers advanced search, unlimited highlights, and automatic article backups. The app does have some issues with updates as features go missing, but the developers are usually responsive and fix these issues promptly.
Google Drive
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $1,024.00 per item)
Krita
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($10.99 per item)
Krita is a digital painting app designed for tablets. It’s packed with features like versatile brush engines, stabilizers for precision, and more tools. It supports various file formats, including PSD. Krita also handles animation, storyboarding, scripting, and more. It takes some time to learn and get used to, but it’s a really great app otherwise.
Microsoft Office
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.49 – $99.99 per item)
Microsoft Office is about as well-known as it gets when it comes to office software. Like Google Drive, Microsoft has a whole suite of apps that all work together. You’ll have OneDrive for cloud storage, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and a few others. The result is a note-taking app, cloud storage, and a full office suite. Most of it can be had for free, although you won’t get a whole bunch of cloud storage with OneDrive. It’s a great option for those who are serious about productivity. These are good tablet apps to have.
Pulse SMS
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)
Pulse SMS is arguably the best way to get SMS text messages on your tablet. You install the app on your phone and then on your tablet. Pulse syncs your texts between the two devices (along with your computer, if you want). This is a very simple, clean, and effective method of seeing text messages on devices other than your phone. It also features MMS and group SMS support, theming and customization features, and material design.
The sync feature is a premium feature that requires either a subscription or a pay-once price of $99.99. We’re not big fans of how this price seems to go up every year, and it would be nice to see the app lower prices to make it more accessible to people. Recently, it has received a lot of bad reviews for annoying pop-up ads.
Solid Explorer
Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $9.99 per item)
Solid Explorer is an excellent file browsing app. You can use it to check out the files on your tablet. This is good for finding ebooks, whatever is in your download folder, or moving stuff around if you need to. It has a design that complements the larger-screen real estate on tablets nicely. You can open two folders at once, click and drag, and browse multiple parts of your phone at once in landscape mode. There may be occasional app crashes with this one.
SwiftKey Keyboard
Price: Free
SwiftKey Keyboard is one of the best keyboard apps on Android. As it turns out, it’s also great for tablets. SwiftKey has a layout that moves half of the keyboard to either side of the device. That makes it much easier to type when you have a device where your fingers don’t reach the middle. Or you can set it up in other ways as well, for more comfort while typing. The keyboard is completely free to use. Even the themes are free these days. It works pretty well.
