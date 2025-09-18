Anker's most recent recall ended up affecting almost half a million power banks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has provided more details on Anker’s last power bank recall from earlier this year.

The agency notes that it received 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents.

About 481,000 units were part of the recall.

Electronics manufacturer Anker isn’t exactly having its best year. In June, the company recalled PowerCore 10000 power banks due to safety risks. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) revealed that the recall covered over 1 million units. Later that month, Anker ended up recalling several more power banks. Now the USCPSC is providing more details on this second recall.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

Just as a refresher, the second recall affects the Anker Power Bank (model A1257 and A1647), Anker MagGo Power Bank (model A1652), and Anker Zolo Power Bank (model A1681 and A1689). These devices were sold from August 2023 through June 2025 at retailers including Best Buy, Target, and other stores nationwide. They were also sold online on Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, Walmart, and TikTok.

According to the agency, 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents were received. Four of those reports resulted in minor burns, and one resulted in major property damage. Overall, about 481,000 units were involved in this recall.

What to do if you have an affected power bank If you’re worried that you may have one of the affected power banks, you can check the model number that’s located on the back of the device. Anker is offering a full refund or a gift card for the affected unit. But you’ll need to verify your serial number and fill out the recall claim form first, which you can find on Anker’s official recall announcement page.

After you submit your claim, it’s recommended that you stop using the power bank immediately and dispose of it safely. Safe disposal can be done at a facility that can safely handle lithium-ion batteries, like your local household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center. You should not throw these power banks in a trash can, recycle bin, or drop-off box because of the risk of fire.

Follow