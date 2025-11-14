Belkin pulls thousands of chargers and power banks after discovering they’re prone to fire

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Belkin has recalled select BoostCharge power banks and an Auto-Tracking Stand Pro due to overheating battery cells that could cause burns or fires.

Around 86,000 units are affected across the U.S. and Canada, with reported incidents including minor injuries, a fire, and property damage.

Eligible customers can claim refunds or store credit, and Belkin advises disposing of recalled units at approved lithium-ion facilities for safety.

Belkin is one of those accessory brands people trust almost instinctively, the kind that gets showcased in Apple Stores. But even that level of trust doesn’t make a company immune to problems. Belkin has now issued a formal recall for several power banks and an iPhone charging stand after discovering that faulty lithium-ion battery cells inside them can overheat, posing burn and fire risks.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall affects two models of the BoostCharge 20K USB-C PD power bank (BPB002 and PB0003) as well as the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for iPhone (MMA008). A battery component inside these units can overheat under certain conditions, and Belkin says that’s the root of the hazard.

The recall spans roughly 83,500 units in the US and another 2,385 in Canada, sold between August 2020 and August 2025. Globally, Belkin has received fifteen overheating reports, including two minor burn injuries and a single fire incident in the US. The estimated property damage linked to these failures is $37,765.

Owners can check whether they’re affected by looking for the model number printed on the underside of the device. If yours is on the list, Belkin urges you to stop using it immediately and begin the recall process on its website by submitting the model number, serial number, and proof of purchase. Customers with receipts will receive a full refund; those without will get the product’s average selling price or store credit worth 20% more. Belkin also stresses that these units should be disposed of at certified lithium-ion recycling facilities, as disposing of them in regular trash or curbside recycling could increase the risk of fire.

Belkin actually dealt with a similar issue not too long ago. Last year, the company recalled its BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charger/Power Bank for Apple Watch (BPD005) over fire-risk concerns. And it’s far from the only major accessory brand running into trouble. Earlier this year, Anker had to pull more than a million PowerCore 10,000mAh power banks, followed by five additional models, bringing its total recalls to nearly half a million units in the US alone. And according to Australia’s ACCC, more than 17 different power bank models, across brands like Belkin, Anker, Baseus, and SnapWireless, have been recalled since 2020.

All of this underlines a broader truth about portable batteries: they’re not harmless gadgets. High-capacity power banks are essentially compact energy-storage systems, and even reputable manufacturers can face quality-control failures. As such, it’s worth treating them as serious electronics rather than everyday throw-ins. Belkin’s latest recall is another reminder that brand reputation doesn’t automatically guarantee perfect safety, and that even trusted accessories deserve an occasional double-check.

