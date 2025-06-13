Anker is recalling a million power banks due to fire risks, here's how to check and return yours

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Anker is recalling its PowerCore 10000 power bank (model A1263).

An issue is causing these power banks to catch on fire or explode.

Affected customers can get a $30 gift card or a free replacement power bank.

If you own an Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank, then you’ll want to take a quick look at the product details on the bottom. Anker has issued a recall for these power banks with the model number A1263.

Anker explains that PowerCore 10000 power banks (model A1263), sold between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022, pose a potential fire safety risk due to an issue with the lithium-ion battery. Specifically, this issue can cause the battery to overheat, which can lead to the melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), this recall covers about 1,158,000 units that were ordered online via Amazon, Newegg, eBay, and Anker’s website. So far, Anker has received 19 reports of not just fires, but also explosions. It’s said that two of these reports included minor burn injuries, while 11 reports have resulted in property damage totaling over $60,700.

How to check if your power bank is part of the recall It’s important to note that Anker is only recalling power banks sold in the US with certain serial numbers. You’ll be able to find out if you own an affected model by taking a look at the product details. As mentioned earlier, these details can be found on the bottom of the device. Make sure that the model number, which can be found under the product’s name, says A1263.

If the model number matches, you’ll need to head over to Anker’s website and use their verification tool to find out if your serial number is included in the recall. The company recommends that if the serial number has faded away, you should request guidance from Anker. Also, if your power bank is confirmed to be part of the recall, then you should immediately stop using the device.

What to do if your power bank is part of the recall Anker is offering affected owners their choice of either a $30 gift card or a free replacement. To receive the gift card or replacement, you’ll need to copy the example below.

Anker requires that you take a picture that includes the affected unit and a piece of paper with your name and contact information on it. You’ll need to write “Recall” and the submission date on the device in permanent marker, if you don’t have proof of purchase. Finally, you’ll need to take a second picture with the model number and serial number showing. Then you can head over to Anker’s website to submit your claim.

After all of that is done, you are advised to dispose of the power bank safely. This can be done by finding a waste center that accepts lithium-ion batteries for disposal. You don’t want to throw the power bank in the trash or a recycling bin as there’s a greater risk of fire. You can use the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website to help you find the right facility.

